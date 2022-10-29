Top 10 Best air conditioner support bracket no drilling Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner support bracket no drilling in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【8Packs Curtain Rod Brackets】You will get 8 packs no drill drapery brackets holders. very strong adhesive and durable, will stick well after extensive use. Suitable for curtain rods or towel rods with a diameter of 0.39 ~ 0.78inch/1 ~ 2 cm.
- 【Quality Materials】Made of quality plastic and stainless steel, these curtain rod hooks are stable, durable, and have long service cycles.2PCS curtain rod bracket With a load capacity of 3kg/6pounds, adhesive curtain rod holders can ensure the safety of use.If your curtain rod and curtains are over 6LB, add a few more products as supports before hanging.
- 【Home Decoration Curtain Rod Bracket】- Modern design transparent fixed rod bracket, simple and generous appearance, suitable for most home styles, beautify your bathroom/bedroom/living room/office. At the same time, you can also give it as a gift to your family and friends.
- 【Easy to Install】 Powerful Adhesive on the backside, easy to install. no need to punch holes, no nails, no damage to the wall. Household Non-drilled Round Rod Fixing Clip, Wall Bracket Bathroom Towel Bracket Curtain Home Organizer Wall Ring Hook Holders Clips.With a self-stick back, easy to install without any tools.
- 【Wide Range of Uses】- These curtain rod holder are very suitable for smooth surfaces such as home furnishings, glass, mirrors, ceramic tiles, marble, stainless steel, etc. They are not .suitable for painted or textured walls. Bracket without drill curtain rod is an indispensable item in our daily life.
- [STUDLESS TV WALL MOUNT Compatibility] - Drywall TVs bar fits SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, VIZIO, TCL, ELEMENT, SCEPTRE, HISENSE and other TV brands between 13 and 55 Inch screen sizes and up to 99 lbs with VESA size 100x100mm to 400*400mm (The VESA mounting patterns are the distances (in mm) between the four screw holes on the back of the TV) accommodating the majority of TV models on the market. Drywall thickness must be greater than 0.3".
- [No Experience Needed, 3 MIN FAST AND EASY INSTALLATION] - Comes with all the required mounting hardware needed, a detailed English graphical installation guide that is actually useful. Auoace no stud, no drilling tv hollow wall mounts can be taken off for simple installation by one person. which helps you to install this full motion TV wall mount without any hassle.
- [UNIVERSAL MONITOR WALL MOUNT]- Auoace cleat no damage dry wall mount ideal for large computer monitors, especially sizes 13, 17, 19, 21, 24, 27, 32, 34, 35 inch ultrawide monitors with VESA patterns from 100x100 mm to 400x400mm mounting holes (The VESA mounting patterns are the distances (in mm) between the four screw holes on the back of the television). Use it as a full motion monitor dry wall mount to clear up desktop space. 1.1 inch clearance from the wall for no gap and a clean appearance
- [SOLID AS A ROCK] - drywall no stud hanger for TV is constructed of high-quality cold-formed steel for the ultimate in safety and reliability to keeping your TV, max load capacity is 99lbs.
- 100% money back guarantee and 1 year free replacement warranty, if you meet any quality problems, please feel free to contact us.
- [Two Sizes]: There’s 2 sizes. One corner shower caddy is larger than the other, which works out perfectly. Because as a girl, if you use more products than your husband uses, he uses the smaller one and you use the larger one with full size.
- [Four Premium Hooks]: These four hooks are an elegant solution for your hanging items. They can easily be removable at your will, and double buckles on the back keep shower hanging items steady and upright.
- [Adhesive with Strong Stickiness]: The adhesive is used as an alternative to screws, so just say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls. Tool-free installation means no damage to your wall, just apply the adhesive on your shower wall, then hang your shower organizer.
- [Splendid SUS304 Stainless Steel]: These shower shelves are easy to clean and rustproof. Plus, features an elegant look enhancing your shower necessities.
- [Package Contents]: 2 Corner Shower Caddy, 4 Plastic Hooks, 6 Adhesive, and Life-time after sales service
- Total package quantity of 152 pcs consist 50 pcs x 20mm, 30 pcs x 25mm, 24 pcs x 30mm, 20 pcs x 35mm, 16 pcs x 40mm and 12 pcs x 50mm.
- Made of galvanized iron, corrosion-resistant, durable and steady.
- Ideal for outdoor and indoor woodworking such as build benches and tables, maintain shelves, fence panels, and door hinges.
- Don't easily slip, provides good holding power in different woods and man-made materials.
- All of the screws will be packed in a sturdy convenient case, can be used for a storage box, is organized for you.
- 【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL】:Made of Carbon Steel, resistant to rust,good corrosion resistance in bad environment,commonly have a sharp point that helps penetrate the material.
- 【MATERIAL & WORKMANSHIP】:Adopting high-precise cutting technology, the screw thread is very precise, clean, sharp, the deep and clear thread can easily penetrate the wood and plastic and ensure a secure hold,is not easy to deform and slid while using.
- 【PACKAGE INCLUDES】:8 Kinds Phillips Flat Head Self-Tapping Screws. Contains M3 x 6mm/8mm/10mm/12mm/16mm/20mm/25mm/30mm wood screws and M6 screw anchors, meet all your demands.
- 【STORAGE BOX】: There are 420 pcs different types of screws. All of screws will be packed in a sturdy convenient case, can be used for a storage box, is organized to you.
- 【WIDE APPLICATION】:Self tapping wood screws are mainly used in metal, plastic or board articles,such as gypsum boards, wooden board, ceiling, partitions,etc.Widely used in electrical products,communication equipment, ship assembly,machinery, furniture,other maintenance work,DIY arts and craft.
- SLIDING TRACK LOCK: Secure your patio door, sliding glass door, and both horizontal & Vertical sliding windows. Ideal for securing a vertical window air conditioner or window fan setup.
- DURABLE & SENSIBLE: Made of heavy-duty aluminum the lock includes a vinyl lining to prevent you from scratching your window frame. The vinyl insert provides additional gripping power when locking your windows down.
- NO TOOLS NEEDED: These window locks are easy to install with double door lock thumb screws securing sliding door & window tracks up to 3/16" wide with the rubber insert or 3/8" without the rubber window seal.
- CHILD PROOF DOOR LOCK: Use this window lock to protect your family from intruders and more! The sliding door lock allows you to leave sliding windows & doors securely locked in position, whether fully closed or ajar to allow a breeze.
- WINDOW LOCKS SECURITY: Whether you are looking for a way to lock in an AC unit window setup, as a camper lock replacement, or as part of your babyproofing house setup.
- 🔔 UPDATES! Newly upgraded bottles with glass-like thickness and strength. Redesigned easy-peel auxiliary stickers that leave no residues on walls. These wall-mounted soap dispensers with refillable amber glass bottles are ideal for space-saving. This wall soap dispenser comes with waterproof labels.
- THIS SET INCLUDES three (3) extra-thick PET plastic bottles; three (3) wall-mount brackets with adhesive; six (6) waterproof labels including HAND SOAP, DISH SOAP, LOTION, SHAMPOO, CONDITIONER, BODY WASH; one (1) silicone funnel.
- QUALITY MATERIALS: Designed in the U.S.A and made with ISO14001 environmental standard, the set features fortified 55g PET plastic bottles and waterproof labels that are durable in humid environments. This is the perfect addition to your home and will beautify any bathroom or kitchen.
- NO DRILLING & EASY TO INSTALL: The hand soap dispenser pumps can be installed on any smooth surface without worrying about drilling holes. Our drill-free technology ensures the dispensers stay firmly wall-mounted. No more drilling into your beautiful bathroom tiles! It can also be removed without leaving behind any sticky residue.
- GREAT FOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL USE: Whether it is for your home, cabin, RV Camper, Tiny House; or Airbnb, office, store, or restaurant, this amber soap dispenser set provides the ideal solution. These Refillable Dispensers are also easy to clean & refill and extremely user-friendly.
- Rustproof 304 Stainless Steel - This stainless steel will last you a long time without facing corrosion. Besides, it will not fade over time, and you will be able to clean it as easy as 1-2-3
- Easy Installation - 4 easy steps to improve your shower experience: clean the surface, peel off the cover, apply the adhesive and hang the shower caddy onto it without causing any damage to the wall
- Multifuntional Organizer that Lasts - Our caddy is suitable for multiple environments, such as bathroom, kitchen, or entry area. The adhesive can withhold up to 20lbs of weight, which is enough even for a big family to keep all your accessories stored
- Fast Draining - Our bathroom mesh caddy has a stylish open bottom design that drains fast while drying your items quickly. This especially helps with bar soaps or other items that might lose their shape or form when wet for long
- Hooks icluded - The shower caddy comes with 4 hooks that can be freely attached and moved to your liking, so you never have to worry about additional space to hang your razor, sponge or towel
- MATERIAL - 1’’ thick insulating foam covered in white flexible vinyl
- FITS WINDOW SIZES- Fits windows 36’’ wide or smaller, panels must be cut to size with scissors
- COVERS THE EXISTING PULL OUT PLASTIC SIDES THAT COME WITH AC - DOES NOT REPLACE THEM
- COMPOSED OF 3 PIECES- 2 side panels with adhesive flaps to connect to AC, 1 long top panel with adhesive flaps that connect to the side panels and AC forming a built-in clean design
- HELD IN PLACE- panels must be cut to fit snuggly in place between window frame and ac, the adhesive flaps attach to the ac only
- HOLDS UP TO 2 POUNDS: One package of the rust-resistant Command Soap Dish includes one shower bar soap holder and two medium water-resistant adhesive strips; each wall soap dish can hold up to two pounds
- DAMAGE FREE HANGING: Soap saver works without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue on a variety of surfaces and removes cleanly when you want to reorganize the bathroom of your dorm room or rental without tools
- HOLDS STRONG: This bathroom soap dish is stronger than suction cups with the ability to withstand wet, warm, and humid for a powerful hold of up to 2 lbs
- WORKS ON A VARIETY OF SMOOTH SURFACES: Soap dish for shower works on a variety of smooth surfaces, including glass, mirrors, tile, fiberglass, wood and painted surfaces in your rental or dorm room bathroom, making it a great bathroom organizer
- EASY CLEAN REMOVAL: Lightly hold the top of the wall adhesive strip and slowly pull straight down towards the floor to remove the shower soap holder and prevent damage of walls and surfaces; reuse your soap dish again by purchasing medium refill strips
Our Best Choice: Kunzye AC Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket Heavy Duty Up to 165 lbs Fits for 7,000-24,000 btu
Product Description
Specifications
Color:off white
Load-bearing:Up to 85lbs
Unit weight: 2.33 pounds
Features
– Fits wall thickness from 2″ to 11″
– 13.5″ long A/C resting surface
– The support holds up to 85 pounds
– Support A/C BTU ratings of: 5,000 BTU;
Adjustable Design
Window Air Conditioner Support Makes air conditioner installation easier, quicker, and safer
Window Requirements:
Window sill thickness cannot exceed 12 inches
Window sill must be a minimum of 1 1/4 inches deep for placing base
Window sill must be able to accept 2 1/2 inches long screws
Sliding window lip or window stool cannot exceed 1 7/8 inches
Cannot be used with slide casement or casement windows
Installation Steps
Pic.01 – Find the correct mounting position and drilling screwing holes into window sill.
Pic.02 – Align and Mount to Sill. See if A/C Support shelf will clear all obstacles on sill,using Rounded Spacer, Flat Spacer(s) and Block.
Pic.03 – Place end of leg falt against underside of shelf. Position Leg footpad against exterior surface.
Pic.04 – Final Mounting. Slightly tilt for draining condensation of moisture.
Rubber foot pad
The whole rubber pads, anti-slip, anti-vibration, protect the outside wall
Indoor and Outdoor Installation
It can be installed inside or outside the window according to the installation needs
Block&Spacer
The spacer can be adjusted on the block according to the inclination of the window sill to keep the balance of the brace so that the bracket can be installed well on window sill
【Universal Design】: The AC bracket for window Designed to fit most of the window A/C units on the market,suitable for solid window stills ,brick ,cement, solid wood.
【Strong Quality】: Heavy duty steel constructed finish with a nice powder coating surface treatment, allows the bracket to survive all weather elements, designed for long term outdoor service.
【Sturdy Structure】: Simple two pieces structure to provide extra strength, light weight and sturdy, max loading capacity 165 lbs, support 7,000 to24,000 BTU window units.
【Easy Installation】: Quick installation from the inside of the house,all hardwares included.No drilling of outside wall or siding, just drilling into window sill.
【Wall Thickness】: Fits wall thickness from 2” to 15.2” ,exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.