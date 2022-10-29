Top 10 Best air conditioner support bracket no drilling Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications

Color:off white

Load-bearing:Up to 85lbs

Unit weight: 2.33 pounds

Features

– Fits wall thickness from 2″ to 11″

– 13.5″ long A/C resting surface

– The support holds up to 85 pounds

– Support A/C BTU ratings of: 5,000 BTU;

Adjustable Design

Window Air Conditioner Support Makes air conditioner installation easier, quicker, and safe​r

Window Requirements:

Window sill thickness cannot exceed 12 inches

Window sill must be a minimum of 1 1/4 inches deep for placing base

Window sill must be able to accept 2 1/2 inches long screws

Sliding window lip or window stool cannot exceed 1 7/8 inches

Cannot be used with slide casement or casement windows

Installation Steps



Pic.01 – Find the correct mounting position and drilling screwing holes into window sill.​

Pic.02 – Align and Mount to Sill. See if A/C Support shelf will clear all obstacles on sill,using Rounded Spacer, Flat Spacer(s) and Block.

Pic.03 – Place end of leg falt against underside of shelf. Position Leg footpad against exterior surface.

Pic.04 – Final Mounting. Slightly tilt for draining condensation of moisture.

Rubber foot pad

The whole rubber pads, anti-slip, anti-vibration, protect the outside wall

Indoor and Outdoor Installation

It can be installed inside or outside the window according to the installation needs

Block&Spacer

The spacer can be adjusted on the block according to the inclination of the window sill to keep the balance of the brace so that the bracket can be installed well on window sill

【Universal Design】: The AC bracket for window Designed to fit most of the window A/C units on the market,suitable for solid window stills ,brick ,cement, solid wood.

【Strong Quality】: Heavy duty steel constructed finish with a nice powder coating surface treatment, allows the bracket to survive all weather elements, designed for long term outdoor service.

【Sturdy Structure】: Simple two pieces structure to provide extra strength, light weight and sturdy, max loading capacity 165 lbs, support 7,000 to24,000 BTU window units.

【Easy Installation】: Quick installation from the inside of the house,all hardwares included.No drilling of outside wall or siding, just drilling into window sill.

【Wall Thickness】: Fits wall thickness from 2” to 15.2” ,exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.