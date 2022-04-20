Top 10 Best air conditioner smart plug Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Extension plugs that work with Alexa &Google home 2 pack



Features of 2 in 1 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Works with Alexa / Google AssistantRemote control by App2 in1 compact Size(3.5*1.6*1.2inch)Individual/Dual controlTimer functionCustomized scenesCreate groupsFamily shareWith on/off button

What’s in the Packages:

2 x Smart WiFi Plug1 x User manual

Technical Specifications:

Model number: WP2

Rated Voltage: 120V

Current；10A (Max)

Working temperature: -10-60 degrees

Wi-Fi Frequency: ONLY support 2.4Ghz

Total output: 1200w Max(110Vx10A)

Control Independently or Together

Two sockets can control independently or together. Not only you can turn on/off the electrical appliances connected to the socket individually, and also can turn off all the electrical appliances at one click when you are leaving or not using.You can program the smart gadgets in the APP to come on at a specified time,then have perked coffee ready when you wake.

Works with Alexa and Google home

Wi-Fi Smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google home, you can turn on/off your light with your voice. Free your hands when you are inconvenient. Easy to integrated into Alexa for voice command, especially nice and easy for elderly or physically challenged people to use. And the smart plugs with on/off button, you can manually turn it on or off.

Set Schedules / Timer

Customize your schedule for any home appliances making it work automatically. Timer in smart removes your worry about overcharging or overheating. Easy to program and perfect for turning electronics on and off at a certain time on a daily basis switch. Help you saving tons of time and improve efficiency

Group Control and Family Share

Set a group for your living room, bedroom, kids’ room or kitchen lighting or devices plugged in smart plug, and turn you can turn them on or off just with one click. You can share the smart home plugs to your family who can control them with you together.

Phone Remote Control

With app on your phone, you can control your smart home devices anywhere anytime.In case of leaving lights on or iron on, stay safe and save spend. Once the smart home products paired with the smartphone app no special Internet required. You can run multiple smart outlets from one app to control on/off lighting, without having to run up and down the stairs.

Compact 2 in 1 Design

Smart Wi-Fi outlet extender with two sockets on one plug board. Save your wall socket and space give you more socket for your devices. Perfect size design for outlets behind furniture or corners where hard to reach the switch

[Dual Smart Plug and Independent Control]: Our smart plugs with two sockets feature space-saving for users. One wall outlet can be plugged with 4 devices. More efficient than normal single-socket smart home plug. Dual smart sockets (total output:1200w 120Vx10A) work independently or together. One demand control all of your smart WiFi plugs by creating a group[Simple Voice Command to Control Your Appliances]: Dual smart plugs works with Alexa Echo and Google home assistant. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker, Christmas Lighting, humidifier, and almost all home appliances (max output 10A) to your smart outlet for automation and voice control. What a release for homeworking[APP Remote Control from Anywhere in Any Time]: WIFI plug controls devices plugged into it from anywhere anytime via app. (Tips: compatible with Android 4.4 above or IOS 8.0 above.) ONLY supports 2.4GHz WIFI network (can’t work with 5G WiFi). So you can cut the power off when you are away home to reduce the power consumption of devices plugged into WIFI smart plug. And you can turn on the light via APP when you on the way to home[Schedule and Timer Function]: Customize your schedule for any home appliances, making it work automatically. Imagine that lights on at the moment when you get home, bright, and safe. You can also create your own scenes for your children’s lights at sunset or sunrise. And you can set the lighting schedule for your grown room for your loved plants[Easy Use &Safety]: No hub required. Just 3 steps: 1. Download app on your phone, 2. Plug the dual smart plugs into power 3. Follow the guide of the app to connect the plug with the app. The smart WIFI outlet made of special fire-proof and anti-ultraviolet materials, so that the wifi outlet plug will not be ignited, safe and reliable, long-term use will not turn yellow but keep white as new. Share with your family on app via smartphones so you can enjoy the smart life together