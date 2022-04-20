Top 10 Best air conditioner smart plug Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner smart plug in 2022 Comparison Table
- SMART AC CONTROL - Turn your existing air conditioner or your mini split / ductless / heat pump system into a smart AC, reducing your cooling bills by up to 40%! The smartphone app allows you to take any remote controlled AC unit and have it maintain a comfortable home temperature from anywhere. This lightweight unit is only 3.2” X 2.2” X 0.8”, is wall mounted and comes in eco friendly packaging.
- EASY SETUP - Simply plug in your Sensibo Sky, connect to WiFi, launch the app, and enjoy a smarter, connected environment. Sensibo Sky connects with all remote controlled AC units in addition to smart home devices such as Google, Alexa, and Siri for use from your phone or desktop apps. Works with window AC, Mini Split/Ductless ACs or heat pumps and portable ACs.
- SMART FEATURES - Geofencing activates your air conditioner, or any remote-controlled AC unit before you arrive and turns off when everyone leaves. Climate React scans both temperature and humidity, using a dual setpoint to maintain a comfortable ‘real feel’ temperature, never letting the room get uncomfortable. 7-day full week programming, conditional programming and voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Siri and others.
- EASY TO USE - Sensibo Mobile (Android & iOS) and Web Apps for PC and Mac make it easy to control your home’s temperature from anywhere. Set unique temperature and humidity preferences for any room remotely or use the 7 days scheduler.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - Sensibo, the smart air conditioner or window ACs controller company is a leader in home comfort. We work hard to ensure that all you need to do is define your comfort zone and our customer support team is always available, making sure you and your home are comfortable all year round.
- CONTROL YOUR AIR CONDITIONER: Cielo Breez Plus Smart AC controller works with mini split, portable and Window ACs that have an IR remote control. It connects to the Wi-Fi router and lets you control your air conditioners with smartphone, Amazon Alexa or the Google Home. Comes with all required accessories including the wall plate and even a free table stand if you prefer to place it on a desk or table. It helps you create zones for efficient heating or cooling.
- iOS, Android, Web, Alexa or Google Home - CHOICE IS YOURS: Control your ACs, setup weekly schedules as per your lifestyle and configure location-based controls for automated operation and energy savings. Cielo Breez Plus saves you up to 25% on your AC's energy bills. It enhances your lifestyle, comfort and convenience. Cielo Apps come with complete timeline of actions meaning you always get to know the latest. Complete timeline of air conditioning actions is available to you from anywhere.
- GO GLOBAL OR REMAIN LOCAL - CHOICE IS YOURS (FIRST OF ITS KIND): Initially register the device using your Wi-Fi, afterwards you can also control your connected AC even without Wi-Fi. On device local controls ensure that you can locally control all the functions of your connected AC even without Wi-Fi. Power ON/OFF, fan speed, swing position, modes of operation and much more. You still have the option to control your AC from anywhere by keeping your device connected to the Wi-Fi.
- SET TRIGGERS BASED ON TEMPERATURE OR HUMIDITY TO AUTOMATE THE OPERATION OF YOUR AC - ALSO LETS YOU POWER IT UP LIKE A THERMOSTAT OR with 5V ADAPTER - CHOICE IS YOURS: You have the option to power up Cielo Breez Plus through 24V OR 12V hard wiring OR through 5V adapter (included in the box).
- AUTO REMOTE-CONTROL DETECTION, CONVENIENCE, SAVINGS & LIVE SUPPORT: Cielo Breez Plus automatically detects your remote control and is super easy to configure. It brings ultimate convenience and savings for you by helping you save up to 25% on your energy bills of air conditioners. In case you face any problem, Cielo WiGle has a dedicated support team to help. Support team is available 9am-9pm EST (Mon-Fri) - please visit website of Cielo WiGle.
- Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
- Voice Control works with amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience; Operating Temperature: 0 ºC to 40 ºC (32°F to 104°F). Operating Humidity: 5 percent to 90 percent RH, Non condensing
- Flexible Control: UL Certfied to switch upto 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug in devices
- Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button
- Note: Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz wifi network connection
- SMART AC CONTROL - Turn your existing remote controlled air conditioner or your mini split / ductless / heat pump system into a smart AC and reduce your cooling bills by up to 40%! Maintain a comfortable home temperature from anywhere with Sensibo’s feature packed Smartphone app. Measures 2.56 X 2.56 X 0.67”- is small, discrete, and comes in eco-friendly packaging.
- EASY SETUP - Connect to WiFi or Bluetooth, launch the app, place it on any flat surface, and rapidly connect to any remote controlled AC unit. Integrates with smart homes via Apple HomeKit, Siri, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Works with window ACs, Mini Split/Ductless ACs or heat pumps and portable ACs. No tools required!
- SMART FEATURES - Geofencing activates your air conditioner, or any remote-controlled AC unit before you arrive and turns off when everyone leaves. Climate React scans both temperature and humidity, monitoring indoor and outdoor environments, along with a dual setpoint, to maintain a comfortable ‘real feel’ temperature, never letting the room get uncomfortable.
- EASY TO USE - Sensibo Mobile (Android & iOS) and Web Apps for PC and Mac make it easy to control your AC remotely. Control temperature and humidity via Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri, SmartThings, and IFTTT, or with the in-app 7-day scheduler.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - Sensibo, the smart air conditioner company is a leader in home comfort. Customer support is just a click away, ensuring comfort all year round.
- POWERFUL PLUG: The only Z-Wave Plug that lets you safely control and monitor heavy-duty 110V appliances from your Z-Wave smart home system. Connect your refrigerator, humidifier or dehumidifier, AC unit, fan, sump pump, or a gas clothes dryer to Z-Wave. NEW: 45 degree angled plug so you can fit 2 Smart Switches in a single receptacle!
- POWERFUL Z-WAVE: With built-in Z-Wave Plus signal repeater and range test tool, the Power Switch will boost your whole Z-Wave network while keeping it protected with AES signal encryption.
- POWERFUL CONTROL: Monitor energy use of connected appliances in live mode or over time with W, kWh, A, and V reports (your Z-Wave hub needs to support this feature). NOTE: It is NOT a power outage monitor! Quick status reports to the controller and on/off state recovery after power failure.
- POWERFUL HARDWARE: Made from high-quality components that will last, even when it's very cold or very hot (14° - 104°F, indoor use only). ETL certified: complies with North American electrical safety standards. Extra-thick flexible cord is perfect for installations with no immediate access to a receptacle.
- COMPATIBILITY: Use the Power Switch with any certified Z-Wave gateway for simple on/off control (Wink, Z-Wave alarm panels). Advanced settings and energy monitoring available for open systems only, including Vera, SmartThings (custom device handler required, contact seller first), HomeSeer, and Fibaro Home Center Lite.
- Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
- Certified for Humans - Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it's actually simple.
- Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
- Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.
- Compact design keeps your second outlet free.
- SENSE SAVES: Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home's energy use and activity. NOW SUPPORTING TIME-OF-USE RATE PLANS.
- SEE WHAT’S UP. KNOW WHAT’S ON: Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.
- MONITOR YOUR HOME’S ENERGY USE FROM ANYWHERE: Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.
- AVOID DISASTER: Set custom notifications for critical devices, like your sump pump, well pump, or flat iron.
- MEETS RIGOROUS SAFETY STANDARDS: Sense’s components and system have been designed and ETL/Intertek certified for installation and operation inside the electrical panel.
Our Best Choice: Smart Plug, Outlet Extender WiFi Smart Socket Work with Alexa, Google Home,Dual Plugs Mini Surge Protector Control Independently or Together, 10A, No Hub Required, FCC Listed (2 Pack)
Product Description
Extension plugs that work with Alexa &Google home 2 pack
Features of 2 in 1 Wi-Fi Smart Plug
Works with Alexa / Google AssistantRemote control by App2 in1 compact Size(3.5*1.6*1.2inch)Individual/Dual controlTimer functionCustomized scenesCreate groupsFamily shareWith on/off button
What’s in the Packages:
2 x Smart WiFi Plug1 x User manual
Technical Specifications:
Model number: WP2
Rated Voltage: 120V
Current；10A (Max)
Working temperature: -10-60 degrees
Wi-Fi Frequency: ONLY support 2.4Ghz
Total output: 1200w Max(110Vx10A)
Control Independently or Together
Two sockets can control independently or together. Not only you can turn on/off the electrical appliances connected to the socket individually, and also can turn off all the electrical appliances at one click when you are leaving or not using.You can program the smart gadgets in the APP to come on at a specified time,then have perked coffee ready when you wake.
Works with Alexa and Google home
Wi-Fi Smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google home, you can turn on/off your light with your voice. Free your hands when you are inconvenient. Easy to integrated into Alexa for voice command, especially nice and easy for elderly or physically challenged people to use. And the smart plugs with on/off button, you can manually turn it on or off.
Set Schedules / Timer
Customize your schedule for any home appliances making it work automatically. Timer in smart removes your worry about overcharging or overheating. Easy to program and perfect for turning electronics on and off at a certain time on a daily basis switch. Help you saving tons of time and improve efficiency
Group Control and Family Share
Set a group for your living room, bedroom, kids’ room or kitchen lighting or devices plugged in smart plug, and turn you can turn them on or off just with one click. You can share the smart home plugs to your family who can control them with you together.
Phone Remote Control
With app on your phone, you can control your smart home devices anywhere anytime.In case of leaving lights on or iron on, stay safe and save spend. Once the smart home products paired with the smartphone app no special Internet required. You can run multiple smart outlets from one app to control on/off lighting, without having to run up and down the stairs.
Compact 2 in 1 Design
Smart Wi-Fi outlet extender with two sockets on one plug board. Save your wall socket and space give you more socket for your devices. Perfect size design for outlets behind furniture or corners where hard to reach the switch
[Dual Smart Plug and Independent Control]: Our smart plugs with two sockets feature space-saving for users. One wall outlet can be plugged with 4 devices. More efficient than normal single-socket smart home plug. Dual smart sockets (total output:1200w 120Vx10A) work independently or together. One demand control all of your smart WiFi plugs by creating a group
[Simple Voice Command to Control Your Appliances]: Dual smart plugs works with Alexa Echo and Google home assistant. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker, Christmas Lighting, humidifier, and almost all home appliances (max output 10A) to your smart outlet for automation and voice control. What a release for homeworking
[APP Remote Control from Anywhere in Any Time]: WIFI plug controls devices plugged into it from anywhere anytime via app. (Tips: compatible with Android 4.4 above or IOS 8.0 above.) ONLY supports 2.4GHz WIFI network (can’t work with 5G WiFi). So you can cut the power off when you are away home to reduce the power consumption of devices plugged into WIFI smart plug. And you can turn on the light via APP when you on the way to home
[Schedule and Timer Function]: Customize your schedule for any home appliances, making it work automatically. Imagine that lights on at the moment when you get home, bright, and safe. You can also create your own scenes for your children’s lights at sunset or sunrise. And you can set the lighting schedule for your grown room for your loved plants
[Easy Use &Safety]: No hub required. Just 3 steps: 1. Download app on your phone, 2. Plug the dual smart plugs into power 3. Follow the guide of the app to connect the plug with the app. The smart WIFI outlet made of special fire-proof and anti-ultraviolet materials, so that the wifi outlet plug will not be ignited, safe and reliable, long-term use will not turn yellow but keep white as new. Share with your family on app via smartphones so you can enjoy the smart life together