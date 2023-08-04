Top 10 Best air conditioner security Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: Jeacent A/C Security Window Lock Bar, Window Security Bars – Sturdy Steel, Extends from 9 1/2″ to 16 1/2″ for Sliding Windows with AC Unit Installed
Product Description
Note: This sercuirity bar extends from 7.8 to 14.4 inches. Please check if it fits your window size before purchase.
Air-Conditioner Security Window Lock Wedge, Adjustable Door Security Bar, Home Security Window Bars- Sturdy Steel, White
No Worry for the Falling Out of the A/C Unit During the Installation.
This A/C window security bar is specially designed to keep windows staying at a safe height/width and locked, preventing the air conditioner from falling out from the window when installed. Now you don’t need to worry the A/C unit would fall or the accidents might happen when the window is raised or slides unexpectedly.
The Air-Conditioner Security Window Lock Wedge could be also be used in some sliding doors of specific width and some small windows to keep it open locked at some height/width.
Tips you should know before buying
1. The device will not works with tracks narrower than 1 inch wide.
2. Fits windows of 1.8 – 3.1 feet high & sliding doors 3.1 feet wide. See the Measurement on the picture.
3. Not suitable for double-hung windows for burglar-proof purpose.
4. Check the device periodically to make sure it is still adhered firmly.
More considered design on details
*Not like some fragile plastic thing, this device is made of two high-impact STEEL tube for a sturdy and stronger protection.
*The adhesive velcro strips supplied hold the device tightly in place. The device doesn’t fall when you lower the window. The velcro makes it easier to be removed and is reusable.
*The rubber end protect the touching side of the window not be scratched.
*9 holes on the bar and the long screw allow windows open and locked at a quite narrow gap.
*The smooth white finish blends in with most window frame and doesn’t block the view.
Easy Installation
Step 1
Clean the window tracks, make sure there is no dust or dirty on the frame
Step 2
Stick the adhesive strips on the window track and the security bar
Step 3
Put the window bar against the top of the window track and adhere to it
Step 4
Press the buckle and adjust its length to your need.
✅ ADJUSTABLE LENGTH – The window lock adjusts from 9.5″ to 16.5″ in length. Works well with most standard window tracks with air conditioner installed.
✅ SAFER A/C INSTALLATION & PROTECTION – Prevents the window from opening when installing an A/C unit. Keep your window stay in a height to stop your AC unit from falling out or being stolen from outside
✅ DURABLE MATERIA – All Steel Construction provides it with a longer longevity and make it harder to break off or deform.
✅ NOTICE BEFORE BUYING – Make sure your window track is at least 1 inch wide as this home security bar is about 1 inch wide. The window bar extends from 9 1/2″ to 16 1/2″, please MEASSURE YOUR WINDOW to assure it fits your needs before buying one.
✅ QUICK & EASY INSTALLATION – Unique design (patent pending), no tools needed. Held in window track by supplied adhesive strips. Keep your home save and sound.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.