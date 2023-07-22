Top 10 Best air conditioner screen for outside units Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Products Description

Folding Structure

Twin hinges in the middle of the fence enclosure enable you to conveniently spot it and guard your privacy in the backyard garden. It can be folded and stored without having using up also a lot space when you are not employing it.

Item Requirements

Material：Wood

Finish： Whitewashed

SPECS：Each Panel – 31.75 W x .75 D x 38.75 H (in inches)

Multi-functional

This fence is good for obscuring objects, these kinds of as trash bins and air conditioning units, or for aiding retain animals out of flower and vegetable gardens. You can also use it to address short term building websites without having feeling obtrusive.

Rustic Model

Featuring a vintage whitewashed end to complement rustic and country farmhouse fashion, this decorative wood backyard garden fence enclosure will bring distinctive fashionable allure and privacy to your back garden.

Product

Wooden

Wood

Wooden

Wooden

Wooden

Color

Darkish Brown

Brown

Brown

Torched Wood

Dim Brown

Dimension

51 L x 48.4 W x 15 H (in inches)

19.7 L x 1.2 W x 70.9 H (in inches)

19.7 L x 1.2 W x 70.9 H (in inches)

Trellis only – 60 H x 23.7 L x 1.4 W (in inches)

Fully Expanded- 98.5 W X 51.25 H X .25 D Collapsed Sizing- 10.5 W X 59 H X .25 D Normal Size- 55.5 W X 59 H X .25 D

Rustic whitewashed attractive wooden fence enclosure great for display screen in your outdoor backyard

Excellent for supplying privateness and hiding merchandise these types of as trash bins and air conditioning models

Double hinges in the middle permit the fence to be positioned in whichever configuration you like

Can be utilised to aid shield valuable crops or vegetables from animals

SPECS: Each Panel – 31.75 W x .75 D x 38.75 H (in inches)