Top 10 Best air conditioner pressure gauges 134a Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner pressure gauges 134a in 2023 Comparison Table
- Will not Contaminate Systems
- Seals Flares and Threaded Connections
- Lubricates O-Rings and Gaskets
- Approved by OEM Manufacturers
- 【Professional Grade & High Accuracy】-- Pro High-intensity true leak detection flashlight, INCLUDE GLASSES! 12.3 W 385-395nm leak detection flashlight with 68 top quality LED helps you to find leak stains EVEN in indoor or streetlight.REALHUNLEE AC Leak Detector Flashlight is 40% Brighter than other light, best choice for Automotive Air Conditioner Leak Detection!
- 【Save Your Money & Time】 -- Works with all types of U*V leak detection dye! Pinpoint the origin of leaks of ANY kind with this Auto Air Conditioner Oil Leak Detector Tool Flashlight, even in bright environments. Help you inspect the leak stains in seconds! Impact resistant military grade aluminum weighing.
- 【Wide Range of Applications & Durable】 -- This u*v Contamination and Leaks detector flashlight is a great helper for your life -- Authenticate currency,engine,driver license, Auto&Air Conditioning Freon Refrigerant Leak, official identification cards,passports. Essential tool for medical forensics, Auto car leaks, HVAC repair and so on.Help you to save thousands of dollars,efforts and time!
- 【Long Running Time & Durable】-- Car Leak Detector Flashlight is Premium Aluminum Construction with anti abrasive surface treatment, non-slip textured grip, lanyard useful either to wrap wrist or belt loop. The lighting time up to 20 hrs!!This Auto Leak Detector Flashlight also covers larger area without weaken the light. 3xAA batteries NOT included（due to the shipping policy）
- 【No Risk Purchase & 1-Year Money-Back Guarantee】-- This Car AC Leak Detection Flashlight Kit comes with 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! We will give you a satisfactory solution within 24 hours! Provide you better after-sales service and longer product protection which up to 1 years! REFUND OR REPLACEMENT IF THERE IS ANY PROBLEM WITH YOUR FLASHLIGHT.
- Package Dimensions: 7.874 cm (L) X 8.89 cm (W) X 22.86 cm (H)
- Package Type: Auto Oil
- Package Quantity: 1
- Country Of Origin: United States
- Model Number: V32
- SIMPLE BUT POWERFUL - XtremepowerUS 1/4 HP 3 CFM 1-Stage Rotary Air Vacuum Pump is designed to have high efficiency and low noise output with internal high volume cooling fan for extended use (Include R-134A automotive air conditioning dispensing valve design with hand operated punch/valve control, connects all R-134a refrigerant cans with 1/4" Male threads)
- HEAVY DUTY VACUUM PUMP - Die-cast Aluminum Alloy Casing enables the vacuum pump be light and durable at the same time. Equipped with brass fitting tethered safety caps to prevent oil leaks during transportation and handling.
- HVAC GAUGE READING - The XtremepowerUS HVAC service gauge set is great for diagnosing and repairing AC systems. Ideal use for R12, R22, R134a and R410a
- EASY OIL CHANGE - The vacuum pump features a simple Oil Fill Port for a clean pour and Oil Drain Plug positioned beneath the oil reservoir to quickly drain when needed. Checking the spillage meter will help to ensure the proper level of oil.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED: Multicolored set of three 36” hoses, Manifold Gauge, R134 Can Tap, Vacuum Pump Oil Bottle, Accessories and Storage Bag to keep equipment clean and dust free
- Replaces lost R-134a refrigerant and oil in automotive A/C system
- Extra long 24 inch recharge hose for accessing hard to reach service ports
- Reusable trigger dispenser with built in low pressure gauge and temperature dial indicator
- Contains R-134a gas which is acceptable for use in motor vehicle A/C (MVAC) systems
- Complies with Section 612 of the EPA Clean Air Act. EPA Compliant in Self Sealing Cans
- HEAVY-DUTY VACUUM PUMP - Made of die-cast aluminum housing and a composite anti-slip rubber base, which is lightweight and durable; Perfect for those who are looking to self diagnose or recharging AC systems; It maintains air conditioning systems by efficient removing moisture before refilling the refrigerant
- COMFORTABLE & PORTABLE DESIGN - Ergonomic grip handle is designed for superior comfort and portability; Built-in high volume cooling fan for extended use; Oil sight glass allows you to observe the oil level and quality at any time; The oil drain valve at the bottom ensures faster and more thorough emptying; 1 bottle of 0.35qt./330ml vacuum oil is also included
- MANIFOLD GAUGE SET DESIGNED - Manifold gauge set is designed specially to measure pressure in refrigeration equipment; Carry bag is included for convenient storage and easy transpiration; Manifolds are equipped with large viewing glasses for easy viewing of refrigerant flow, and high-quality colorful pressure gauges ensure accurate readings
- COLOR-CODED HOSES - Color-coded hoses help identify the high-pressure side (red), low-pressure side (blue), and the filling hose (yellow); The hoses are made of rubber and feature a leak-proof seal design, which is very flexible, durable and not easy to damage; Perfect for maintaining R134a, R12, R22, R502 and R410a air conditioning systems; We are equipped with R410a fitting adapters 1/4 inch to 5/16 inch
- PACKAGE - Package includes 1 single stage vacuum pump, 1 bottle of oil, 1 leak detector and gauge set; Ideal for automotive air conditioning, HVAC work, refrigeration and other applications and industrial requirements that need high vacuum pull from a compact pump
- 【Quality and Safety】This air conditioner hose adapter is made of the carefully selected superior brass alloy, which is easy to weld, not easy to burst, and features great corrosion resistance and high hardness
- 【Specially Designed Valve】The R410A adapter is specially designed with a thimble to effectively avoid opening the air-conditioning core tube during operation and effectively prevent fluoride leakage
- 【Wide Applicability】This R410A fitting adapter features 5/16" SAE female plug and 1/4" SAE male plug, which is ideal for most new R410A mini split air conditioners, HVAC and other refrigeration equipment
- 【You will Get】For this air conditioner adapter kit, you will get 2 pcs straight type adapter, and 2 pcs angled adapter of 45 degrees, these R410A adapters 5/16" sae female quick couplers to 1/4" sae male flare
- 【After-Sales Service】For this R410A vacuum adapter, you will get 12-month quality warranty and 100% customer support. If you have any question about R410A adapter for air conditioner, please feel free to tell us
- UNIVERSAL - ZeroR AC Refrigerant is a hydrocarbon that safely bonds with chemicals like R134a, R1234YF and R12. We can only advertise this product to be used in R134a systems due to EPA regulations in the USA on both R12 and R1234YF systems. EPA also prohibits mixing refrigerant types. See the description for all legal disclaimers.
- EASY - This product installs just as easily as any R134a products. Cans even have R134a threads and the majority of R134a can taps will work for these cans.
- 6oz CANS - Refrigerants are compressed gasses and are measured by weight, not by liquid volume such as water. All gasses compress differently and produce a different weight. ZeroR AC Refrigerant is low weight compared to R134a, but its performance is equal to 16oz of R134a.
- ECO FRIENDLY & USA MADE – ZeroR AC Refrigerant is a 100% Natural gas unlike R134a, R1234yf and R12. This product is Made in the USA.
- SAFE – ZeroR AC Refrigerant has a class 2.1 flammability rating just like the new R1234YF which is now used in 100% of newly manufactured vehicles. Under normal operating conditions this product presents no danger to its users when handled properly and used in systems approved for flammable refrigerants.
- R134a QC 2 PACK: This set of high and low pressure couplers from Orion Motor Tech will let you quickly and easily service the R134a AC systems in both foreign and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs, and other vehicles
- EASY OPERATION: These 5 and 6-ball quick couplers snap down onto R134 coolant ports, sealing with easy-grip knurled rings and opening valves using their top control knobs; closure and disconnection is just as fast and simple
- LEAK-FREE: Built-in O-rings ensure a complete hermetic seal, providing superior protection against wasteful refrigerant leakage; the provided flares give you sure connections to 1/4 inch HVAC hoses or adapters and are detachable for cheap and easy replacement if required
- LONG SERVICE LIFE: Premium threading and materials ensure years of helpful use, with the aluminum and nickel-plated bronze construction offering high resistance to both wear and chemical corrosion
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Order these R134a adapters worry free, knowing that they are backed by a 1 year warranty and OMT's usual friendly 24/7 customer service
- UNABLE TO SHIP THIS ITEM TO CALIFORNIA and WASHINGTON
- All in one solution to restore lost refrigerant and oil in automotive air conditioning systems
- Contains system safe leak sealer additive that seals common A/C leaks in rubber hoses, gaskets and O-rings
- Built in disposable recharge hose
- No tools required
Our Best Choice: Orion Motor Tech AC Gauges, Fits R134A R12 R22 and R502 Refrigerants, 3 Way Manifold Gauge Set Automotive AC Gauge Set with 5FT Hoses Quick Couplers, R134a Can Tap
From the manufacturer
Expert package, expert answer.
Our story
How we received our commence?
Any car or truck proprietor is familiar with how costly it is to maintenance a vehicle and how worn-out the repair service tools can be. That’s why we started Orion Motor Tech to develop an economical choice with very best high quality. We’d like to assist household mechanics and even automobile suppliers get the ideal tools and gear.
What will make our product or service special?
We have a large stock of top quality automotive equipment for just about all vehicle helps make and types. As a qualified maker of automotive resources, we are driven to deliver best quality items and great consumer ordeals for equally expert and amateur mechanics.
Why we love what we do?
Our shoppers are wonderful plenty of to share with us their happiness and confusions when repairing car or truck challenges with our products and solutions. We are happy and inspired that we are building perfect street journeys materialize for everybody. We have and we will perform tough to help our consumers by giving top quality products and solutions.
A/C DIAGNOSTICS: Experienced 3-way air conditioning diagnostic manifold gauge set for R134A, R12, R22, and R502 refrigerants. Made for examining stress in AC strains, leak perseverance, freon best-offs, recovery do the job, and total A/C recharges.
Coloration CODED HOSES: Include 3 five-foot freon charging hoses in 3 colors for easy recognition: purple for significant tension, blue for lower pressure, and yellow for the refrigerant bottle.
Superior Force GAUGES: Blue Gauge (low): -350 PSI, Red Gauge (higher): -500 PSI. Additional-toughness hoses with burst stress at 3000PSI, Max doing the job force: 600PSI. Fahrenheit degree units with an uncomplicated-to-examine instrument panel.
Sturdy Construction: Made from good brass, aluminum, PVC, and strong plastic to stand up to large use and accidental drops – ideal for experienced auto mechanics. Consists of a in depth sections diagram and phase by action guidelines for Diy novices.
A Entire Instrument Package: You will get: 1computer 3-way A/C gauge (1/4″ male), 3computer system hoses (1/4″ feminine), 2personal computer quick couplers (1/4″ male), 1personal computer ACME adapter (1/4″ Male to 1/2″ Feminine), 1computer system can faucet (piercing-style, 1/4″ male), and a thorough user guide.