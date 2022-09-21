Top 10 Best air conditioner power cord Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner power cord in 2022 Comparison Table
Kasa Smart Plug Classic 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, UL Certified, 2.4G WiFi Only, 1-Pack(HS105) , White
- Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
- Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and MicroSoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
- Compact Design: Won't block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side by side
- Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button
- Note: Requires a secured 2.4 GigaHertz Wi Fi network connection
Amazon Basics 3-Foot Extension Cord - 13 Amps, 125V - Black
- RELIABLE POWER: 3 foot Amazon Basics extension cords for extending power when you need it most
- FOR INDOOR USE: Designed for use indoors with consumer electronics, tools, media equipment and more
- DURABLE DESIGN: Reliable construction with flexible vinyl cord sheath and durable plug connector housing
- EASY TO USE: Plug and play design with multiple 3-prong outlets and LED indicator lights
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: 13 amp/125V power delivery; 16 AWG
Bestseller No. 3
Twin Extension Cord Power Strip - 12 Foot Cord - 6 feet on Each Side - Flat Head (Wall Hugger) Outlet Plug - 6 Polarized Outlets with Safety Cover
- "TWIN CORD" Wall Hugger Polarized Extension Cord (12 Feet | 3.6 meters Long) - 6 ft long cords on each end. Slim Design allows you to hide behind any TV, Couch, Sofa Computer Desk, Dresser, Table, nightstand or Furniture.
- This Unique split electrical cord plugs in to any outlet from the middle of the cord & has a 6 foot extension cable on each end - Ideal for Bedroom, Living Room, office, Kitchen, Tree House or anywhere that needs additional outlets.
- Sleek Flat Head Plug (Wall Hugger) stays close to Wall & is Ideal for Tight Spaces, Great to plug in your Clock, USB adapters, lamp, Night light, Baby monitors, Charger, lights or any of your multiple electric gadgets.
- 3 Polarized Two Prong Outlets on each adapter, Heavy Duty and Extra light Weight design.
- UL Listed for Safety | Max Amps: 13 | Max Volts: 125 | SPT- 2 Conductor 16AWG | Low Profile flush design.
Bestseller No. 4
Maximm Cable 3 Ft 360° Rotating Flat Plug Extension Cord / Wire, 16 AWG Multi 3 Outlet Extension Wire, 3 Prong Grounded Wire - White - UL Certified
- 360° ROTATING PLUG: The Maximm extension cord is top quality featuring a 360° degree rotating flat supply plug with 3 female outlet connectors for additional power.
- MULTIPLE OUTLETS: The female receptacle comes with 3 outlets giving you the option to plug in multiple devices or appliances thus having the same extension to three devices at once.
- SPACE SAVER: Convert your standard AC power cord to a slim rotating plug, providing angular flexibility. Plug into the top outlet and still have usage of the bottom outlet with this rotating cord.
- FLAT PLUG: Designed for tight spaces like behind furniture, bookshelves, desks or anything which is close to the wall not allowing you to use the standard outlet.
- HIGH QUALITY: 3-pronged outlets, grounded plug for safety and convenience, (NEMA 5-15P) to Multiple 3-Outlet (NEMA 5-15R) 3 Conductor Wire UL Certified Extension Cord. 13Amp 125Volt, 1625 Watts
Bestseller No. 5
Woods 982452 50-Foot SJTOW Agricultural Outdoor Heavy Duty All- Weather Extension Cord, Oil Resistant Vinyl Jacket, Versatile Use, Powerful 15 Amps, 125 Volts, 1,875 Watt Extension Cord, Black
- OIL RESISTANT thick vinyl jacket protects it from moisture, chemicals, abrasion, dust, dirt and prolonged sun exposure, making it very suitable for rugged use outdoors
- VERSATILE use: Powers a variety of farm and ranch tools such as saws or compressors; PVC jacket material
- FLEXIBLE, ALL-WEATHER EXTENSION CORD remains flexible and tangle-free under all weather conditions and wouldn't become stiff or crack in cold weather
- DURABLE 14 gauge, 3 pronged extension cord with reinforced blades prevents accidental bending or breaking
Bestseller No. 6
Woods 990261 16/3 SJTW 15-Foot General Purpose Black Extension, Tangle Free Light Duty Garage and Workshop Power Cord, 15-Foot, 15 Foot
- DURABLE 3 PRONG EXTENSION CORD: the light-duty extension cord meets OSHA requirements for outdoor use; its jacket protects it for durability; the molded plugs are impact-resistant and the reinforced blades prevent bending for added protection
- POWER EXTENSION CORD FOR INDOORS AND OUTDOORS: this extension cord is great for indoor uses like lights, fans and computers; for outdoors, the black extension cord can be used on patio lights, lawn mowers, mini fountains and other outdoor appliances
- DISCREET BLACK EXTENSION CORD: the three prong extension cord has a neutral black color that blends into the environment; the vinyl jacket of the extension cords also don't leave unsightly marks on the floor
- TANGLE-FREE CABLE EXTENSION CORD: as the power cord extension doesn't tangle up, it doesn‚ Äôt bunch up and pose tripping dangers, making it safe to use inside and outside of the house even if there are young children or pets around
- APPLIANCE EXTENSION CORD SPECIFICATIONS: 10 x 3. 5 x 1. 5 in (25. 4 x 9 x 3. 8 cm); meets OSHA requirements for outdoor use; 120 volts; 15 ft..Wattage: 1.625 watts
Southwire 2588SW0002 Outdoor Cord-12/3 SJTW Heavy Duty 3 Prong Extension Cord-for Commercial Use (50', Yellow), 50 Feet
- ALL PURPOSE EXTENSION CORD for Indoor and Outdoor use; Great for landscaping, gardening, and powering appliances
- HIGHLY VISIBLE yellow jacket provides extra safety and will not mark floors or walls
- WATER RESISTANT: Flexible vinyl jacket provides protection of the cord against moisture, abrasion, and sunlight
- REINFORCED BLADES add durability that protects prongs from bending and/or breaking
- LIGHTED END indicates power is on; UL Listed.
25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord Waterproof Deep Black 16 AWG 3 Prong, Flexible Long Wires Perfect for Home or Office Use, UL Listed
- Suitable for many applications: 3 cores of extension cord make sure provide up to 1625W power. Ideal for string lights, block heater, household and office appliance and any other device that requires extended use.
- Thick & Flexible: The soft cord makes itself more easy to keep on the edges of the furniture. The PVC outer jacket is not only wear-resistant and durable, but also resistant to moisture and sun. It be used in the environment of -50~70℃.（Note: Not soaking the cords in water for a long time)
- High quality connector: Reinforces and durable connectors protect the prongs against bending or breakage. Long strain relief design allow the cord to bend at a greater angle without breaking (Passed the repeated test by bending), extending the service life and making it safer to use.
- Perfect length: 25 feet black outdoor extension cord has a more adequate extension range and more easier access to a power outlet, meeting most of your needs. Smooth and firm connection makes it easier for you to connect to the plug without fear of shaking and dropping when you extend cord.
- UL listed & 3-year promise: The 25 feet, 16AWG, 125V, 13Amax wires meet the safety and quality guaranteeing. Your satisfaction is our greatest pursuit, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we are willing to provide help for you.
Bestseller No. 9
Kasonic 12-Feet 3 Outlet Extension Cord, 2 Pack, Triple Wire Grounded Multi Outlet, UL Listed 16/3 SPT-3, 13 Amp - 125V - 1625 Watts (White)
- High Quality - The multi outlet extension cord is providing highest quality with a Sturdy Long-Lasting Construction, durable material covering insulating and protecting the cord's conducting wires. 12 Feet In Length, 3-Wire Grounded, 3-outlets extension cord provides 13 AMP, 1625 watts, 125 volts per connector.
- Simple & Practical - Easily convert one outlet into three outlets to plug in more electronics at one, convenient location. 12-foot extension cord is perfect for your desk lamp, portable fan, laptop, phone charger, vacuum cleaner, alarm clock and other household Electronics that need a little extra length.
- Space Saving - Space Saving flat design minimizing tripping hazards and blends with walls seamlessly, letting you keep furniture against your wall safely. Built-In accessory loop for hanging or wall mounting for your convenience. This makes it easier to store and keeps it neat while In use.
- Durable & Safety - Reinforced Blades add durability that protect prongs from accidently bending or breaking, and the high quality material determines that it can be withstand any type of environment. Our extension cord meets UL safety and quality standards and includes a grounded plug for maximum safety.
- Indoor Rated - For use in lots locations, including your home, office, dorm room, kitchen, living room and more. Universal Compatibility with most common household small appliances and consumer electronics. Cost-effective 2-Pack of power extension cords includes a ten years warranty and product support.
UltraPro 15 Ft Extension Cord, Double Insulated, Indoor/Outdoor, General Purpose, 16 Gauge, Ideal for Outdoor Lighting, UL Listed, Black, 36824-T1
- Specifications – This grounded 3-wire, 16AWG extension cord is rated for 125VAC/13A/1625W and adds a 3-prong outlet to any grounded AC receptacle.
- Heavy-Duty – Double-insulated cord and one-piece molded plug provide extra durability while vinyl jacket protects against moisture, dust and dirt to improve longevity.
- Extended Reach – Extra-long 15ft. cord is great for tools, like hand drills and jig saws, requiring an extended reach.
- Multipurpose – Use this extension cord in your garage for equipment, in your backyard for lawn mowers and weed eaters, or on your patio for added outdoor lighting.
- Safe – This unit is UL Listed and is backed by the highest industry standards of safety and performance. UltraPro is the brand in extension cords and surge protectors.
Our Best Choice: ELEGRP 0651513LY L15515 16AWG LCDI Power Cord Plug for A/C Air Conditioner, UL Certified, 7.5FT Leakage Current Detection Interrupter Replacement, 120VAC 13Amp 1560W 60Hz NEMA 5-15P, 1 Pack
[ad_1] ELEGRP 0651513LY L15515 16AWG LCDI Electricity Twine Plug for A/C Air Conditioner, E250451 UL Qualified, 7.5FT Leakage Existing Detection Interrupter Replacement, 120VAC 13Amp 1560W 60Hz NEMA 5-15P (1 Pack)
✅【Protection Technology】The LCDI (Leakage Existing Detection Interrupter) makes use of developed-in shielded electric power conductors to sense breakage of scorching line and white line in the electric power cord，avoiding the fireplace prompted by arcing thanks to the aged electric power wire and leakage latest.
✅【Security Assurance】 If a leakage present less than 5mA amongst the protect wire and the Neutral or Warm wire is detected, the LCDI promptly journeys to interrupt the movement of electric power in just .5s.
✅【Suitable for A/C】 The LCDI electricity wire is appropriate for air conditioner hundreds, these as portable air conditioners, window air conditioners and PTAC (Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner) for indoor use.
✅【Easy Installation】 Comes with a 16AWG x 3C electric power twine of about 2.2 meters lengthy with terminals for Scorching wire (black), Neutral wire (white) and Ground wire (environmentally friendly) for simple wiring. Rated 120 Volt 13Amp, 1560 Watt.
✅【UL Certificated】 Designed and analyzed in accordance with UL. Satisfy UL1699 specifications.