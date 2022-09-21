Top 10 Best air conditioner power cord Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

ELEGRP 0651513LY L15515 16AWG LCDI Electricity Twine Plug for A/C Air Conditioner, E250451 UL Qualified, 7.5FT Leakage Existing Detection Interrupter Replacement, 120VAC 13Amp 1560W 60Hz NEMA 5-15P (1 Pack)✅【Protection Technology】The LCDI (Leakage Existing Detection Interrupter) makes use of developed-in shielded electric power conductors to sense breakage of scorching line and white line in the electric power cord，avoiding the fireplace prompted by arcing thanks to the aged electric power wire and leakage latest.✅【Security Assurance】 If a leakage present less than 5mA amongst the protect wire and the Neutral or Warm wire is detected, the LCDI promptly journeys to interrupt the movement of electric power in just .5s.✅【Suitable for A/C】 The LCDI electricity wire is appropriate for air conditioner hundreds, these as portable air conditioners, window air conditioners and PTAC (Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner) for indoor use.✅【Easy Installation】 Comes with a 16AWG x 3C electric power twine of about 2.2 meters lengthy with terminals for Scorching wire (black), Neutral wire (white) and Ground wire (environmentally friendly) for simple wiring. Rated 120 Volt 13Amp, 1560 Watt.✅【UL Certificated】 Designed and analyzed in accordance with UL. Satisfy UL1699 specifications.