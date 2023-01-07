Top 10 Best air conditioner portable window kit Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated air conditioner portable window kit in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Air Jade Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit, Slide Window Vent Kit for Portable AC Exhaust Hose with 5″ Diameter
Product Description
Features
Compatible with various sliding window or hung windowBlock the gap between window and poratable air conditioner exhause hoseEasy to install, and easy to remove when not in useCome with a sealing foam tape for better insulationA must-have portable A/C accessory, provide an easy access for your portable A/C exhaust hose
In the Package
1 x Inner Plate2 x Outer Plates1 x Foam Strip1 x Screws Set
Specifications
Color: White
Material: PVC
Minimum Length: 16.5 inch
Max Length: 47 inch
Fit window openings between 16.5″ to 47″ in length
Fit exhaust hose with 5″ diameter
Quick Installation
Connect
Step1, screw the exhaust hose to hole in sealing plate
Adjust & Fixed
Step 2, add extra plates to fit your window (use screws provided to fix if necessary)
Seal Gap
Step 3, apply foam strip to window for better insulation
Install to Window
Step 4, install the seal plate kit to the window
Size
26″ to 51″
5″ Diameter
5″ Dia, 59″ Length
5.9″ Dia, 59″ Length
5.9″ Dia, 78″ Length
3/5 Inch(15mm)
Widely Application: Compatible with various sliding window or hung window (but NOT fit for casement window), 3 adjustable length panels to fit window size from 16.5 in to 47 in
Energy Saver: Block the gap between window and poratable air conditioner exhause hose, avoid the hot air getting in and cold air getting out. Come with a sealing foam tape for better insulation
Great Quality: Reliable PVC material, light weight and durable. A must-have portable A/C accessory, provide an easy access for your portable A/C exhaust hose, can move from one window to another without extra tool
Easy to Install: Easy to install, and easy to remove when not in use. First install your hose to the AC, and then screw your hose to seal plate, adjust seal plates’ length to fit your window, apply sealing foam tape to window, finally, install seal plates to window
Universal Fit: Suitable for all portable air conditoners exhaust hose with 5in diameter, please kindly check if your portable AC model is compatible with the aforementioned size before purchasing