Top 10 Best air conditioner plug adapter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Why Do You Need A JACKYLED 2-Prong to 3-Prong Adapter?

1.A life saver for old houses. Many older homes have older wiring that uses only 2 prong outlets. But many of today’s products require 3 prong outlets. Short of having entire home rewired, these 2 to 3 prong converters allow the use of 3 prong plugs.

2. You may want to charge your laptop in a cafe or library, but often you will only find two-prong wall outlets available in these places. What a terrible experience! Now here is a good solution. With our JACKYLED 2-prong to 3-prong adapter, you can use your laptop anywhere without socket compatibility worries.

3.Additionally, if you travel to Japan where almost every plug you come across is a 2-prong, these handy little adapters will do the trick.

Is It Safe for Using and Is It with Grounding Protection?



Made of flame-proof materials, this wall socket adapter 2- to 3- prong comes with a metal grounding clip for grounded protection that is achieved by connecting the metal tab on the adapter to the middle screw on the wall plate of a grounded outlet box.

Can This Three Prong to Two Prong Adapter Plug into the Wall Outlet Tightly?



The 3 prong adapter is mini-sized and lightweight(0.6 ounce/ per unit). It fits snugly into the wall outlet very well, so it will not fall out when plugging a heavy cord into the adapter. The convenient ground terminal fits neatly with the outlet plate screw to provide a proper grounding for safety.

Warm Tips: Please don’t exceed its rated wattage 1875 W.

Qty of Outlets

5 AC/1 Unit

6 AC

10 AC

10 AC

3 AC

Qty of USB Ports

/

4 USB

4 USB

4 USB

3 USB

Rated Current

15A

15A

15A

13A

10A

Fireproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Adjustable Voltage

110-240V

110-240V

110-240V

110-240V

110-240V

Fire-proof Material PBT

【Premium Quality Electrical Adapter】ETL Listed. JACKYLED 3-2 prong adapter is made of fire-proof material PBT that is high temperature-resistant up to 200℃. With AC 125V/15A and Electrical Rating 1875W Max Wattage, this light socket outlet 3-prong is sturdy enough for working with electrical, household, Industrial, machinery and other appliances.

【Wall Outlet Converter】The 2 prong to 3 prong outlet adapter can covert a grounded electric extension power cord to an AC outlet without a grounding pin slot, perfect for older houses or offices with AC wall outlets that can not accept grounded plugs.

【Polarized Plug】The 3-prong to 2-prong grounding adapters is polarized and better than the un-polarized plug adapters, because polarized plugs only allow you insert the plug into the outlet slots in one direction, wide blade to wide slot, narrow blade to narrow slot, which ensures neutral-to-neutral, hot-to-hot and provides a measure of safety for the appliances and house wiring to be aligned in terms of polarity. This also explains why most household appliances’ plugs are polarized.

【Portable and Easy to Use】It’s small and compact so you can take a 2- to 3-prong adapter in your briefcase or laptop bag anywhere. Just plug the adapter to a wall socket and you will have a 3-prong outlet. This 3 prong to 2 prong adapter is also portable for travelling to Japan. All outlets in Japan is 2-prong, so with this adapter, you can easily charge your 3-prong electronic devices.

【Grounded Protection】This three-prong to two-prong adapter plug fits snugly into the wall outlet without falling out when plugging a heavy cord into the adapter. It has a metal grounding tab/ ground terminal to fit neatly under the outlet plate screw and provide a proper grounding for safety.