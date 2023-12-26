Top 10 Best air conditioner phone mount Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Miracase Air Vent Cell Cellphone Holder for Automobile-Deliver You with Secure Driving and Comfort

We are a professional cellular cellular phone extras exploration and improvement corporation, focusing on cellular telephone add-ons industry for much more than 9 several years, our perception is to present the very best merchandise to all users.

Miracase Vehicle Cell phone Mount-2019 Upgraded

Installation Instructions

How to Put in

Unscrew the screw nut①, area it onto the ball head.

Insert the ball head into the socket of clamp head right until you hear a “simply click”.

Tighten the screw nut①.The tighter the nut, the more difficult it is to rotate the clamp head.

Loosen the screw nut② until finally it attaches to the screw nut①.

Make the clip hook downward and pull open up the spring clip plate,thrust the hook into the air vent grille to capture a blade,then launch the spring clip plate to make it deal with to the air vent.

Make confident the item is by now set up stably,then tighten the screw nut②.Installation finish!!

Take note:

You should not put in the products on the blade at the best or bottom.

Bear in mind to in no way text though driving.

【Universal Compatibility】Miracase air vent telephone holder cradle is suitable with all mobile telephones and products concerning 2.1-4.05 inches huge(this kind of as thicker phone circumstances, navigation and a lot more).For Apple Apple iphone 11/11 Professional/11 Professional Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8 Furthermore/7/7 Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Furthermore/S9/S8 Edge/Observe 9,LG,Google,Sony,Huawei and A lot more

【One-hand Operation】With speedy launch button and adjustable clamp arms, Miracase automobile cellular phone mount helps make it very effortless to insert and take out your phone with solitary hand. Supply you with safer driving no matter whether you are speaking, navigating, listening to music or charging.

【360 Diploma Rotation】The 360-diploma rotatable head will offer you with the finest viewing angle to continue to keep protected driving. You can place your phone in any orientation(horizontal,vertical and far more), Just delight in the most effective drving expertise.

【 Professional Support】Please come to feel no cost to get in touch with us in the initial time for any solution issues, a pleased option is promised eternally.