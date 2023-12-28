Top 10 Best air conditioner outside unit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

[Large Size] 36*36*39 Inch.[Heavy duty 420D silver-coated material more durable] Using heavy duty 420D Oxford cloth material, which is tear-resistant and with a stronger waterproof performance, protect your air conditioning unit from extreme weather damage such as rain and snow. The interior is coated with silver to better prevent UV rays from eroding the machine and the cover itself, preventing aging caused by UV rays, and it will not shrink with prolonged use and can be used all year round.[Velcro Design Easy to Install ] Consider the outer air conditioning duct, we have designed Velcro openings on the sides to provide a good seal while leaving an exit for the outer air conditioning duct, without leaving the cover uneven. Installation is also easy, simply attach the Velcro and can complete the installation.[Windproof Design: Air Vent & Bottom Drawstring] The special design of the air vent allows the inside of the cover to keep ventilated and dry to prevent the machine from getting moldy or rusty, and at the same time allows the insider air to be discharged better without making the cover expand unevenly due to the wind blowing. The adjustable drawstring at the bottom allows the cover to fit the machine better without swinging due to the wind.[Easy to Clean and Store] This air conditioning cover can be rinsed with water or wiped with towels for daily maintenance . The included carry bag for easy storage.