Top 10 Best air conditioner noise Reviews

Product Description

Controller Type: Button Control.

Battery: 2000 mAh recharged USB lithium battery.

Charging interface: Type-c.

Speed level: 3 level, first level lasting 7.5 hours, second level lasting 5 hours, third level lasting 2.5 hours.

Fully charged time: 4 hours.

Weight: 220 Gram

Come with a blessing card for your to write some blessing words.

4 USB charged method

There are 4 USB charged method for our neck fan, you can charge it conveniently.

180 degree stretch design

Our fan can be 180 degree stretched to fit the neck well.

Steel sheet design

The steel sheet design will make your feel more cool.

Bending design

Bending design will fit your body better and the fan will not be rocking easily.

360 degree cooling

Our neck fan will cool your neck in 360 degree.

Bladeless design

Our fan is bladeless design and you do not need to worry about that the hair will be entangle in the fan.

Gift card for your family or lover

You can write some blessing word in the gift card(included in the package) to your family member or lover.

Carry on our neck fan you can go out for fishing, cycling, camping, climbing, BBQ and walking etc freely, and do not need to worry about the hot weather or sweating.

WHY CHOOSE】 This portable fan wearable design allows you to truly free your hands and enjoy the cool wind anytime, anywhere. Best friend for work, office, life, sports, travel, hiking, cycling, etc. It can also be used as a gift for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day!

【WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE】 As a new design in 2022, this personal fan has been improved on the basis of the traditional neck fan, combined with the design and wearing concept of the headset, it is truly a fan that integrates fashion and practicality, which can effectively prevent long hair from being curled. Into the fan leaves, let your neck have a better experience in summer.

3 SPEED 48 AIR OUTLETS】3-speed adjustable and turbo fan blades are more energy-saving and more efficient, the air outlet range of 48 air outlets at the neck reaches 70%, Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button repeatedly.

MORE SAFETY MORE LIGHT】 Low-current high-efficiency work will not generate heat at the same time, it is safer in use. It weighs only 7.8 ounces, which is the same as the iPhone12 pro Max and is equally comfortable to wear for a long time.

100% SATISFACTION OR YOUR MONEY-BACK】We are responsible for our products and customers. If you have any problems with our product, please contact with us first, we will solve it for you within 24 hours.