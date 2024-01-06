Top 10 Best air conditioner mounting bracket Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner mounting bracket in 2023 Comparison Table
- Bracket For AC Window Unit – Easily Expands from 24” to 38” to Fit in Most Single or Double Hung Windows; Adapts to Exterior Wall Thickness of 4” to 11”
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – Durable, Premium Steel Plate Coated with Epoxy Ensures Long Lasting Support for Window Units Weighing Up to 200 lbs.
- QUICK, CONVENIENT INSTALLATION – Installs in Minutes from Inside Your Home; No Tools, Drilling, Ladders or Hardware Needed to Secure Bracket in Window Frame
- ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES – Support Legs & Extension Beams Provide Extra Support Inside & Outside; Integrated Rubberized Feet Add Stability
- EASY, TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY – Parts Easily Lock into Each Other Without the Need for Tools; User Guide Provides Clear Instructions for Frustration-Free Assembly
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN - adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements)
- INDOOR INSTALLATION - easy breezy install, without exterior work, just drilling into window sill
- RELIEVES STRESS ON THE WINDOW - Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety
- FITS WALL THICKNESS from 2" to 15.2", exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position
- ALL NECESSARY HARDWARE INCLUDED and all weather construction. Note: If you found feet pad of the leg cannot justly face the wall; please unlock it and turn it over, then fix it in the leg again.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- PATENTED STEEL CONSTRUCTION DRILL-LESS DESIGN - Our bracket support eliminates drilling into your window sill completely making for an easy, drill free installation.
- ADAPTS TO ANY WINDOW STYLE - The AC Bracket works with a wall thickness of 3" to 12" and works for window openings that are 27-38 inches wide.
- SAFE, DURABLE & CONVENIENT - Dual AC brackets relieves the stress on the window and holds well over 200lbs with simple installation from inside your window.
- WORKS WITH ALL BRAND NAME AIR CONDITIONERS - All necessary air conditioner mounting bracket hardware is included & works with all brand name air conditioners.
- WINDOW SILL PROTECTION – Sturdy and strong support that will prevent damage to your window sill and wall by removing the pressure and weight of an air conditioning unit.
- VERSATILE & DURABLE: This sturdy heat pump bracket is specifically designed to support air conditioner units ranging from 9,000 to 36,000 BTU. Constructed from powder-coated steel, it provides excellent protection against coastal and harsh weather conditions.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Our wall bracket features an adjustable cross-bar design that eliminates the guesswork of choosing the right bracket size. Simply attach the cross-bar to the wall and secure the condenser using the included hardware.
- ENHANCED STABILITY: Designed with built-in vibration control and shock absorbers, an adjustable backstop provides added support, preventing any unwanted machinery movement or shifting.
- ABOVE-GROUND PROTECTION: Securely mount your condenser above ground. Upgraded 1-1/4 inch feet provide enhanced stability. The package includes all the necessary hardware for attaching the condenser and expansion bolts to the wall, ensuring a hassle-free installation process.
- OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: At DuctlessAire, we understand ever-changing consumer needs. We integrate cutting-edge technology and proven quality into all our products. We go above expectations, delivering uniquely memorable customer experiences that highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence.
- Universal Design - Fits wall thickness from 2" to 15.2", Support up to 180 lbs, adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements
- Double Support - Dual AC brackets relieves stress on the window sill, eliminates exterior work
- Indoor Installation - Easy breezy install, Adjustable Cross bar, only Drilling at window sill
- High density durable material - made of heavy-gauge, epoxy-coated steel,warranty a lifetime of use
- Exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position. All necessary hardware included and all weather construction. Note: Please unlock the feet pad of the bracket leg and turn it over then fix it in the leg again if you found it cannot justly face the wall. US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- 【Universal Design】 Adapt to most window units, designed for 5,000 to 12,000 BTU AC units. Fits for wall thickness from 4'' to 15'', and window sill width from 1 1/2'' to 12''
- 【Heavy Duty Material】 Durable epoxy-coated steel with nice surface treatment provides the bracket a more durable life, withstand outside weather and supports up to 85 lbs
- 【Adjustable Leg】 The unique design of the leg extender allows you to freely adjust the length of the support arm ( from 8 1/2'' to 13 3/4'' ) , which well adapted to the different outside wall, relieved weight stress on window frame
- 【Pocket Spirit Level】 An extra spirit level with magnetic bottom to correct mounting position. Sturdy ABS plastic shell, mini design for easy carrying
- 【What You Get】 Included an air conditioner bracket, a bubble spirit level, an installation manual and all mounting hardware. If there's anything we can do for you, please feel free to contact us.
- Bracket safely supports any window air conditioning unit of up to 160 lbs.
- Relieves stress on window and window frame
- Designed to work with walls 4 to 11 inches thick
- Fast and easy installation with included stainless steel hardware
- Heavy-gauge, epoxy-coated steel construction for durability
Our Best Choice: Mini Split Bracket for Ductless Air Conditioner Wall Mounting 7000 – 15000 BTU
Product Description
Jeacent Mounting Bracket for Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems
Optimize the safety of your air conditioner condensing unit installation with the sturdy heavy-duty wall mounting bracket support.
Two Mounting Methods-You can choose the installation method according to your own preference and the actual condition of air conditioning.,Compatible with most mini spit air conditioners.
Works with any brand name Wall Mounted Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems
Features
Solid Epoxy-Coated
Galvanized and Epoxy Painted,matte surface prevent the A/C to drop out of the wall
Triangle Stiffeners
Triangle stiffeners design, Improve the stability of the structure.
Rubber Vibration pads
Vibration blocking rubber support absorbers, to minimize noise and vibration.
Safer
Raises the condensing unit above floor for protection from dirt, snow, debris, floods and other perils.
Specifications:
one-sided condenser mounting feet from 6 7/16″ to 14 1/8″ – 14 3/8″ long vertical rail
16 7/8″ long resting support
The support holds up to 280 pounds
Support A/C BTU ratings of: 7,000 BTU-15,000 BTU
Fits 7,000 – 24,000 BTU
Fits 7,000 – 24,000 BTU
Supports over 300 Lbs
Fits 9,000 – 36,000 BTU
Fits 9,000 – 36,000 BTU
Fits 9000-24000BTU
Universal Design – galvanized steel and epoxy painted, two way of assembling, support up to 280 lbs
Accurate Construction – advanced technics to ensure brackets are perpendicular to each other when condenser leveling
Damping Capacity – reliable rubber vibration for shock absorption and correct distance from the wall for air flow
Condenser Protection – raises the compressor unit above ground for protection from dirt, debris, snow, floods, vandalism, etc.
Breezy Installation & Versatility – assemble easy enough, all necessary hardware included.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.