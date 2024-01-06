Top 10 Best air conditioner mounting bracket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Jeacent Mounting Bracket for Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems

Optimize the safety of your air conditioner condensing unit installation with the sturdy heavy-duty wall mounting bracket support.

Two Mounting Methods-You can choose the installation method according to your own preference and the actual condition of air conditioning.,Compatible with most mini spit air conditioners.

Works with any brand name Wall Mounted Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems

Features

Solid Epoxy-Coated

Galvanized and Epoxy Painted,matte surface prevent the A/C to drop out of the wall

Triangle Stiffeners

Triangle stiffeners design, Improve the stability of the structure.

Rubber Vibration pads

Vibration blocking rubber support absorbers, to minimize noise and vibration.

Safer

Raises the condensing unit above floor for protection from dirt, snow, debris, floods and other perils.

Specifications:

one-sided condenser mounting feet from 6 7/16″ to 14 1/8″ – 14 3/8″ long vertical rail

16 7/8″ long resting support

The support holds up to 280 pounds

Support A/C BTU ratings of: 7,000 BTU-15,000 BTU

Universal Design – galvanized steel and epoxy painted, two way of assembling, support up to 280 lbs

Accurate Construction – advanced technics to ensure brackets are perpendicular to each other when condenser leveling

Damping Capacity – reliable rubber vibration for shock absorption and correct distance from the wall for air flow

Condenser Protection – raises the compressor unit above ground for protection from dirt, debris, snow, floods, vandalism, etc.

Breezy Installation & Versatility – assemble easy enough, all necessary hardware included.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.