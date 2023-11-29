Top 10 Best air conditioner mini split Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

CONTROL YOUR COMFORT WITH INVERTER TECHNOLOGY

Innovair’s Quantum Inverter Heat Pump series will help cool or heat any area that lacks central air conditioning with efficiency. The set includes on outdoor unit pre-charged up to 25FT, one indoor unit, wireless remote control, and an installation kit. Ideal system for garages, additions, storage units, offices, bedrooms, non-insulated living rooms, indoor gardens, and more.

AHRI and ETL Certified16FT Installation Kit included17~19 SEER Efficiency for low cost electric bills. Eco-conscious R410a Refrigerant“Gold-Fin” protective condensersMulti-Layer Indoor Filter (HEPA, Vitamin C, Catechin, and Aroma Filter)Multiple functions: Turbo Cooling, Dehumidification, Hper Heat, and Sleep ModeHidden LED Panel DisplayLow Ambient Operation (-5℉), High Ambient Operation (115℉)Wireless Remote Control IncludedWifi Ready

Cool or heat any area that lacks central air conditioning with efficiency.



THE PERFECT COOLING SOLUTION FOR:

BedroomsGarages or Storage UnitsAdditions or EfficienciesOfficesFlat-Roof roomsComputer Server RoomsIndoor GardensAnywhere else you need efficient cooling

ACCESSORIES

LCD Remote Control (Battery Operated)16FT Installation Copper Kit (Additional kits available upon request)17FT Digital Cable KitMulti-Layer FiltersInstallation and User Manual

ABOUT INNOVAIR

Innovair Corporation is committed to being one of the world’s most efficient manufacturers in air conditioning equipment. As a world leader in air conditioning systems, services, and solutions, we strive to satisfy our customers’ needs. Our mission is to make your next air conditioning system beyond satisfactory.

Cooling Capacity (BTU/h)

9,000

12,000

12,000

18,000

24,000

36,000

Heating Capacity (BTU/h)

9,500

13,000

13,000

20,000

24,500

36,000

Power Supply

115V / 60Hz

115V / 60Hz

208~230V / 60Hz

208~230V / 60Hz

208~230V / 60Hz

208~230V / 60Hz

Rated Current (A)

7.4

10.8

5.0

9.0

10.5

18.5

SEER

19.3

17.9

16.7

17.6

17.6

16.4

HSPF

10.5

9.4

9.0

10.1

9.8

8.8

Indoor Dims (WDH)

33 x 8 ½ x 11

33 x 8 ½ x 11

33 x 8 ½ x 11

43 ¾ x 9 ½ x 12 ¾

43 ¾ x 9 ½ x 12 ¾

50 ½ x 10 ¼ x 14 ½

Outdoor Dims (WDH)

28 x 9 ½ x 19

32 x 11 x 23

32 x 11 x 23

34 x 12 ¼ x 25 ½

35 x 14 ½ x 31 ½

35 x 14 x 32

Max Install Length/Height (Ft)

66FT / 33FT

66FT / 33FT

66FT / 33FT

66FT / 33FT

66FT / 33FT

66FT / 33FT

Recommended Area (SqFt)

450 ~ 650

650 ~ 900

450 ~ 650

650 ~ 900

850 ~ 1200

1100 ~ 1750

High Efficiency AHRI certified Inverter technology Heat Pump ductless mini split system

Multiple Modes: Turbo Cool, Sleep Mode, Dehumidifier, Hyper Heat

Operates in either AC cooling or Heat Pump heating mode

Ready to Install: 16FT Installation Kit Included, Pre-Charged up to 25FT

Multiple Protections: Gold-Fin Outdoor, Multi-Layer Air Filter