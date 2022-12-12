Top 10 Best air conditioner line disconnect tool Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner line disconnect tool in 2022 Comparison Table
Camco RV Brass Blow Out Plug | Helps Clear Your RV's Water Lines During Winterization and Dewinterization (36153)
- Helps clear the water lines in your RV during winterization and dewinterization
- Built with brass
- Screws into RV city water inlet
- Heavy duty
- Makes winterizing your RV easy
The Original Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit -(30-Feet) Innovative Lint Remover Reusable Strong Nylon| Flexible Lint Brush with Drill Attachment for Faster Cleaning
- The dryer vent cleaner kit brush is made from Nylon NOT Plastic like all the others. The (23) attachment rods screw together with ease
- SUITABLE FOR PIPES IN ALL SHAPES/SIZES: Many dry vent hose cleaners only work on straight vents/pipes. Our pipe brush is 4 inches wide and can quickly extend to 30 feet. It will slither around corners and turns effortlessly.
- ATTACH TO A DRILL FOR FASTER CLEANING: Every dryer vent duct cleaning kit comes with a drill attachment so you can take your vent cleaning to the next level. Hook it up to a power drill and have a spot-free vent in minutes.
- DIRTY DRYER VENTS CAN BE A DISASTER: Regularly cleaning your dryer vents can prevent house fires and also save you loads of money on your energy bill. With this air duct cleaning tool, you’ll never put this task off for another day again!
- 100% SATISFACTION IS ALWAYS GUARANTEED: Your search for the best lint trap cleaning tool is officially over. You’ve tried the rest, now buy the best. Every order comes backed by an Unconditional 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. Product packaging may vary.
TICONN 480 Pcs T-Tap Wire Connectors, Self-Stripping Quick Splice Electrical Wire Terminals, Insulated Male Quick Disconnect Spade Terminals Assortment Kit with Storage Case (480)
- ✔️TAP INTO ANY WIRE WITH EASE - TICONN Self Stripping Electrical T Tap Connectors will tap into any wire without needing to cut, strip or solder. Mid span wiretapping has never been easier before
- ✔️PREMIUM QUALITY - Thicker tinned copper contacts will not bend even when tapping into thicker wires; Quick splice T Tap connectors will securely lock on the wire. Plastic housing will not open after it has been snapped on the wire
- ✔️DURABILITY - Each terminal features a thick tinned copper barrel that resists corrosion to hold the wire tight when crimped. High-temperature resistance up to 221degree Fahrenheit
- ✔️WIDE APPLICATIONS - 240 PCS T-Tap Wire Connectors + 240 PCS Male Quick Disconnects will last for numerous wiring projects. Marine, automotive, scientific, home wiring projects - you name it. TICONN T TAP connector kit will allow you to quickly tap into any wire in any application. The connector assortment includes red (AWG 22 – 18), blue (AWG 16 – 14) and yellow (AWG 12) T-TAP connectors that can be used on wire AWG from 22 to 12
- ✔️TICONN BRAND QUALITY COMMITMENT - We stand behind the quality of our products. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, please contact us. We provide 30-day money back and 24-month warranty. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee for risk-free shopping!
Cable Matters 2-Pack 16 AWG Heavy Duty Power Extension Cord 6 ft, UL Listed (Power Cord Extension / 3 Prong Extension Cords, NEMA 5-15P to NEMA 5-15R)
- The extension cords extend the length of an existing power cord; The 3 prong extension cord is rated for Indoor use with equipment such as a desktop computer, HDTV, LED-lit monitor, ceiling mounted projector, powered speakers, laser printer and more; The indoor extension cord connects an existing cable to a standard 3 pronged 120V AC outlet receptacle
- 16 AWG gauge three prong extension cord is rated for 13 amps to support common voltage power requirements in the home or office
- Sturdy but flexible grounded extension cord is safer and more reliable at longer distances than a thinner 18 AWG power cable extension; Fully molded strain relief connectors provide long life and durability
- Heavy duty power cord extension with a standard NEMA 15-5-P grounded power plug and 3 pin female NEMA 5-15R connector; SJT 13A/1625W rating easily extends a TV power cord from an HDTV with a power consumption
- Universal compatibility with most common household small appliances and consumer electronics; Cost-effective 2-pack of power extension cables includes a lifetime warranty and product support
R410A Adapter 5/16 inches SAE Female to 1/4 inches SAE Male Flare for Air Conditioners HVAC, 2 Straight Adapter + 2 Angled Adapter
- 【Quality and Safety】This air conditioner hose adapter is made of the carefully selected superior brass alloy, which is easy to weld, not easy to burst, and features great corrosion resistance and high hardness
- 【Specially Designed Valve】The R410A adapter is specially designed with a thimble to effectively avoid opening the air-conditioning core tube during operation and effectively prevent fluoride leakage
- 【Wide Applicability】This R410A fitting adapter features 5/16" SAE female plug and 1/4" SAE male plug, which is ideal for most new R410A mini split air conditioners, HVAC and other refrigeration equipment
- 【You will Get】For this air conditioner adapter kit, you will get 2 pcs straight type adapter, and 2 pcs angled adapter of 45 degrees, these R410A adapters 5/16" sae female quick couplers to 1/4" sae male flare
- 【After-Sales Service】For this R410A vacuum adapter, you will get 12-month quality warranty and 100% customer support. If you have any question about R410A adapter for air conditioner, please feel free to tell us
XtremepowerUS 3CFM 1/4 HP Vacuum Pump HVAC R134a R12 R22 R410a A/C Refrigeration AC Manifold Gauge
- SIMPLE BUT POWERFUL - XtremepowerUS 1/4 HP 3 CFM 1-Stage Rotary Air Vacuum Pump is designed to have high efficiency and low noise output with internal high volume cooling fan for extended use (Include R-134A automotive air conditioning dispensing valve design with hand operated punch/valve control, connects all R-134a refrigerant cans with 1/4" Male threads)
- HEAVY DUTY VACUUM PUMP - Die-cast Aluminum Alloy Casing enables the vacuum pump be light and durable at the same time. Equipped with brass fitting tethered safety caps to prevent oil leaks during transportation and handling.
- HVAC GAUGE READING - The XtremepowerUS HVAC service gauge set is great for diagnosing and repairing AC systems. Ideal use for R12, R22, R134a and R410a
- EASY OIL CHANGE - The vacuum pump features a simple Oil Fill Port for a clean pour and Oil Drain Plug positioned beneath the oil reservoir to quickly drain when needed. Checking the spillage meter will help to ensure the proper level of oil.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED: Multicolored set of three 36” hoses, Manifold Gauge, R134 Can Tap, Vacuum Pump Oil Bottle, Accessories and Storage Bag to keep equipment clean and dust free
Toolwiz Automobile Hose Remover Pliers, Auto Fuel, and Vacuum Line Tube Hose Remover, Separator Pliers Pipe Repairing Tool
- Hose Remover Pliers easily remove stubborn hoses on tanks, radiators, pumps, air cleaners, etc.
- Remove Fuel, Vacuum or Heater Hoses from 5/32”to 1/2”(4mm to 14mm) diameter
- Designed to facilitate quick and easy access into tight areas
- A quicker and more effective method of removal than other traditional options
- Compatible with a variety of difficult disassembly pipes such as trachea, power assisted tubing, heat radiating oil pipe, water pipe, etc.
Master Quick Disconnect Tool Set, 25pc Line Disconnect Tool Kit for A/C Fuel & Transmission Systems, Fuel Line Disconnect Tools for Mechanics Compatible with Ford Chevy GM More, Red
- COMPLETE REPAIR KIT: Our tool set provides a comprehensive kit for separating standard sizes of automotive AC hoses and fuel lines, suitable for a large variety of domestic vehicles from Ford, Chevy, Dodge, and more
- WIDESPREAD APPLICATION: These rugged automotive tools cover almost every type of fuel line, air conditioning line, radiator hose, and heater hose; our 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", and 7/8" line and hose removers cover all the most needed SAE sizes
- EASY TO USE: Our tool kit offers color coded sizing and a variety of widths and lengths so you can always get your job done right; they work with both quick detach and spring lock connections; and custom-purpose tools also cover the unusual requirements of late-model GM trucks, Fords with automatic transmissions, and the special tubing in 4.0L V6 Rangers and Explorers
- DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Made of anodized aluminum, steel, and plastic, this fuel and air conditioning line disconnect kit is built tough and will go the distance; a handy blow-molded case keeps everything organized and easy to store or transport
- OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE: Orion Motor Tech backs this tool kit with a strong 1 year warranty and our usual friendly 24/7 customer service; if you are not satisfied with this product or have any questions, please feel free to contact us
Cooper & Hunter 12,000 BTU, 115V, 20 SEER Ductless Mini Split AC/Heating System Pre-Charged Inverter Heat Pump with 16ft Installation Kit
- Cooper&Hunter Mia Series 12,000 BTU 20 SEER 110V 1 Ton Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified WiFi Ready (Additional USB adapter is required but NOT included)
- Pre-charged with refrigerant. Works for heating with ambient temperature up to 5F°
- Ready for installation: 16FT copper line set, communication wires, and a drainage extension included with your order
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- You are well protected by a 7 year warranty on the compressor, a 5 year parts warranty. This is not a DIY system, professional installation is required.
GE 24-Hour Heavy-Duty Outdoor Mechanical Timer, Programmable Daily Cycle, 30-Minute Intervals, 2 Grounded Outlets, Weather Resistant, Ideal for Security, Patio, Seasonal Lighting, 15138 , BLACK
- Turn outdoor lights ON/OFF at your desired times daily – saving you time, money and energy!
- Ideal for your security lights, landscape, patio and seasonal lighting. LED, CFL, Incandescent and Halogen compatible.
- Set the timer in 30-minute intervals and set 24-hour programmable daily cycle.
- Features two heavy duty grounded outlets for use with 3-wire plugs and outlets. Durable weather resistant construction makes this timer ideal for outdoor and indoor use.
- Electrical Ratings: 125VAC 60 Hz: 15A Resistive, 15A General Purpose, 1250W (10A) Tungsten, ½ HP
Our Best Choice: OEMTOOLS 25042 Air Conditioner/Fuel Line Disconnect Tool
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1] The OEM Scissor-Type Air Conditioning/Gasoline Line Disconnect releases spring like couplings on gasoline and air conditioning traces on most Ford and Chrysler LH sequence automobiles. It is also applied to launch the locking system on all 4 dimension ranges. The scissor-like layout lets for effortless, harm-free gasoline line swift disconnect coupler launch.
Vary: A (3/4 in), B (5/8 in), C (1/2 in) and D (3/8 in)
Releases Spring Like Couplings on Fuel and Air Conditioning Strains on Most Ford and Chrysler LH Collection Vehicles
Also Utilised to Launch Locking System on all 4 Sizing Ranges