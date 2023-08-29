Top 10 Best air conditioner heat pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Jeacent Mounting Bracket for Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems, 9000-36000 Btu

Optimize the safety of your air conditioner condensing unit installation with the sturdy heavy-duty wall mounting bracket support.

Features:



Exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope positionTriangle stiffeners design enhance the structure for long term stabilityRaises the condensing unit above ground level for multi-floor mounting

Solid epoxy-coated thick galvanized steel plate, matte surface to provide tractionWorks with any brand name Wall Mounted Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems

Specifications:

one-sided condenser mounting feet from 11 1/4″ to 18 7/8″

31 1/2″ cross bar

17 11/16″ long vertical rail

21 5/8″ long resting support

The support holds up to 350 pounds

Support A/C BTU ratings of: 9,000 BTU to 36,000 BTU

Features



Triangle Stiffeners

Improve the stability of the structure.

Accurate installation

Exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.

Rubber Vibration pads

Vibration blocking rubber absorbers to minimize noise and vibration.

Solid Epoxy-Coated

Galvanized and epoxy painted matte surface prevent the A/C to drop out of the wall.

Safer



Raises the condensing unit above floor for protection from dirt, snow, debris, floods and other perils.

Universal Design – galvanized steel and epoxy painted, support up to 350 lbs, Fits 16″ wall mounting distance

Accurate Construction – advanced technics to ensure brackets are perpendicular to each other when condenser leveling

Damping Capacity – reliable rubber vibration for shock absorption and correct distance from the wall for air flow

Condenser Protection – raises the compressor unit above ground for protection from dirt, debris, snow, floods, vandalism, etc.

Breezy Installation & Versatility – assemble easy enough, all necessary hardware included.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.