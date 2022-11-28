Top 10 Best air conditioner floor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3 Fan Speed Options

The LISOPO mini air conditioner fan has 3 speeds (low/medium/high) allowing you to choose the wind speed mode that suits you best. The 60°-120° adjustable wind direction design creates your own private cooling space.

Air Humidification Function

LISOPO portable air conditioner uses ultrasonic atomization technology to atomize water into water molecules to increase air humidity and maintain skin moisture. It can safely moisturize the air, allowing you to breathe comfortably and get enough sleep.

Upgraded Filter

LISOPO personal air conditioner fan has built-in multiple water curtain filters to effectively isolate and filter dust particles and various pollutants in the air, creating a clean and healthy living environment for you!

Large Capacity Water Tank

The LISOPO evaporative air cooler has a built-in 300ml large-capacity water tank, and the top water injection port design increases the convenience of water injection and avoids water leakage. A full tank of water can continue to work for 4-5 hours.

USB Rechargeable Design

The LISOPO portable air cooler has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery. Insert the attached USB power cord into the back of the machine’s type-c port to start charging. Fully charged can work continuously for 3-5 hours.

Soft Leather Handle

Portable design, light weight and small size. The top is equipped with a soft leather handle for easy carrying. It is an ideal small air conditioner for family, bedroom, kitchen, office, dormitory, camping, travel and outdoor sports.

