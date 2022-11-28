Top 10 Best air conditioner floor Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner floor in 2022 Comparison Table
- SMALL FLOOR OR TABLETOP FAN – Honeywell TurboForce HT-904 Air Circulator Fan provides cooling with quiet operation. It’s small enough to be a table or desk fan or be wall-mounted, and is powerful enough to provide cooling in small to medium sized rooms.
- FEEL THE POWER – Honeywell TurboForce fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement and power for intense cooling or energy-saving air circulation. You can feel the power of this small floor or desk fan from up to 25 feet away1.
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR COMFORT – With 3 speed options and a 90 degree pivoting/adjustable fan head, you’ll always be comfortable and cool! Customize your cooling to however you like it with this powerful and quiet fan.
- SMART SAVINGS – Fans for bedroom and home are an easy way to cool down any space and improve airflow. Give your air conditioner a break by using a portable indoor fan to help reduce your energy consumption and costs.
- HONEYWELL QUALITY – Help improve cooling and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a Honeywell fan. We offer personal fans, whole room fans, tower fans and oscillating fans that are a great choice.
- NEW VERSION: Upgraded Pelonis pedestal fan is equipped with a more powerful motor and high-quality blades, it makes cooling more efficient and energy-saving. This standing fan with 3 speed settings and 7-hour timer with Auto Shut-off for wide area cooling in medium to large rooms. It generates strong airflow to boost the cooling effect while operating at a low noise level in any room in your home.
- WIDE ANGLE OSCILLATION: The 85° wide oscillation angle provides versatility for personal or the entire family's use. The direction of the airflow could aim anywhere between the floor and the ceiling through tilting the angle of fan head. The wide-angle oscillation can accelerate air circulation and quickly cool the room in your home helping to increase your comfort.
- ADJUSTABLE & EASY TO USE: The user-friendly front operation panel and remote control makes it possible to obtain full range control over our product, and provides a unique and customizable experience. The height of the fan can be adjusted between 3.5 to 4 feet and the tilt-back head allows you direct the airflow where you need it to provide comfort throughout your home or office.
- DURABLE & SAFE: The sturdy base provided additional stability for the fan during its operation. The built-in overheat protection automatically switches the fan off when the motor overheats.
- Eliminates Odors & Releases Pet Hair and Dirt
- Vacuum Booster - Helps vacuums lift up to 25% more dirt
- Leaves behind a pleasant fragrance for long lasting freshness
- Excellent on pet accidents, dirt and debris
- Also absorbs and eliminates odors from smoke, mold and mildew
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
- Heat powered - no batteries or electricity required.
- Efficiently circulates warm air throughout the room.
- Less consumption, more efficiency.
- Innovative and durable design.
- Silent operation
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
- 【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Household Fan produces air flow at 1143 ft./min to keep you cool all day and night; With 3 adjustable speeds and a remote control, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices.
- 【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a slim and sturdy design fits beautifully into any home or office décor providing all-day cooling comfort. Portable and easy-to-assemble at only 15.5 lbs, this tower fan has a molded handle.
- 【OPTIMAL WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】While other fans promote 90 degrees of oscillation, we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with the perfect amount of oscillation, taking less time for the fan to oscillate, so you get to feel more of the breeze.
- 【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off during the day or night; A D31quiet nighttime setting automatically dims the LED and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully and stay cool.
- 【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA; Backed by our 1-yr manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, reliable fans to keep you cool at home.
- 20 inch metal floor fan for circulating air in industrial or commercial spaces; 3 speeds
- Ventilate, cool, and dry spaces such workshops, garages, factory floors, gyms, living spaces, and more
- Durable metal construction with powerful aluminum blades
- Pivoting function creates dynamic circulation and air flow in wide spaces
- Easy tool-free assembly
- "TWIN CORD" Wall Hugger Polarized Extension Cord (12 Feet | 3.6 meters Long) - 6 ft long cords on each end. Slim Design allows you to hide behind any TV, Couch, Sofa Computer Desk, Dresser, Table, nightstand or Furniture.
- This Unique split electrical cord plugs in to any outlet from the middle of the cord & has a 6 foot extension cable on each end - Ideal for Bedroom, Living Room, office, Kitchen, Tree House or anywhere that needs additional outlets.
- Sleek Flat Head Plug (Wall Hugger) stays close to Wall & is Ideal for Tight Spaces, Great to plug in your Clock, USB adapters, lamp, Night light, Baby monitors, Charger, lights or any of your multiple electric gadgets.
- 3 Polarized Two Prong Outlets on each adapter, Heavy Duty and Extra light Weight design.
- UL Listed for Safety | Max Amps: 13 | Max Volts: 125 | SPT- 2 Conductor 16AWG | Low Profile flush design.
- POWERFUL AND COMFORTABLE AIRFLOW: With the maximum performance dual blade structure combined with an DC motor, this 42-inch oscillating tower fan with remote brings you stronger, quieter, stable, and more powerful airflow in Summer.
- 5 SPEED SETTINGS & 3 MODES:: Press the 1 button to turn them on. Choose between normal, natural and sleep modes to suit your needs and personal preferences; 9-hour timer appointment to customize the cooling plan you want.
- INTELLIGENT AUTO-ECO TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Featuring an intelligent ECO temperature control sensor, which automatically increases or decreases the fan speed according to the room temperature for the most optimized setting and saves energy consumption.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COOLING & FRAGRANCE: Built-in aromatherapy diffuser, you can drop in aromatherapy essential oils into the tray, to enjoy fresh scents throughout the room.
- WIDE-ANGLE OSCILLATION: Equipped with a 45W motor designed for better airflow, the 90° oscillation function evenly distributes air from left to right so that you can benefit from maximum air circulation from every corner of the room.
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner Fan | LISOPO Rechargeable Evaporative Air Cooler with Humidifier & Filtration Function & 7 Color Night Light | Personal Small Air Conditioner Desk Fan for Home Office Bedroom
Product Description
3 Fan Speed Options
The LISOPO mini air conditioner fan has 3 speeds (low/medium/high) allowing you to choose the wind speed mode that suits you best. The 60°-120° adjustable wind direction design creates your own private cooling space.
Air Humidification Function
LISOPO portable air conditioner uses ultrasonic atomization technology to atomize water into water molecules to increase air humidity and maintain skin moisture. It can safely moisturize the air, allowing you to breathe comfortably and get enough sleep.
Upgraded Filter
LISOPO personal air conditioner fan has built-in multiple water curtain filters to effectively isolate and filter dust particles and various pollutants in the air, creating a clean and healthy living environment for you!
Large Capacity Water Tank
The LISOPO evaporative air cooler has a built-in 300ml large-capacity water tank, and the top water injection port design increases the convenience of water injection and avoids water leakage. A full tank of water can continue to work for 4-5 hours.
USB Rechargeable Design
The LISOPO portable air cooler has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery. Insert the attached USB power cord into the back of the machine’s type-c port to start charging. Fully charged can work continuously for 3-5 hours.
Soft Leather Handle
Portable design, light weight and small size. The top is equipped with a soft leather handle for easy carrying. It is an ideal small air conditioner for family, bedroom, kitchen, office, dormitory, camping, travel and outdoor sports.
【Multi Function & Low Noise】LISOPO personal air conditioner fan has built-in evaporative air cooler, desk fan, air humidifier and filter functional. It adopts negative ion and ultrasonic atomization technology to atomize water to increase air humidity, keeps your skin moisture and then blow out clean and cool air to improve environmental pollution to ensure your health.
【7 Color Night Lights & Big Capacity 】300ml large capacity water tank integrated design, can be used for 4-5 hours after filling with water. The top water injection port design expands the water injection and ice injection area to avoid water leakage. The built-in LED light can be used as a night light, 7 different colors. You can set the setting to automatic color cycling, or fix the desired color, and you can turn on/off the lighting button at any time according to your sleep needs.
【Humanized & Safety Design】LISOPO small air conditioner fan has three fan speeds mode and smart button design, you can choose the ideal wind speed according to your needs. It is made of high-quality environmentally friendly materials, and uses a closed fan blade design, which can be safely used by children or pets. The humanized adjustable air outlet design can create your own private cooling space.
【Energy Saving & Eco-Friendly】Our upgraded portable air conditioner fan has been carefully designed not to use refrigerants to cool the air, but to use physical cooling technology to achieve high efficiency with low power working power. The energy consumption is the same as the light bulb, which can save your electricity costs. It is energy-efficient and very environmentally friendly in daily life, which is completely suitable for our low-carbon lifestyle.
【Portable & USB Rechargeable】The portable air conditioner is a truly wireless and portable design, built-in 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which can work continuously for 3-5 hours after being fully charged. The compact size of 5.9Lx6.8H inches and the ultra-light weight of 1.7 pounds make it not take up too much space, plus the soft leather handle is easy to carry. It is an ideal mini air conditioner for home, bedroom, kitchen, office, travel, dormitory, camping and outdoor sports.