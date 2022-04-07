Top 10 Best air conditioner filters 20 x 25 x 5 Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner filters 20 x 25 x 5 in 2022 Comparison Table
Nordic Pure 20x25x5 MERV 12 Pleated Lennox X6673_X6675 Replacement AC Furnace Air Filters 2 Pack
- Nominal Size: 20 x 25 x 5 L x RED, Actual Size: 19 3/4 x 24 3/4 x 4 3/8 (19.75 x 24.75 x 4.38)
- Attracts indoor allergens, dust, pollen and other airborne contaminants.
- Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial pleated electrostatic filter material
- Nordic Pure recommends changing 5" air filters every 3-6 months
- Made in the USA. This item is made to replace the Lennox X6673 and X6675 media air filters
Filterbuy 20x25x5 Air Filter (2-Pack, MERV 8), Pleated Replacement HVAC AC Furnace Filters for Honeywell, Carrier, Bryant, Day & Night, Lennox, and Payne (Actual Size: 19.88" x 24.75" x 4.38")
- 20x25x5 replacement whole house air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC system (actual size: 19.88 x 24.75 x 4.38 inches)
- Compatible Models: Honeywell F25 (#203720), F35 / F35R (#FC35A1027), F100 / F150 (#FC100A1037), F200 (#FC200E1037), Bryant (FILBBCAR0020, FILXXCAR0020, FILXXCAR0120), Carrier (CARF8250602, CARFC100A1037, CARL86469, EXPXXFIL0020, EXPXXLMC0020, EXPXXUNV0020, FILCCCAR0020, FILXXCAR0020, FILXXCAR0120), Day & Night (MACPAK20), Lennox (X8790, X0586, X5426, X6661, X6673, X7751, BMAC-20C, HCC20-28, HCF20-10, HCF20-16), Payne (MACPAK20)
- MERV 8 synthetic media (comparable with MPR 600 & FPR 5) protects homes from dust, pollen, and more by trapping 90% of airborne particles without impacting air flow
- Electrostatically charged, pleated (100% US made) filters capture more harmful particles and last 3x longer than fiberglass models
- Industrial-grade beverage board (recyclable) frames with dual wire backings outperform standard cardboard designs
X6673 Lennox 20x25x5 Merv 11 Filter Media 2 Pack
- MERV 11
- Actual Size: 19-3/4" X 24-3/4" X 4-3/8"
- 2 Filters
- Manufactured by Lennox
- Nominal Size: 20" x 25" x 5"
Filtrete 20x25x1, AC Furnace Air Filter, MPR 300, Clean Living Basic Dust, 6-Pack (exact dimensions 19.69 x 24.69 x 0.81)
- Outperforms fiberglass, washable and non electrostatic 3 month pleated 1 inches air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC system
- Exclusive Filtrate Brand 3 in 1 technology from 3M traps unwanted air particles, while letting cleaner air flow through
- Attracts and captures large particles such as lint, household dust, dust mite debris and mold spores
- Filtrate 300 MPR (Micro particle Performance Rating) equates to MERV 5
- For optimum performance, change your home air filter every 90 days or sooner
Filterbuy 20x25x5 Air Filter (2-Pack, MERV 11), Pleated Replacement HVAC AC Furnace Filters for Honeywell, Carrier, Bryant, Day & Night, Lennox, and Payne (Actual Size: 19.88" x 24.75" x 4.38")
- 20x25x5 replacement whole house air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC system (actual size: 19.88 x 24.75 x 4.38 inches)
- Compatible Models: Honeywell F25 (#203720), F35 / F35R (#FC35A1027), F100 / F150 (#FC100A1037), F200 (#FC200E1037), Bryant (FILBBCAR0020, FILXXCAR0020, FILXXCAR0120), Carrier (CARF8250602, CARFC100A1037, CARL86469, EXPXXFIL0020, EXPXXLMC0020, EXPXXUNV0020, FILCCCAR0020, FILXXCAR0020, FILXXCAR0120), Day & Night (MACPAK20), Lennox (X8790, X0586, X5426, X6661, X6673, X7751, BMAC-20C, HCC20-28, HCF20-10, HCF20-16), Payne (MACPAK20)
- MERV 11 synthetic media (comparable with MPR 1000-1200 & FPR 7) protects homes from pets or allergies by trapping 95% of airborne particles without impacting air flow
- Electrostatically charged, pleated (100% US made) filters capture more harmful particles and last 3x longer than fiberglass models
- Industrial-grade beverage board (recyclable) frames with dual wire backings outperform standard cardboard designs
Nordic Pure 20x25x5 MERV 8 Pleated Honeywell Replacement AC Furnace Air Filters 2 Pack
- Nominal Size: 20 x 25 x 5 H, Actual Size: 19 7/8 x 24 7/8 x 4 3/8 (19.88 x 24.88 x 4.38)
- Attracts indoor allergens, dust, pollen and other airborne contaminants.
- Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial pleated electrostatic filter material
- Nordic Pure recommends changing 5" air filters every 3-6 months
- Made in the USA
Filtrete 20x25x4, AC Furnace Air Filter, MPR 1000 DP, Micro Allergen Defense Deep Pleat, 2-Pack (actual dimensions 19.88 x 24.63 x 4.31)
- Outperforms fiberglass, washable and non-electrostatic 3-month pleated 1" home air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC system
- Exclusive Filtrete Brand 3-in-1 technology from 3M traps unwanted air particles, letting cleaner air flow through
- Filtrete 1000 MPR (Microparticle Performance Rating) equates to MERV 11
- 1000 and 1200 MPR also available in 4”, 4” slim fit and 5” air filters.Material: Synthetic
- For optimal performance, change your home air filter at least every 90 days for 1” filters, and at least every 12 months for 4” and 5” filters.
Filtrete 20x25x5, AC Furnace Air Filter, MPR 1550 DP, Healthy Living Ultra Allergen Deep Pleat, 1-Pack (actual dimensions 19.56 x 24.13 x 4.75)
- OUTPERFORMS FIBERGLASS, WASHABLE AND NON-ELECTROSTATIC 3-month pleated 1 in. home air filters for your furnace, air conditioner or HVAC system
- DESIGNED WITH EXCLUSIVE Filtrete Brand 3-in-1 technology from 3M to trap unwanted air particles while letting cleaner air flow through
- ATTRACTS AND CAPTURES microscopic particles such as smoke, cough and sneeze debris, bacteria and viruses--and large particles, including lint, household dust and pollen
- 1550 MPR has a rating of MERV 12
- The higher the MPR, the more microparticles--such as pollen, pet dander, smoke, bacteria and viruses--your filter will capture from the air passing through it
Nordic Pure 20x25x5 MERV 12 Pleated Honeywell Replacement AC Furnace Air Filters 2 Pack
- Nominal Size: 10 x 10 x 1 H, Actual Size: 9 1/2 x 9 1/2 x 3/4 (9.5 x 9.5 x 0.75)
- Attracts indoor allergens, dust, pollen and other airborne contaminants.
- Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial pleated electrostatic filter material
- Nordic Pure recommends changing 5" air filters every 3-6 months
- Made in the USA
Lennox X6675 Carbon Clean 20 x 25 x 5 Inch MERV 16 Efficient Air Filter Replacement for Healthy Climate Air Purifier Cleaner Purification Systems
- Use in Lennox Healthy Climate HCC20-16 Air Cleaner
- MERV 16 Efficiency to capture particles as small as 0.1 microns
- MERV 16 Replacement for several Honeywell, Carrier and Trion Air Bear Air Cleaners
- Lasts up to 1 Year in Many Home Environments
- Genuine Lennox OEM Filter
Our Best Choice: Honeywell Home MicroDefense AC Furnace Air Filter 20 x 25 x 5 MERV 10 (1 pk) – CF508A2025
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
Effortless stream micro defense power efficiency filters air particles this sort of as pollen, dust, mold spores, prevalent allergens, apparel fibers and carpet fibers.
Straightforward move Micro protection power effectiveness filters air particles this sort of as pollen, dust, mold spores, widespread allergens, apparel fibers and carpet fibers
Large duty Body with bolstered filter
MERV 8 filter score is up to 20 moments additional effective than a regular fiberglass filter with no obstructing air move
Filter may well last up to 3 months, but quite a few filters will need to be changed faster – verify your filter often because a filthy filter may reduce your procedure performance and air circulation