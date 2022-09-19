Top 10 Best air conditioner filter 16x25x1 Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner filter 16x25x1 in 2022 Comparison Table
- OUTPERFORMS FIBERGLASS, WASHABLE AND NON-ELECTROSTATIC 3-month pleated 1 in. air filters for your furnace, air conditioner or HVAC system
- DESIGNED WITH EXCLUSIVE Filtrete Brand 3-in-1 technology from 3M to trap unwanted air particles while letting cleaner air flow through
- ATTRACTS AND CAPTURES large particles such as lint, household dust and dust mite debris
- MPR 300 has a rating of MERV 5
- The higher the MPR, the more microparticles - such as pollen, pet dander and smoke - your filter will capture from the air passing through it
- Nominal size: 20x20x1; Actual size: 19 3/4" x 19 3/4" x 3/4"; This MERV 8 filter is comparable with MPR 600 & FPR 5.
- Designed to filter microscopic particles such as lint, dust mites, spores, and pollen
- Simple to install and a cost-effective step towards a healthier home environment. For best results, change your filters every 60 to 90 days but increase frequency to 30 days during peak summer and winter months
- 100% synthetic electrostatic media for high efficiency with low air flow resistance
- Manufactured by Filtration Group, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of filtration solutions making the world safer, healthier & more productive
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE This genuine Aprilaire 213 replacement air filter was designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by Aprilaire – the leader in indoor air quality solutions to optimize the performance of your Aprilaire Air Purifier Model: 1210, 1620, 2210, 2216, 3210, 4200, Aprilaire or Space Gard 2200 with upgrade kit
- CREATE A HEALTHIER HOME by preventing airborne allergens from circulating through the air in your home. The 213 Aprilaire replacement air filter removes airborne allergens as they pass through the MERV 13 filter including dust pollen, mold spores, bacteria, pet dander, and dust mites
- BETTER PERFORMANCE thanks to the patented Aprilaire Self-Seal Technology which minimizes the amount of air bypassing the filter
- EASY AS 1-2-3 TO INSTALL in the unique Aprilaire Interlock Rail System. Unpack. Slide in. Close the door. Done.
- PROUD PARTNER OF AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION Aprilaire’s mission is to enhance everyone’s health by improving the air in their homes
- 20x20x1 replacement air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, heat pump, or HVAC system (actual size: 19.50" x 19.50" x 0.75")
- MERV 8 synthetic media (comparable with MPR 600 & FPR 5) protects homes from dust, pollen, and more by trapping 90% of airborne particles without impacting air flow
- High-quality construction features an electrostatically charged, pleated design that captures more harmful particles and prolongs the products lifespan by 3 times that of fiberglass models
- Industrial-grade beverage board frames with dual wire backings outperform standard cardboard designs
- All components are manufactured within the United States and designed with recyclable materials
- Nominal Size: 20 x 25 x 4, Actual Size: 19 1/2 x 24 1/2 x 3 5/8 (19.5 x 24.5 x 3.63)
- Measure your air filter for the exact size and compare it to our actual size to ensure proper fit.
- If you are replacing a Honeywell or Lennox 20x25x4 or an air filter with an MPR rating with an actual depth of 4 3/8, please see our 20x25x5 (4 3/8 actual depth)
- Nordic Pure MERV 12 is equivalent to MPR 1500-1900
- Made in the USA
