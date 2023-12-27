Top 10 Best air conditioner filter 16x24x1 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 16x24x1 AC and furnace air filter by Aerostar – MERV 8, box of 6 pleated MERV 8 media similar to mpr 600 and fpr 5Developed for superior filtration effectiveness made with electrostatically charged synthetic substance that draws and captures allergens between 3 – 10 microns, which includes lint, dust mites, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, and dust. Enhance indoor air excellent secure your spouse and children and cherished ones with clean indoor air quality at household. Aerostar filters are a simple and charge effective step in direction of a more healthy house environment, absolutely free of airborne allergens and particles that can result in several allergy and asthma indicators. Boost performance and decrease value an Aerostar furnace air filter allows continue to keep your HVAC unit working effectively by removing dust and lowering pressure on the motor. When your unit operates properly, it consumes considerably less energy, needs considerably less upkeep and will have a extended lifestyle. These components will have an influence on your utility monthly bill and maintenance charges. It is proposed that you alter the filter each 60 to 90 days all through typical occasions of year but improve frequency to 30 times through peak summertime and winter months when your unit is operating the toughest. About Aerostar furnace air filters Aerostar filters are produced in the Usa by filtration Team, a planet-foremost maker and supplier of filtration solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The Aerostar brand is acknowledged for continuously innovating and improving their technologies to aid make filtration more economical, effective and every working day. What’s in the box of 6 Aerostar MERV 8 pleated furnace air filters. Merv 8 filters are comparable to mpr 600 and fpr 5 ratings.

Product Dimensions‏:‎15.75 x 23.75 x .75 inches 3.02 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎16x24x1 MERV 8

Date Initial Available‏:‎March 9, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Filtration Team (Environmental Air)

ASIN‏:‎B01CSWPX90

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

Nominal sizing: 16x24x1 Precise measurement 15 3/4″x 23 3/4″ x 3/4″ This MERV 8 filter is comparable with MPR 600 & FPR 5.

Built to filter microscopic particles such as lint, dust mites, spores, and pollen

Easy to put in and a price tag-effective phase toward a more healthy property atmosphere. For best effects, adjust your filters every 60 to 90 times but improve frequency to 30 days for the duration of peak summer months and winter months

100% synthetic electrostatic media for substantial efficiency with small air move resistance

Produced in the United states of america by Filtration Team, a planet-foremost manufacturer and provider of filtration remedies making the entire world safer, healthier & much more productive