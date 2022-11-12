Top 10 Best air conditioner filter 14x20x1 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Filtrete 365 Program

Need help remembering when to change your filter? Create a Filtrete 365 Profile to get custom filter change reminders and personalized home tips based on your home environment.

Filtrete Allergen Defense Filters

Filtrete Allergen Defense air filters help reduce allergens in your air by turning your central heating and cooling system into a whole house air cleaner. Developed to pull in and trap unwanted particles such as pollen and pet dander from the air, these filters help capture allergens as well as large particles like lint and household dust.

Change your Filter. Keep the things you love.

Man’s best microscopic dander spreading friend.

Change your Filter. Keep the things you love.

A bright bouquet of pollen and allergen aggravation.

Change your Filter. Keep the things you love.

The soothing scent of soot and smoke particles to set the mood.

Change your Filter. Keep the things you love.

A cool breeze that carries dust and microscopic debris around your home.

Pet Dander

Pollen

Smoke & Soot

Dust

How to Install Your Filtrete Filter

Step 1

Remove plastic and label.

Step 2

Find the arrow and point it toward the AC/heating fan.

Step 3 for Central Unit

Put the filter into its slot.

Step 3 for Wall Unit

Put the filter into its slot.

Lint, Household Dust, Dust Mite Debris, Mold Spores, Pollen

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Pet Dander

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Smoke / Smog

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cough & Sneeze Particles

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bacteria / Virus

✓

✓

✓

✓

Candle Soot

✓

✓

PM 2.5 Air Pollution

✓

✓

Bluetooth Enabled

✓

✓

Amazon Dash Replenishment

✓

✓

OUTPERFORMS FIBERGLASS, WASHABLE AND NON-ELECTROSTATIC 3-month pleated 1 in. home air filters for your furnace, air conditioner or HVAC system

DESIGNED WITH EXCLUSIVE Filtrete Brand 3-in-1 technology from 3M to trap unwanted air particles while letting cleaner air flow through

ATTRACTS AND CAPTURES particles such as lint, pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke and smog

1000 MPR has a rating of MERV 11

The higher the MPR, the more microparticles–such as pollen, pet dander, smoke, bacteria and viruses–your filter will capture from the air passing through it

FIND YOUR SIZE: 1000 MPR available in 4in. , 4in. slim fit and 5in. thick air filters

FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE of your heating & cooling system or HVAC system, change your home air filter at least every 90 days for 1 in. filters, and at least every 12 months for 4 in. and 5 in. filters