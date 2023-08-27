Top 10 Best air conditioner extension cord Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

POWTECH Cable 16/3 AWG Indoor Extension Twine –6/12/15/20/25 Ft – White POWTECH extension cords are built for conveniently, toughness and security. Use these cords to increase your 3-prong outlet for use with desktops, copiers, fax devices and other three conductor business office gear. Also can used in any space in the home, even the kitchen area and the laundry space. Large ability 1625 Watt rating suggests you can split this plug even even more with a lot more extension cords, energy strips, surge protectors, and plug adders. You can hook up as many equipment as you want, so very long as you never exceed the 1625 Watts. Good quality Design The POWTECH Cables multi outlet extension wire is a 16-gauge with 3 further outlets, consisting of a few-prong, grounded for safety. Giving optimum good quality with a Durable Lengthy-Lasting Construction, sturdy vinyl masking insulating and defending the cord's conducting wires, in addition resists moisture, abrasion, and the harmful results of sunlight, and resistant to serious temperature which will not crack or deteriorate. Specification: 16 GAUGE -16AWG with 3 conductors grounded SPT-3 – Heavier development than SPT-2 13A – 125V -1625W 3-prong Male and 3 Female Outlets Receive 3-prong Plug White PVC Versatile Sheath Resists Water, Oil, Acid, Alkaline, UV UL Shown- conference the required security specifications

Air Conditioner and Big Equipment Extension Wire UL Detailed. Durable cord Best for plugging in large appliances such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators, electrical power applications and other major appliances

Angle Plug Enables cord to continue being flush to wall in restricted spaces

Heavy responsibility vinyl insulation, 14 Gauge, 1875 MAX Watts ,15 Amps,125V

UL Detailed – conference the required safety specifications, Risk-free for ANY Area in your household or business

WHITE