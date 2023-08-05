Top 10 Best air conditioner energy saver Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Add One of Four Capabilities with Included Flex Sensors

Dedicated circuit monitoring

Track up to two 120V or 240V circuits. It’s the best way to track devices like your HVAC system, EV charger or variable speed pumps.

400A split-service

Whole-home monitoring for homes with split-service 400A electrical systems, more common in newer, larger homes.

Standby generators

If your power is interrupted, Sense can tell you when your back-up generator takes over and how much energy the home is using.

Solar monitoring

Sense Flex includes a second set of sensors, like Sense Solar, which can also be used to monitor solar production in the very same way.

Monitor Your Home’s Energy Use From Anywhere With The Sense App

Save Energy and Money

Understanding how much energy your home is using, when and where, empowers you to find savings. Sense gives you the tools to break it down and take action.

See What’s On

Get a view into your home you can’t get anywhere else. See when the garage door opened, the television turned on, or when the dryer finished its cycle. Save a trip down the stairs!

Avoid Disaster

Sure, it’s convenient to know when certain devices turn on and off, but it may just save your house, too. Heavy rains? See if your sump pump is running, or running too much! Think you forgot to turn off the oven? Set an alert to inform you if it’s been on for over an hour.

Track Time-of-Use Rates

As Sense tracks your home’s energy, it begins to recognize most appliances and other devices that use more than 60 watts. Typically the Sense monitor detects 12 devices in the first month after it’s installed and 25-30 devices after 12 months.

Machine Learning Device Detection

Useful Integrations

Sense integrates with select IoT devices to give you more control, with your voice or inside the Sense app. See what’s possible when you link Sense with Hue, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and smart plugs from TP-Link/Kasa and Wemo.

Rigorously Tested For Safety

Any device inside your electrical panel should be designed and certified to meet the highest safety standards. In addition to extensive in-house testing, the Sense monitor has been tested to UL and IEC standards for safety and certified by ETL/Intertek as safe to install in your electrical panel.

Sensors (2 per pair)

1 pair

2 pairs

2 pairs

Compatible with:

Homes without solar systems

Homes WITH solar systems

ONE of the following applications

Solar

No

Yes

Yes

400A split-service

No

No

Yes

Generator support

No

No

Yes

Dedicated Circuit Monitoring

No

No

Yes

COMBINES THE SENSE MONITOR AND FLEX SENSORS, allowing you to monitor up to two 120V/240V circuits, monitor your generator, solar, or 400A split-service system.

SENSE SAVES: Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity. NOW SUPPORTING TIME-OF-USE RATE PLANS.

SEE WHAT’S UP. KNOW WHAT’S ON: Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

MONITOR YOUR HOME’S ENERGY USE FROM ANYWHERE: Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

AVOID DISASTER: Set custom notifications for critical devices, like your sump pump, well pump, or flat iron.