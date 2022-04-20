Top 10 Best air conditioner disconnect switch non fuse Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Specifications:

1, Abs plastic housing, sturdy built for security use.

2, Rear go over insulates terminals versus any quick of circuits.

3, On/Off 2 positions.

4, Copper terminal studs with nuts and washers.

5, 4 mounting screw holes.

6, 275 A ongoing at DC 12V, 455 A Intermittent at DC 12V, 1250 A momentary at DC 12V.

7, Employed for DC 12 – 48V techniques to isolate and safe the electrical technique.

8, Can stand alone or be locked collectively with other switch.

9, Remove any electrical power draw from the battery when car or boat is not in use.

10, Disconnects the battery safely and securely.

11, Universal employed for Motor vehicle, Car, RV and Boat.

12, Used as electrical equipment’s change.

13, Measurement: 2.68″ x 2.68″ x 3.07″.

Total kits involves:

1 x battery change.

4 sets of mounting bolts.

100% Gratification.

No cause for return or transform.

Get it now!

Weighty Obligation: Abdominal muscles plastic housing, tough produced for security use, rear address insulates terminals versus any small of circuits, equiped with 4 sets of bolts.

Procedure: On/Off 2 positions, 275 A continual at DC 12V, 455 A intermittent at DC 12V, 1250 A momentary at DC 12V.

Compatible: used for DC 12 – 48 V systems to isolate and secure the electrical program, can stand by itself or be locked with each other with other swap.

Purpose: get rid of any electric power draw from the battery when car or truck or boat is not in use, disconnects the battery safely.

Copper terminal stud measurement: 3/8″ (10 mm) x 2, pretty uncomplicated to install, common utilised for motor vehicle, car, Rv and boat, also electrical equipment’s change.