Top 10 Best air conditioner cover outdoor Reviews

Heavy-duty, 600D polyester construction resists wear-and-tear

Waterproof material prevents moisture build-up, including rain, snow, and ice

Ventilation flap helps promote airflow and reduce condensation beneath cover

Adjustable drawstring and bottom buckle strap helps secure cover in windy weather

Side opening accommodates air conditioner unit connections

A sturdy solution for weathering the storm

Sturdy Covers’ AC Defender is the winter weather defender homeowners can depend on

Featuring a durable, 600D polyester construction, the AC Defender provides heavy-duty winter weather protection for outdoor AC units

Waterproof cover repels rain, snow, and ice and shields outdoor units from damaging UV rays for year-round protection

Adjustable drawstring and bottom buckle strap allow convenient installation and secure cover in place during windy conditions

Equipped with a built-in ventilation flap to help promote airflow beneath the cover and minimize moisture build-up

Sturdy Covers is a family-owned business, helping homeowners protect their investments and reduce time spent maintaining them

Repels Snow and Ice

Sturdy Covers’ AC Defender provides heavy-duty protection against winter weather accumulation, including wet, heavy snow and sharp ice.

Durable Design

Featuring a 600D polyester construction, the AC Defender resists moisture, blocks harmful UV rays, and prevents the accumulation of debris all year round.

Easy to Install

To conveniently secure the AC Defender to your air conditioning unit, the adjustable drawstring and bottom buckle strap help keep cover in place.

Convenient, Universal Fit

Available in three sizes, the AC Defender offers full coverage and a snug fit for a range of standard-sized outdoor air conditioning units.

Sizes Available

28″ x 28″, 32″ x 32″, 36″ x 36″

28″ x 28″ x 32″, 32″ x 32″ x 36, 37″ x 37″ x 40″

28″ x 28″, 32″ x 32″, 36″ x 36″

15″ x 21″ x 16″, 19″ x 27″ x 25″, 17″ x 25″ x 21″

28″ x 28″, 32″ x 32″, 36″ x 36″

Material

Grey PVC Coated Mesh

Black PVC Coated Mesh

Black PVC Coated Mesh

Heavy Duty Polyester

Heavy Duty PVC Backed Polyester

Season

All Season

All Season

All Season

Winter

Winter

FULL COVERAGE: Designed to fit standard AC units from top to bottom and measuring 37 x 37 x 40, this AC unit cover also features an adjustable drawstring and a strap with plastic buckle to secure cover in place

ALL-SEASON AC COVER: AC winter cover shields outside AC units from debris and moisture during winter months; outdoor AC cover also provides effective protection for pool and spa heaters in the summer

DURABLE DESIGN: Made of high-quality and heavy-duty 600D polyester, these AC covers are built for extended outdoor use, helping prolong the lifespan of AC and heating units

ALLOWS AIR FLOW: To prevent corrosion and moisture build-up within the unit, this winter AC cover includes a ventilation flap that promotes air flow

GUARANTEED QUALITY: AC Defender air conditioning covers are backed by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee