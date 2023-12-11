Top 10 Best air conditioner controller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

As official IoT solution partner of Alexa and Google Assistant. BroadLink offers proven smart home solution for 500+ famous brands and 6+ million end users all over the world. With certification from TUV for data protection, we make sure your privacy is secured.

BroadLink IR Universal Remote RM4 mini with Sensor Cable



BroadLink IR Universal Remote integrates control of your IR appliances in one easy-to-use app “BroadLink”. With Alexa or Google Assistant, it gives you hands-free voice control of your devices, like turning on/off your TV or turning up/down the volume via voice command.

Support 10+ categories (TV, STB, DVD, Air conditioner, Fan, Video Recorder, Audio…)

Support 7541 appliance brands (Sumsung, SONY, Panasonic, Philips, LG, TCL, Hisense…)

Support 100,000 appliance models and updated regularly to support new models

Support external temperature and humidity detection of the room where the device located.

All in One

Suffering pains of too many remotes? Add unlimited IR appliances and ditch all your remotes.

TV Control by Voice

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant to control of your IR appliances by just saying “Alexa, turn on TV” or “Alexa, volume down on TV”.

TV Control in App

No need to program channels on app. Just choose your location and carrier, the built-in channel list is ready for you! Fully compatible with Alexa voice control.

Schedules and Timers

Never miss your favorite football match! Schedule a timer to turn on TV and switch to sports channel – Super easy!

Works with IFTTT

Supports IFTTT to create more fun experiences with other apps and devices. Turn on TV to your favorite channel automatically when Google map detects that you arrive home.

Share Joy with Family

Simply share your device with other family members with limited permissions and let them have fun to enjoy smarter ways of life together.

Preset Scenes

Customize different scenes with one-click option for sleep scene, morning scene, away scene and more.

Temperature & Humidity Detection

Real-time data displayed in BroadLink APP allowed you to check your room temperature and humidity anytime and anywhere.

Simple to set up and use



Download App

Connect your smartphone to your Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz). Download and install the latest “BroadLink” APP, and sign up a BroadLink account.

Add Device

Power up the device and press button until LED indicator intermittently flashing, Tap “add device” and follow the instruction to get the device be connected with your Wi-Fi network.

Add Remote Panel for Appliances

Get into device page and tap “add appliances” to choose a category and a brand. Find the best solution from our library or define your customized remote panel from leaning mode.

Model

PIR3-FC

SR3-4Key

TC3-US

SP4M-US

RM4 mini

RM4 pro

Application in home

Motion Detection

Wireless remote to control smart home devices

Smart Light Switch, No Need Neutral Wire

any outlet

IR control TV, airconditioner …

IR/RF control TV, air-conditioner, curtain …

WiFi Enabled & Control From Anywhere

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Alexa

✓

✓

✓

✓

Works with IFTTT

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Set Schedules/Timers

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Away Mode

✓

“NoAPP” Setup

✓

Routine Automation

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

No Hub Required

✓

✓

✓

【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】: BroadLink RM4 mini Wi-Fi smart IR hub supports 50,000+ IR controlled entertainment and life appliances, such as TV, Air Conditioner, Set top box, Streaming player, Video Recorder, DVD, Projector, Amplifier, Home Theater, Sound Bar, Home Stereo, Fan, etc. Supported IR library is constantly being updated by the cloud to ensure newer devices are always compatible. Option to program the ir remote devices and learn buttons if no available cloud data is matching with.

【TV / AC CONTROL】: – Voice control your TV with On/Off, Volume control, Change channel by number/name, Switch input, Play, Fast forward, Rewind, Pause, Stop, Previous, Next…Smart AC controller, voice control your aircon with On/Off, Temperature, Fan speed, mode…With free easy-to-use BroadLink App for iOS and Android, your phone will be a smart remote, you can remotely control your IR devices no matter you are at home or away.

【VOICE CONTROL AND IFTTT】: Works with Alexa or Google Assistant and IFTTT (“BroadLink” skill/service). An ideal alexa/google home accessories for home. Simple setup with Amazon Echo or Google Nest to easily voice control your IR devices, and more home automation settings can be added by IFTTT. Siri voice control is also available on iPhone.

【FEATURES】: Create multiple timers and customized scenes as you need to control your smart home devices. Simple and easy setup to create a smart house for you. Supports external Temperature and Humidity detection of the room where the device located, which will be displayed in BroadLink App. You can easily set triggers, such as turn on your air conditioner automatically when the temperature rises.

【QUALITY & TECH SUPPORT】: Global 24/5 call center support from 6 regions. If you have any problem with the IR hub connection problem, pls feel free to contact us. NOTE: Require a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. The package comes with a USB sensor cable (without adapter). RM4mini is a IR smart remote. If you also want to control RF appliances, pls choose our RM4 pro.