Top 10 Best air conditioner condenser Reviews

Coolant: R-410A

Product Characteristics

Manufacturing unit-set up filter drier

Copper tube/aluminum fin coil

Company valves with sweat connections and simple-accessibility gauge ports

Product Requirements

Proportions: 29x29x32 in

Voltage: 208/230

Air Conditioner Section: 1 Phase

Motor Type: Multi-pace blower

Liquid Line Valve Connection: 3/8

Suction Line Valve Connection: 3/4

Design Selection: GSX160241

This listing consists of: Goodman 2 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner Design: GSX160241

This arrives with a 10-12 months components restricted guarantee delivered it is mounted by a certified installer and registered on the net with 60 days of set up

Components these as linesets, thermostats, bought independently