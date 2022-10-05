Top 10 Best air conditioner condenser coil cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

DESCRIPTION COBRA is formulated to penetrate air-conditioner coils and fins to get rid of all styles of soils. On get in touch with with the surface of the coil, Cobra commences to respond and flush soil to the area. It is not vital to rinse if used in put to a functional device that provides moisture. The humidity created will rinse item from contacted surfaces. Rinsing is needed on units that have been taken out for maintenance or do not deliver dampness for the duration of procedure. Apps An exceptional products for air conditioners, central cooling programs, and auto air conditioners. For use in hotels/motels, residences, office environment properties, air conditioner services, and automobile fix companies. Characteristics & Rewards. Gets rid of grease, oil, and water deposits. Self rinsing. Rapidly acting.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Offer Dimensions‏:‎10 x 2.5 x 1.7 inches 1.1 Pounds

Merchandise design number‏:‎5410-1

Date Very first Available‏:‎July 29, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Quest Specialty

ASIN‏:‎B00E811TJI

State of Origin‏:‎USA

Produced in the Usa!