Top 10 Best air conditioner cleaning Reviews

Made of waterproof PVC oxford fabric and large-quality jacquard material, our AC cleansing go over is resilient and sensitive.There are finish accessories, front water resistant curtain, back watertight sheet and 9.2ft size water pipe, integrated in the bundle, much more handy for cleansing.When the air conditioner is not in use, our AC cleansing protect can also be utilised as a dust include to secure your air conditioner all the time.

Specifications

Material: water resistant PVC oxford cloth and significant-quality jacquard fabric

Dimension: L

Colour: Blue

Package deal: 1 x air conditioner cleansing address with 9.2ft water pipe

Premium Product: Our aid plate AC cleaning go over is manufactured of water resistant PVC oxford fabric and higher-grade jacquard material, which is resilient and very good-searching. With PU quality water-resistant sealing strip and superior high quality content, this cleansing go over will meet up with the demands of lengthy-time reuse.

Watertight Structure: Equipped with entrance watertight curtain and again waterproof sheet, our split air conditioner cleansing kits can present all-spherical 3-dimensional protection for your air conditioner and protect against drinking water leakage, cleaner, safer, and healthier.

Added Accessories: There is a 9.2ft extended AC cleaning protect exclusive h2o pipe bundled. Join the h2o pipe with the drain outlet at the bottom and drain the h2o into a bucket. Our attached drainage pipe will be of wonderful help when you happen to be cleansing the air conditioner.

Common Dimension: There are two dimensions of our AC dust washing protecter bag for you to opt for from. Size S is appropriate for air conditioners with a size from 27″ to 39″, and size L is ideal for air conditioners with a length from 39″ to 51″. Suitable for most wall mounted air conditioners, you can opt for the dimensions according to your requirements.

Effortless to Use: Take the adhering to techniques to total the air conditioning cleaning promptly and only. 1. Open the AC panel and remove the filter. 2. Set on the cleaning go over. 3. Put in the back waterproof sheet and entrance curtain. 4. Connect the h2o pipe then spray the cleaner and rinse the fins. 5. Right after sewage discharge, the cleaning get the job done is concluded.