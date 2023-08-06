Top 10 Best air conditioner carrier Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]✔Material: 420D water resistant oxford cloth✔Size: 24W x 24D x 30H inches (61W*61D*76Hcm)✔Color: Black✔Weight: 310g1,420D Waterproof oxford cloth, greater water-proof impact,2,Effortless to use, washable and long lasting.3,Dimension fit for most of typical central air conditioner.4,Base straps and adhesive design and style, continue to keep the include from slipping5,Safeguard ac device maintain from uv and rust6,Isolate dust, UV, rain, and snow.1,Be sure to make this merchandise stay absent from fireplace, poisonous, flammable and threat items.2,Remember to opt for our merchandise in accordance to your air conditioner dimensions.3,In order to a very long time use, we propose clean up it consistently.

【Dust-evidence and Waterproof】: Black Air Conditioner protect could defend the central ac unit from UV, dust, water, snow safety in winter, protect your air conditioner and increase its provider daily life.

【Bottom Straps and Adhesive Design】:Exterior models Air conditioner defense include has an adjustable straps in the bottom, and an adhesive on the aspect, make the protect not uncomplicated staying slipping due to wind, uncomplicated to put on and choose off.

【Suit for Most Regular Dimension Central AC】: Central AC device include dimension is 24W x 24D x 30H inches (61W*61D*76Hcm), fit for most of typical central air conditioner.

【420D Water-proof Material】: Air conditioner cover are made of high top quality 420D water-proof oxford fabric, with a silver internal layer, improved waterproof impact, washable and sturdy.

【Please Note】: You should opt for our item according to your air conditioner dimensions. In order for long-time use, we recommend cleaning it regularly.