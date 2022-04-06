Top 10 Best air conditioner capacitor 35 5 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]The 35/7.5 MFD uf 440 Volt Dual Run Round AC Capacitor is used for a compressor motor and a fan motor start-up and operation of AC motors with frequency of 50Hz/60Hz such as Industrial Grade Replacement for Central Air-Conditioners, Heat Pumps, Condenser Fan Motors, and Compressors. It is small in size, lightweight, heat resistant and anti-explosion. This capacitor will provide your electric motors with an outstanding electrical characteristic of high capacitance stability over time and temperature, and very low internal power loss.

Replacement for: 97F9830 , TRCFD3575 , Z97F9830 , C33575R , 97F9829 , C43575R , 97F9881 , P291-3574RS , TT-CAP-35/7.5/440R

If you are unsure our replacement part will fit your appliance model, you can ask us in Customer questions & answers section or contact us by visiting the Blue Stars LLC storefront — click the “Blue Stars LLC” on a product page to get to the storefront — then click the “Ask a question” link under Further Information. Select your reason, and then tell us about the question.

Package Dimensions‏:‎4.84 x 2.32 x 2.32 inches; 8.18 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎July 3, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎BlueStars

ASIN‏:‎B094C89QRC

