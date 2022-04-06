Top 10 Best air conditioner capacitor 35 5 Reviews

Top 10 Best air conditioner capacitor 35 5 in 2022 Comparison Table
- 35/5 uf or MFD micro farad 440 Volt Dual Run Round AC Capacitor . Replaces BOTH 370 & 440 VAC capacitors
- Can size measures 2" diameter x 4.75" tall.
- Built to the toughest USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158F
- Replacement for 97F9834 , Z97F9834 , HC98JA036 , P291-3553R , HC98CA036 , HV98CA035 , 97F9834, R100335-05, 89M73, HC98JA036D , TT-CAP-35/5/440R, RC0102 , TRCFD355 , 12283 , Z97F9848 , Z97F9899 , 97F9899 , cap050350440rs , 12266 , TP-CAP-35/5/440R
- CHECK OLD CAPACITORS DIMENSIONS TO MATCH 1.95" DIAMETER BY 4.125" HEIGHT - Be sure to check specifications carefully
- DESIGNED TO LAST 60,000 HOURS - Built to EIA-456-A The Highest Quality Standards
- ENGINEERED FOR SAFETY - 10,000 AFC Anti-Explosion Pressure Switch and No PBA's Used In This Product
- DUAL RUN CAPACITOR - Will run both a compressor and fan motor for 370 or 440 Volt applications
- BACKED BY A 5 YEAR WARRANTY - 100% Money Back Guarantee
- One of the best selling capacitors
- Made in Mexico
- Package Dimensions : 3.0 L x 0.25 H x 2.0 W (inches)
- Package Weight : 0.1 pounds
- Brand new round OEM mars2 run capacitor
- 35 + 5 UF MFD 440 volt vac
- 50/60 hz capacitor
- Width Inches 2 Hz 50/60 Case Height Inches 3.125 Overall Height Inches 3.625 Temp Range -40C to 70C Terminals 4, 3, 2 Case Construction Aluminum
- ▲HUAREW high quality CBB65B composite capacitor
- ▲Capacitance tolerance: ± 6%
- ▲Rated voltage: 370V / 450VAC
- ▲Allowable working temperature: -40 ℃ to 70 ℃
- ▲Safety protection level: S1
- Module Type: CBB65 Air Conditioner Capacitor, Capacity Volume:35 + 5 MFD uF, Dual, Tolerance: +-5%, Withstand Voltage: 450 V AC, Connect Pin Size:Standard 6.3x0.8 mm/0.25x0.03 in
- Built on the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- Professional air conditioner capacitor for fast repairing,combined 2 capacitor, 35 MFD uF for condenser, 5 MFD uF for heat dissipation fan, Saving your space and repair time
- Concise design and strong body, better for heat dissipation, more life time,1 Year warranty.
- ▲high quality composite capacitor: 35+5uF ±6% CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor,Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
- ▲Capacitor dimension: Diameter(50 mm/2 inch) Height(105 mm/4 inch)
- ▲Allowable working temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉
- ▲Safety protection level: Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors ,10,000 AFC Anti-Explosion Pressure Switch and No PBA's Used
- ✅ WHAT YOU GET: 35/5 MFD uf 370 & 440 VAC Dual Run Round AC Capacitor
- ✅ SPECIFICATIONS - Capacitance: 35/5uf; Rated voltage: AC 370-440V; Tolerance: +/-5%; Shape: Round Run; Capacitor dimensions: 55mm x 105mm; Operating temperature range: -25℃ to +70℃/ -13℉ to 158℉; No PCBs. Engineered for safety 10000 AFC anti explosion pressure switch
- ✅ PREMIUM QUALITY - The replacement part is made from durable high-quality aluminum and well-tested by the manufacturer - Meets OEM standards - Ensures long-lasting and effective performance. This capacitor will provide your electric motors with an outstanding electrical characteristic of high capacitance stability over time and temperature, and very low internal power loss
- ✅ MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE - For any reason you're not completely satisfied, you can ask for a replacement or full refund, no questions asked
Our Best Choice: 35+7.5 uf MFD ±5% 370 or 440 Volt AC CBB65B Dual Run Round Capacitor by Blue Stars – Exact Fit for AC Motor Run or Fan Start and Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner – Replaces TRCFD3575, Z97F9830
SPECIFICATIONS
The 35/7.5 MFD uf 440 Volt Dual Run Round AC Capacitor is used for a compressor motor and a fan motor start-up and operation of AC motors with frequency of 50Hz/60Hz such as Industrial Grade Replacement for Central Air-Conditioners, Heat Pumps, Condenser Fan Motors, and Compressors. It is small in size, lightweight, heat resistant and anti-explosion. This capacitor will provide your electric motors with an outstanding electrical characteristic of high capacitance stability over time and temperature, and very low internal power loss.
- Capacitance: 35/7.5uf
- Rated Voltage: AC 370-440V
- Operating temperature range: -25℃ to +70℃/ -13℉ to 158℉
- Shape: Round Run
- Tolerance: +/-5%
- Capacitor Dimensions: 55mm x 105mm
- Engineered For Safety 10000 AFC Anti Explosion Pressure Switch
- No PCBs
Replacement for: 97F9830 , TRCFD3575 , Z97F9830 , C33575R , 97F9829 , C43575R , 97F9881 , P291-3574RS , TT-CAP-35/7.5/440R
Count on our 35 + 7.5 MFD uf 370 VAC or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor TP-CAP-35/7.5/370-440V Replacement for an unrivaled mix of durability, convenient functionality, and great value for money. Click ‘Add to Cart’ now!
If you are unsure our replacement part will fit your appliance model, you can ask us in Customer questions & answers section or contact us by visiting the Blue Stars LLC storefront — click the “Blue Stars LLC” on a product page to get to the storefront — then click the “Ask a question” link under Further Information. Select your reason, and then tell us about the question.
Package Dimensions:4.84 x 2.32 x 2.32 inches; 8.18 Ounces
Date First Available:July 3, 2022
Manufacturer:BlueStars
ASIN:B094C89QRC
✅ MODEL NUMBER: 35+7.5 uf MFD ±5% 370 or 440 Volt AC CBB65B Dual Run Round Capacitor
✅ SPECIFICATIONS – Capacitance: 35/7.5uf; Rated voltage: AC 370-440V; Tolerance: +/-5%; Shape: Round Run; Capacitor dimensions: 55mm x 105mm; Operating temperature range: -25℃ to +70℃/ -13℉ to 158℉; No PCBs. Engineered for safety 10000 AFC anti explosion pressure switch
✅ REPLACEMENT FOR – 97F9830 , TRCFD3575 , Z97F9830 , C33575R , 97F9829 , C43575R , 97F9881 , P291-3574RS , TT-CAP-35/7.5/440R
✅ PREMIUM QUALITY – The replacement part is made from durable high-quality aluminum and well-tested by the manufacturer – Meets OEM standards – Ensures long-lasting and effective performance. This capacitor will provide your electric motors with an outstanding electrical characteristic of high capacitance stability over time and temperature, and very low internal power loss
✅ MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE – For any reason you’re not completely satisfied, you can ask for a replacement or full refund, no questions asked