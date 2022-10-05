Top 10 Best air conditioner cage Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Security Technology Global, Inc. STI-9730 Metal Wire Guard Destruction Stopper – This member of the STI Wire Guard collection was created in response to many requests for a heavy duty cage. It is created of 9-gauge steel wire coated with corrosion resistant polyester. The size and durable steel development make the multi-use injury Stopper an easy choice for protecting a vast wide variety of delicate tools. Super hard wire guard protects a wide range of Devices from theft and vandalism. May well be spray painted once prior to set up to match decor. Measures 14.47″ W x 12.17" H. Quickly and effortless set up, all screws and anchors delivered. As all STI protective addresses, this Steel Website Stopper is backed by a three year ensure towards breakage in ordinary use. STI "We safeguard the points that protect you."Guard guards a huge selection of equipment against theft and vandalismMade of 9-gauge metal wire with corrosion resistant Polyester coatingQuickly and effortless installation with all screws and anchors deliveredEasy removal for servicing the detectorProportions – 14.47" W x 12.17" H