Top 10 Best air conditioner 18000 btu Reviews

The SRCOOL18K SmartRack 18,000 BTU 208/240V Moveable Air Conditioning Device cools, dehumidifies and filters the air in your server area, info centre or other natural environment with heat-delicate machines. The compact, transportable device matches into just 4 square toes of floor area. It is designed for major, supplemental or backup cooling of IT devices to stop shutdowns, malfunctions and expensive downtime induced by overheating or fluctuating temperatures.

The self-contained SRCOOL18K packs 18,000 BTU/h(5.275 kW) of cooling capability into a rack-width chassis. A created-in evaporator expels condensation as a result of a directional exhaust duct, reducing the require for a flooring drain or drinking water collection tank. The SRCOOL18K also dehumidifies and filters the air, supplying greater air excellent that can increase devices effectiveness. Productive near-coupled cooling decreases strength use and functioning expenditures.

Set up is swift and quick and does not demand disruptive construction or the costly price of choosing a plumber or HVAC specialist. The SRCOOL18K rolls into position on resilient created-in casters. The NEMA L6-20P plug connects to a normal 208/240V 20A outlet. The unit restarts routinely after ability failures, and a designed-in timer supports unattended shutdown and startup.

By installing the optional SRCOOLNET2 community administration card(bought individually), you can keep track of temperatures, receive alerts, assessment logs, automate procedure and handle options from any where by means of SNMP, web browser, SSH or telnet. The SRCOOLNET2 contains the ENVIROSENSE distant sensor, which lets you observe temperature and humidity up to 12 feet absent from the SRCOOL18K.

