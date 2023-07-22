Top 10 Best air conditioner 18000 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner 18000 btu in 2023 Comparison Table
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- INNOVATIVE DUO HOSE DESIGN - Midea's industry-first hose-in-hose design enables the unit to intake and exhaust air outdoors. The hose-in-hose portable air conditioner can form balanced air circulation indoors, effectively preventing hot air from seeping into the room through gaps around doors and windows.Controller type:Remote Control,Voice Control,Android,iOS.Air Flow efficiency:388.82 CFM. Daily Moisture Removal (L)-58.99
- INVERTER TECHNOLOGY - Engineered with the variable-speed inverter technology, Midea Duo Inverter portable air conditioner cools more with considerably less electricity than traditional portable units. It saves more than 40% energy compared to U.S. federal standard.
- MORE THAN 2X FASTER AND STRONGER COOLING - Empowerd by the Duo hose design and an optimized air duct system, Midea Duo can lock and maximize cooling indoors. Now you can enjoy a 2X faster and stronger whole-room cooling experience like never before
- 42dB ULTRA-QUIET OPERATION - The sound level of Midea Duo is as low as 42dB when cooling. That is almost as quiet as a library
- SMART WI-FI, WORKS WITH ALEXA/GOOGLE ASSISTANT - Wi-Fi module enables you to control from anywhere with the Midea Air smartphone app or by voice assistant with the Google Assistant and Alexa.
- Energy Star Certified- This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- Multiple Fan Speeds- 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability- Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart- After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up to 800 Sq. Ft. - LW1516ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (20' X 40')
- 【OUTSTANDING COOLING ABILITY】- Shinco powerful ac unit owns a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU, making it perfect for cooling small to medium-sized spaces up to 200sq.ft with ease and making you can enjoy a comfortable and refreshing environment even in the hottest summer days. The adjustable temperature range of 60℉-86℉ allows you to customize your cooling experience to your liking
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTION】- This portable ac unit is designed with a 3-in-1 function that allows you to choose between cool, fan, and dry modes depending on your needs, making it a smart choice for any season. The dehumidification capacity can be up to 19.2L/day without bucket by self-evaporating operation. You can choose between the 2 fan speeds with 200m³/h air flow to get a comfortable feeling
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Installation is quick and easy with the included exhaust hose and window sealing kit, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Put the sealing kit on the sliding window, and connect the machine and the sealing kit with the 59" telescopic hose, the hot air will be exhausted through the hose during machine operation
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- With its compact size and 4 casters, this portable air conditioner can be easily moved from room to room. The ac unit features an LED display and a remote control with a 23ft(max) range, so you can conveniently adjust the settings from across the room. Moreover, you can adjust the direction of air outlet grille by yourself to meet your needs
- 【SLEEP MODE & 24 HOURS TIMER】- In sleep mode, the fan speed will be in low mode automatically to reduce the noise to below 55dB, and the target temperature will automatically increase by 1.8℉ every two hours from the initial target temperature. It also has a 24-hour timer that enables you to set it to turn on or off at specific times, ensuring you always have a comfortable environment when you need it
- CUSTOMIZABLE AESTHETICS: Personalize your installation with a white color finish that can be painted to match your unique wall colors. This line set cover kit effortlessly blends with your exterior or interior design.
- COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE: Our line set cover kit covers crucial components including refrigerant tubing, electrical wiring, and plumbing. Ensure a professional and polished look.
- PROFESSIONAL-GRADE: Crafted from durable, weather-resistant rigid materials, this mini line set kit offers long-lasting performance and maintains a clean and protected appearance for years to come.
- FLEXIBLE & ADJUSTABLE: The cover material can be easily cut to accommodate your specific preferences, ensuring a proper fit and seamless integration with your mini split system. Attractively enhance the appearance and functionality of your setup.
- OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: At DuctlessAire, we understand ever-changing consumer needs. We integrate cutting-edge technology and proven quality into all our products. We go above expectations, delivering uniquely memorable customer experiences that highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence.
- Cools large rooms, up to 700 sq. ft (35′ x 20′)
- 4-In-1 Functions: Cooling, Heating, Dehumidifying, and Fan
- Saves up to 30% in energy consumption in ECO Real Feel mode
- Cuts noise in half with Arctic Whisper
- Screens impurities using a washable filter
Our Best Choice: Tripp Lite Portable Cooling Unit Air Conditioner 18000 BTU (5.275 kW), 208/240V 20A, L6-20P Plug (SRCOOL18K)
The SRCOOL18K SmartRack 18,000 BTU 208/240V Moveable Air Conditioning Device cools, dehumidifies and filters the air in your server area, info centre or other natural environment with heat-delicate machines. The compact, transportable device matches into just 4 square toes of floor area. It is designed for major, supplemental or backup cooling of IT devices to stop shutdowns, malfunctions and expensive downtime induced by overheating or fluctuating temperatures.
The self-contained SRCOOL18K packs 18,000 BTU/h(5.275 kW) of cooling capability into a rack-width chassis. A created-in evaporator expels condensation as a result of a directional exhaust duct, reducing the require for a flooring drain or drinking water collection tank. The SRCOOL18K also dehumidifies and filters the air, supplying greater air excellent that can increase devices effectiveness. Productive near-coupled cooling decreases strength use and functioning expenditures.
Set up is swift and quick and does not demand disruptive construction or the costly price of choosing a plumber or HVAC specialist. The SRCOOL18K rolls into position on resilient created-in casters. The NEMA L6-20P plug connects to a normal 208/240V 20A outlet. The unit restarts routinely after ability failures, and a designed-in timer supports unattended shutdown and startup.
By installing the optional SRCOOLNET2 community administration card(bought individually), you can keep track of temperatures, receive alerts, assessment logs, automate procedure and handle options from any where by means of SNMP, web browser, SSH or telnet. The SRCOOLNET2 contains the ENVIROSENSE distant sensor, which lets you observe temperature and humidity up to 12 feet absent from the SRCOOL18K.
1-calendar year minimal guarantee
Creates 18,000 BTU/h(5.275 kW) of cooling capacity in a moveable, rack-width chassis
Prevents machines shutdowns, malfunctions and failures brought on by overheating and temperature fluctuations
Filters and dehumidifies air to improve products functionality
Uses environmentally welcoming R410A refrigerant, which complies with throughout the world requirements
Productive near-coupled cooling lowers power use and functioning prices
Adjustable louvers help spot cooling purposes
Optional SRCOOLNET2 accessory(marketed separately) permits remote checking of temperatures, alerts, logs and management settings from any where by way of SNMP, world wide web browser, SSH or telnet
