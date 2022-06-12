Top 10 Best air conditioner 15100 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Midea 15,000 BTU window air conditioner cools a room up to 700 square feet with electronic controls and remote control, which allow you to set the comfort level to your preference, and precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room. Comfort 4-way air direction and washable filter will keep a comfortable and healthy environment. Performance Cooling Capacity 15,100 BTU Cooling Area 550- 700 Sq. Ft. Heating Capacity No CEER 11.8 Btu/h/W EER 11.8 Btu/h/W Energy Star Yes Indoor noise level (Hi/med/Lo) 56.4 / 53.7 / 52.5 dBA Refrigerant R410A Moisture removal 3.17 pints/ hr Certifications an Listings UL, DOE Features Operating Modes Cool, Fan, Dry, Auto WiFi Connection No Air Direction 4-Way Fan Speeds 3.0 Control Type Electronic Control Remote Control Yes Fresh Air / Vent Yes Energy Saver Function Yes Timer Yes Filter Warning Yes Sleep Mode Yes Follow me feature Yes Compressor Rotary Warranty 1 year Self Evaporating Yes Electrical Power Supply 1Ph, 115V-, 60Hz Plug Type 5-15P with LCDI Rated Input 1279 W Current 11.5 Amps Color / Finishes Color White Dimensions Product (W*D*H) 23.6 in x 25.4 in x 17.9 in Product (W*D*H) 600 mm x 645 mm x 455 mm Net/Gross Weight 102.3 / 117.9 lbs. Net/Gross Weight 46.4 / 53.5 kg. Window Opening Width (Min/Max) 28 / 40.5 in. Window Opening Width (Min/Max) 711 / 1029 mm Window Opening Height 18.5 in Window Opening Height 470 mm