Top 10 Best air conditioner 15100 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner 15100 btu in 2022 Comparison Table
ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System - ME and WE Zones - Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad - Individual Temperature Control, Great Sleep Enhancement, Wireless Remote Integration (Single (75" L x 30" W)
- WATER-BASED SYSTEM: Utilizes an adjustable, water-based system to regulate the surface temperature of your existing mattress, by actively circulating water through silicone micro-tubes in the pad, thus providing a more comfortable sleeping environment!
- IMPROVE SLEEP QUALITY: Your body needs a physical change to signal that it’s time for sleep. This change is a drop in temperature. Use the heat-trapping properties of bedding materials to your advantage by cooling the mattress surface & allowing the blankets to act as insulation. The wide temperature range – 55-115F (13-46C) – allows you to get improved, restful sleep! [*Not meant to replace conventional A/C. Peak operating performance can be impacted by ambient temperature and humidity.]
- IMPROVE PERFORMANCE: Allows for temperature control in one-degree increments so you can reach your ideal sleep temperature and experience the performance and productivity benefits of enhanced, rejuvenating REM sleep!
- AID HEALTH EFFORTS: Designed with recovery benefits from cold therapy in mind, customer testimonials describe how its cooling capabilities assist in reducing sleeplessness from hot flashes, menopause, body pain & night sweats, allowing a more relaxing sleep experience! Never wake up hot or tired again.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT: With a power-rating of 80 Watts per cube, significantly lower than A/C, you can enjoy the benefits of energy efficiently sleeping at your ideal temperature!
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy! Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill (Pure Chill)
- Personal Air Cooler: Enjoy cool air anywhere with this air cooler that helps turn hot, dry air into cold, refreshing air
- Quiet and Lightweight: The whisper quiet fan plus soothing night light make this air cooler perfect to use overnight for a comfortable sleep
- Efficient Cooling: Hydro Chill Technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly; The multi directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- Easy to Use: It's simple to set up and use, just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy
- Cool Air Wherever You Need It: The sleek, compact design fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table wherever you need it; Use it in your home or work office, garage, RV camper, dorm room; It’s even convenient for travel
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter in Platinum and Black plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Intake / Exhaust hoses: Based on the version of the portable air conditioner you have, you may need a 5.0″ or 5.9″ diameter hose(s) and/or connector(s) listed below. Please make sure to measure your existing hose(s) before ordering additional accessories. NOTE: Please note that we do not recommend extending the exhaust hose(s) more than 9 feet long.
- Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square feet space(ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- Three operational modes: Air conditioner, dehumidifier or fan; Cooling capacity 14000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard) / 9500 BTU (DOE+ 2017 Standard); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A. Noise level (dBA): <56
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant; Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″); Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H
- Noise reflecting off hard surfaces such as a floor or wall can make the sounds seem louder than they actually are.
GE Window Air Conditioner 5000 BTU, Efficient Cooling for Smaller Areas Like Bedrooms and Guest Rooms, 5K BTU Window AC Unit with Easy Install Kit, White
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
LG 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 6000, White
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
Our Best Choice: Midea MAW15R1BWT 15,100 BTU Cool Only Window Air Conditioner 115V
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
[ad_1] The Midea 15,000 BTU window air conditioner cools a room up to 700 square feet with electronic controls and remote control, which allow you to set the comfort level to your preference, and precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room. Comfort 4-way air direction and washable filter will keep a comfortable and healthy environment. Performance Cooling Capacity 15,100 BTU Cooling Area 550- 700 Sq. Ft. Heating Capacity No CEER 11.8 Btu/h/W EER 11.8 Btu/h/W Energy Star Yes Indoor noise level (Hi/med/Lo) 56.4 / 53.7 / 52.5 dBA Refrigerant R410A Moisture removal 3.17 pints/ hr Certifications an Listings UL, DOE Features Operating Modes Cool, Fan, Dry, Auto WiFi Connection No Air Direction 4-Way Fan Speeds 3.0 Control Type Electronic Control Remote Control Yes Fresh Air / Vent Yes Energy Saver Function Yes Timer Yes Filter Warning Yes Sleep Mode Yes Follow me feature Yes Compressor Rotary Warranty 1 year Self Evaporating Yes Electrical Power Supply 1Ph, 115V-, 60Hz Plug Type 5-15P with LCDI Rated Input 1279 W Current 11.5 Amps Color / Finishes Color White Dimensions Product (W*D*H) 23.6 in x 25.4 in x 17.9 in Product (W*D*H) 600 mm x 645 mm x 455 mm Net/Gross Weight 102.3 / 117.9 lbs. Net/Gross Weight 46.4 / 53.5 kg. Window Opening Width (Min/Max) 28 / 40.5 in. Window Opening Width (Min/Max) 711 / 1029 mm Window Opening Height 18.5 in Window Opening Height 470 mm