Top 10 Best air conditioner 15000 btu window Reviews

Specifications:

1. Color: White

2. Power Supply:115V / 60Hz

3. Refrigerant type: R32

4. Indoor noise level (Hi/Med/Lo): 55/52/50dB(A)

5. Outdoor noise level (Hi/Med/Lo) dB(A): 63/60/58 dB(A)

7. Operation temp: 16℃-31℃ / 61℉-88℉

5000 BTU 100-150 Sq.Ft

Ideal Window Length: 23-36″

Ideal Window Height: 13”

Product Dimension: 16″ x 15.2″x 12.52″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 39.7 lbs

6000 BTU 150-250 Sq.Ft

Ideal Window Length: 23-36″

Ideal Window Height: 14.5”

Product Dimension: 19″ x 16″ x 14″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 45.9 lbs

8000 BTU 300-350 Sq.Ft.

Ideal Window Length: 23-36″

Ideal Window Height: 14.5”

Product Dimension: 18.6″ x 15.6″ x 13.3″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 51.2 lbs

10000 BTU 400-450 Sq.Ft.

Ideal Window Length: 23-36″

Ideal Window Height: 16”

Product Dimension: 21.5″ x 19.7″ x 15.1″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 63.9 lbs

12000 BTU 450-550 Sq.Ft.

Ideal Window Length: 23-36″

Ideal Window Height: 16”

Product Dimension: 19.8″ x 21.5″ x 15.2″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 72.8 lbs

15000 BTU 550-700 Sq.Ft.

Ideal Window Length: 28-41″

Ideal Window Height: 19”

Product Dimension: 23.6″ x 25.4″ x 17.9″ (L x W x H)

Product Weight: 105.8 lbs

Package Includes:

1 x Air Conditioner

1 x Remote Control （Not for 5000 BTU–Knob Control Only）

1 x Installation Window Kit

Note:

We can choose a higher level machine for much quicker room cooling

