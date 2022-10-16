Top 10 Best air conditioner 14000 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Ideal for cooling and dehumidifying your home quickly, this compact and stylish transportable air conditioner by AireMax retains a space cool and snug up to 500 sq. toes. AireMax freestanding air conditioners are uncomplicated to set up and use in any area of your dwelling or apartment – living room, bed room, eating area, kitchen area, and far more. Also good for office or dorm. Too very hot indoors? Just roll in your potent AireMax unit, connect the durable exhaust hose to the device and the provided window panel, plug in, turn on, relax, and awesome down. No hassles and no professional installers needed! Maintain the heat absent with AireMax.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎16.85 x 15.08 x 29.22 inches 76 Lbs

Merchandise product number‏:‎APE514C

Date First Available‏:‎May 20, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎AireMax

ASIN‏:‎B095J5QS9Q

Country of Origin‏:‎China

MAX COOLING IN COMPACT Design: 14,000 BTU (9,000 Cooling BTU DOE) transportable air conditioner cools and heats rooms up to 500 sq ft with a supplemental 15000 BTU built-in heater. Compact, house-saving style and design will save you place.

MAX Flexibility: With 3 operating modes – interesting, supporter, and dry – this functional unit retains your location chilly. 3 supporter speeds, adjustable best louvers, and dehumidification up to 78 pints for every day preserve you reliably at ease.

MAX PORTABILITY: Force conveniently on 4 rolling casters employing the built-in aspect handles. Quickly adjustable, cellular window installation kit is the best possible for both vertical and horizontal home windows.

MAX FILTRATION: Dual filters capture pet hair, dust, and other particles to keep them from clogging inside components. Clean and dry the filter periodically to preserve your machine in performing competently.

MAX VISIBILITY: Front-facing, comfortable-white LED display is contemporary and smooth without remaining obtrusive. Straightforward-to-use digital controls on major are supplemented by multifunction remote command.