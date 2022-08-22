Top 10 Best adult electric scooter 300 lbs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

Construction Material

20% Steel + 80% Alloy

Wheel Type / Wheel Material

PU Wheel

Recommended Age

8+

Total Scooter Size (L x W x H)

36.6’’ x 18.9’’ x 38.8” -inches

Weight

13.84 lbs.

Date First Available‏:‎February 24, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B08XC295WC

ZIP ACROSS TOWN or around the neighborhood on this adult and kids scooter by SereneLife. Rugged alloy construction supports up to 220 lbs, making it perfect for getting across campus or from the office to the bus stop.

BIG WHEEL SCOOTER for age 8 years and up features long-lasting 8” PU tires and ABEC-7 bearings for smooth rides on asphalt, concrete, cobblestone, grass and more. It is the quintessential all terrain scooter for kids and adults.

1-KICK OPEN MECHANISM makes folding and unfolding SereneLife Sport Scooters a breeze. Folded dimensions of our youth and adult kick scooter are just 31.89” x 4.92” x 12.72”, perfect for stowing under a desk or in a school locker.

NON-SLIP RUBBER DECK offers steady footing on our folding scooter during damp or inclement weather. A front-wheel mud guard helps deflect water splashes and a longer braking rail enhances stopping performance.

ADJUSTABLE HANDLEBAR with anodized clamp collar boasts 3 height settings to suit kids, teens and adults. Select from 35.04”, 37.20” or 38.90” for riders of all statures. Rubberized ergonomic grips ensure optimal steering control.

SPEED AND SAFETY rule the road as our off road scooter features big open-hub rims for reduced wind resistance and a reflexive front suspension for dips and debris. A steady red LED back light improves your visibility at all hours.

GO WITH GUSTO on the SereneLife Kids and Adult Scooter with big wheels. Its robust alloy construction makes it ideal for all environments. With its included carry strap, it is a fast and cost-effective alternative to buses and ride sharing.

