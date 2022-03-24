Top 10 Best adjustable safety razor Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated adjustable safety razor in 2022 Comparison Table
- Content: 1x Safety razor handle + Carry case. NOTE: No blade provided as blade suitability is subjective and personal. Please buy your double edge blades separately and see which brand suits your hair/skin the best
- IMPORTANT NOTE about "bowing" blade: This razor has 2 symmetrical burrs on the door corners which slightly bow/bend the blade. NOT a defect. This is part of our new 2020 mold and has passed all QC standards. Razors made from this mold repeatedly give an excellent smooth shave and this has been confirmed by all our genuine beta testers, despite the bowing effect which might be misunderstood
- 2020 NEW Release: a hefty SHORT handled adjustable safety razor. Enjoyably solid, substantial and satisfying to hold in your hand
- Adjustable dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings, suitable for both normal and sensitive skin. Durable (Brass) Hefty (124g), Short (95mm)
- Great and meaningful for all occasions: Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day etc
- Adjustable settings can adjust the razor blade angle to determine how close you want your shave. Rotate the top knob dial under the razor head to adjust the gap between blade and baseplate. LOW NUMBER SETTING LIGHT SHAVES, good for beginners. HIGH NUMBER SETTING CLOSE SHAVES, provide aggressive shave.
- Twist the knob located at the bottom of the razor handle to open the blade chamber, it's convenient for you to replace the razor blades. Use your favourite standard double edge blade in WEISHI and enjoy a smooth shave.
- Close the chamber completely before adjust the razor head.
- ADJUSTABLE & BUTTERFLY OPEN PROVIDE MORE SMOOTH AND COMFORTABLE SHAVING EXPERIENCE.
- WEISHI collection of both classics and fashion.If for any reason you are not satisfied, feel free to contact us.
- A hefty All-in-One fat-handled adjustable safety razor. Enjoyably solid, substantial and satisfying to hold in your hand
- Adjustable dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings, suitable for both normal and sensitive skin. Durable (Brass) Hefty (134g), Long (110mm). Special ANTI-Misalignment mechanism which TRAPS the doors if users mis-align the blade to prevent uneven cuts. Hold razor upright while loading blade and closing razor to ensure doors won't be trapped.
- Great and meaningful for all occasions: Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day etc
- The angle of the blade can be altered by simply twisting the handle to one of the six settings featured
- Compatible with all other standard double edge blades
- Total length of the razor is 4 Inch. Handle measures 1.6 Inch
- Double Edge Design
- Beautiful Satin finish
- Gives a close, comfortable shave
- Adjustable razor blade angle
- Made in Germany
- German Design Adjustable Handle to set blade exposure levels from 1 to 6. Matte chrome plated over zinc.
- Closed comb, double edged razor, the snap top helps maintain blade setting preference during blade change.
- Non-stage adjustable, BEST safety razor for a close and comfort shaving.
- Handle measures 3.5 in. Razor total dimensions are 2" L x 1" W x4.25" H. Razor weights 3.2 oz / 90g.
- 5 pcs Titanium coated blades included Made in USA.
- Dual head: straight bar for sensitive skin areas and scalloped bar for normal skin areas. High end brass construction: Durable, Hefty (109g) and Long (117mm)
- Continuous aggression adjustment band, perfect for enthusiasts. Smart rattling end-tip to drain trapped water
- Great and meaningful for all occasions: Christmas, Father's Day etc
- The Merkur Futur Series Of Safety Razors
- The Feel And Finish Of A Fine German Sports Car
- The Razor Is Chrome Plated With A Polished Chrome Finish
- The Merkur Futur Has An Adjustment With Six Settings For Individual Requirements For A Close, Comfortable Shave
- Made In Solingen, Germany
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHAVE - Easily adjust the blade exposure by turning the knob on the bottom of the razor - Customize your shave by selecting your exposure of choice. The lower the setting, the less the blade exposure and the milder the shave. Find the setting that's just right for you
- THE ONLY RAZOR YOU WILL NEED -IT'S LIKE MANY DIFFERENT RAZORS IN ONE - Perfect for new and experienced safety razor users alike - You select how aggressive to make the blade exposure. Start on a mild setting and notch it up as you gain expertise or want more blade exposure
- CHOOSE YOUR BLADE - Compatible with all standard double edge Safety Razor blades. Ditch the cartridge for Double Edge Razor blades that are economical, more environmentally friendly and result in less irritation and fewer ingrown hairs than expensive cartridges
- HEFTY HEFTY HEFTY - Long 4 Inch Handle, Razor Weighs 110 Grams (almost 4 ounces). Let the weight of the razor do the work. Keep the razor blade at a small angle and don't press the razor against your skin. You will be rewarded with a Barber Shop close shave. Many of our customers tell us they'll never go back to a cartridge razor
- START WITH A PREMIUM BLADE - 5 Parker Premium Platinum Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Included. Our world class razor comes with a world class blade to deliver a close and comfortable shave out of the box.
- Matte black finishing adjustable handle to set blade exposure levels from 1 to 6
- High quality stand made by aluminum alloy, also matte black finish
- Package includes: 1 pc Razor, 1pc Stand, 1pc Genuine leather protective sleeve & 5 pcs Titanium coated Stainless Steel blades (Made in USA)
- Handle measures 3.5 in. length. Razor total dimensions are 2 L x 1 W x4.25 H. Razor weights 85g
Our Best Choice: VIKINGS BLADE The Emperor Adjustable Safety Razor (Frosted Chrome)
Product Description
The Emperor safety razor is an All-in-One scholar: a hefty adjustable razor so intuitive, so enjoyable that it will possibly be the final razor in your collection. Its multiple aggression micro-settings and dual head are scientifically designed to give you a smooth & close BBS shave without irritation.
Note that the Emperor has a special Anti-Misalignment mechanism which traps the doors if users mis-align the blade to prevent uneven cuts. Hold the razor upright while loading blade and closing the razor to ensure the doors won’t freeze.
Hold razor upright while loading blade and closing razor to ensure doors won’t be trapped
AHOY MATEY!
Welcome to the Vikings Blade family! We are a small family boutique originated from the state of Victoria in Australia since 1985.
Our extremely strict in-house quality control proudly gives us one of the lowest defect rates in the industry.
Allow us to bring you back to the ancient world of wet shaving, where your grandfathers and their grandfathers dwelt in.
In our humble opinion, we think this may be your new favourite toy.
WHY SO?
A hefty fat-handled adjustable safety razor, so solid and satisfying to hold
Dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings giving you endless shaving possibilities
Anti-Misalignment mechanism trapping the doors when blade is misaligned while loading
1st side: Scalloped comb, good for aggressive shaves on normal skin
2nd side: Smooth bar, great for gentle shaves on sensitive skin
Intuitive, Thoughtful and Powerful
The Emperor with its complex yet intuitive design gives you a classic wet shaving experience regardless of how long you’ve been in this game. Pop your favourite blade in and enjoy a smooth and close BBS shave that’s almost impossible to achieve with conventional cartridge razors or electric shavers.
Choose your Vikings Blade razor
Twist to Open
The Chieftain is a perfect all-rounder for wet shavers of any level of experience.
Long time cartridge razor users may appreciate the Vulcan’s long handle, while starters will love the Chieftain JR for its gentle and mild profile.
Nostalgic 3 Piece
The Godfather brings back a sense of nostalgia with its forgiving 3-piece construction. Perfect for starters.
As with any 3-piece razor, be aware that forceful tightening of the head when it’s not properly aligned will eventually damage the razor. Take care of it and it will last forever.
Adjustable + Twist to Open
These razors are so versatile they can do almost anything.
The Emperor is the all-in-one scholar with an adjustable dual head and a hefty fat handle.
The Crusader has a no-marking continuous adjustment band for spirited shaving. Perfect for wet shaving enthusiasts.
Specialty
The perfect all-rounder
All-rounder with style
Friendly to cartridge users
No-BS, barebone starter-friendly
Length
95mm / 3.75″
95mm / 3.75″
118mm / 4.65″
95mm / 3.75″
Aggression
Medium
Medium
Medium
Mild
Maintenance
Regularly towel dry
Must always towel dry after use to maintain plating
Regularly towel dry
Regularly towel dry
Blades included
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Specialty
Extra mild and forgiving head
The All-in-One: Adjustable dual head, fat & heavy
The All-in-One: Adjustable dual head, fat & heavy
Adjustable dual head, continuous adjustment band for spirited shaving
Length
115mm / 4.53″
108mm / 4.25″
108mm / 4.25″
118mm / 4.65″
Aggression
Extra mild
Adjustable
Adjustable
Adjustable
Maintenance
Do not overtighten or misalign 3 pieces to protect the screw & thread
Regularly towel dry
Regularly towel dry after use
Must always towel dry after use to maintain plating
Blades included
Yes
No
No
No
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:5.3 x 2.8 x 1.7 inches; 7.51 Ounces
Manufacturer:Vikings Blade
ASIN:B07K23CH6V
IMPORTANT NOTE about “bowing” blade: This razor has 2 symmetrical burrs on the door corners which slightly bow/bend the blade. NOT a defect. This is part of our new 2020 mold and has passed all QC standards. Razors made from this mold repeatedly give an excellent smooth shave and this has been confirmed by all our genuine beta testers, despite the bowing effect which might be misunderstood
A hefty All-in-One fat-handled adjustable safety razor. Durable (Brass) Hefty (134g), Long (110mm)
ASYMMETRICAL dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings, suitable for both normal and sensitive skin. Enjoyably solid, substantial and satisfying to hold in your hand
Great and meaningful for all occasions: Christmas, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day etc