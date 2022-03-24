Top 10 Best adjustable safety razor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Emperor safety razor is an All-in-One scholar: a hefty adjustable razor so intuitive, so enjoyable that it will possibly be the final razor in your collection. Its multiple aggression micro-settings and dual head are scientifically designed to give you a smooth & close BBS shave without irritation.

Note that the Emperor has a special Anti-Misalignment mechanism which traps the doors if users mis-align the blade to prevent uneven cuts. Hold the razor upright while loading blade and closing the razor to ensure the doors won’t freeze.

Hold razor upright while loading blade and closing razor to ensure doors won’t be trapped

AHOY MATEY!

Welcome to the Vikings Blade family! We are a small family boutique originated from the state of Victoria in Australia since 1985.

Our extremely strict in-house quality control proudly gives us one of the lowest defect rates in the industry.

Allow us to bring you back to the ancient world of wet shaving, where your grandfathers and their grandfathers dwelt in.

In our humble opinion, we think this may be your new favourite toy.

WHY SO?

A hefty fat-handled adjustable safety razor, so solid and satisfying to hold

Dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings giving you endless shaving possibilities

Anti-Misalignment mechanism trapping the doors when blade is misaligned while loading

1st side: Scalloped comb, good for aggressive shaves on normal skin

2nd side: Smooth bar, great for gentle shaves on sensitive skin

Intuitive, Thoughtful and Powerful



The Emperor with its complex yet intuitive design gives you a classic wet shaving experience regardless of how long you’ve been in this game. Pop your favourite blade in and enjoy a smooth and close BBS shave that’s almost impossible to achieve with conventional cartridge razors or electric shavers.

Choose your Vikings Blade razor



Twist to Open

The Chieftain is a perfect all-rounder for wet shavers of any level of experience.

Long time cartridge razor users may appreciate the Vulcan’s long handle, while starters will love the Chieftain JR for its gentle and mild profile.

Nostalgic 3 Piece

The Godfather brings back a sense of nostalgia with its forgiving 3-piece construction. Perfect for starters.

As with any 3-piece razor, be aware that forceful tightening of the head when it’s not properly aligned will eventually damage the razor. Take care of it and it will last forever.

Adjustable + Twist to Open

These razors are so versatile they can do almost anything.

The Emperor is the all-in-one scholar with an adjustable dual head and a hefty fat handle.

The Crusader has a no-marking continuous adjustment band for spirited shaving. Perfect for wet shaving enthusiasts.

Specialty

The perfect all-rounder

All-rounder with style

Friendly to cartridge users

No-BS, barebone starter-friendly

Length

95mm / 3.75″

95mm / 3.75″

118mm / 4.65″

95mm / 3.75″

Aggression

Medium

Medium

Medium

Mild

Maintenance

Regularly towel dry

Must always towel dry after use to maintain plating

Regularly towel dry

Regularly towel dry

Blades included

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Specialty

Extra mild and forgiving head

The All-in-One: Adjustable dual head, fat & heavy

The All-in-One: Adjustable dual head, fat & heavy

Adjustable dual head, continuous adjustment band for spirited shaving

Length

115mm / 4.53″

108mm / 4.25″

108mm / 4.25″

118mm / 4.65″

Aggression

Extra mild

Adjustable

Adjustable

Adjustable

Maintenance

Do not overtighten or misalign 3 pieces to protect the screw & thread

Regularly towel dry

Regularly towel dry after use

Must always towel dry after use to maintain plating

Blades included

Yes

No

No

No

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.3 x 2.8 x 1.7 inches; 7.51 Ounces

Manufacturer‏:‎Vikings Blade

ASIN‏:‎B07K23CH6V

IMPORTANT NOTE about “bowing” blade: This razor has 2 symmetrical burrs on the door corners which slightly bow/bend the blade. NOT a defect. This is part of our new 2020 mold and has passed all QC standards. Razors made from this mold repeatedly give an excellent smooth shave and this has been confirmed by all our genuine beta testers, despite the bowing effect which might be misunderstood

A hefty All-in-One fat-handled adjustable safety razor. Durable (Brass) Hefty (134g), Long (110mm)

ASYMMETRICAL dual head with multiple aggression micro-settings, suitable for both normal and sensitive skin. Enjoyably solid, substantial and satisfying to hold in your hand

Great and meaningful for all occasions: Christmas, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day etc