Top 10 Best adjustable safety glasses Reviews

NoCry Safety Glasses with Clear Anti Fog Scratch Resistant Wrap-Around Lenses and No-Slip Grips, UV Protection. Adjustable, Black & Green Frames
  • DESIGNED TO BE PROTECTIVE AND BUILT TO LAST - The NoCry Safety Glasses keep your eyes safe from direct and peripheral threats with a strong and durable polycarbonate wraparound construction. Also protects eyes from 90-100% of harmful UV radiation
  • CUSTOMIZABLE FOR ULTIMATE FIT AND COMFORT - Side and nose pieces adjust to give you a perfect fit without the slipping - no matter the face type or head size
  • FOG, GLARE, AND SCRATCH RESISTANT FOR BETTER VISIBILITY - Double coated, untinted lenses mean no fogging up or optical distortion so you can see better at all times
  • IDEAL FOR WORK AND PLAY - Ideal for woodworking and carpentry, metal and construction work, lab and dental work, shooting, cycling, racquetball, or anywhere you need to wear PPE eyewear
  • BACKED BY THE NOCRY GUARANTEE - NoCry stands behind every item we make. If there’s an issue with your glasses, we’ll make it right by replacing them or giving your money back
3M Safety Glasses, Solus 2000 Series, ANSI Z87, Scotchgard Anti-Fog Anti-Scratch, Clear Lens, Gray/Red Frame
  • ANTI-FOG AND ABRASION RESISTANCE: Scotchgard Anti-Fog Coating has an active ingredient that bonds to the lenses to help keep them clear longer than regular coatings, based on 3M internal testing.
  • DURABLE SCRATCH RESISTANCE in tough work environments such as hot and humid conditions, indoor and outdoor work, physically demanding tasks, and climate-controlled areas.
  • ADJUSTABLE RATCHET TEMPLES: Protective eyewear has multiple position ratchet allowing you to adjust lens for facial features and eyeglass position.
  • ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
  • POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
MEIGIX Anti Fog Safety Glasses Safety Goggles Over Glasses Protective Glasses with Anti Scratch Lenses Adjustable Frame And Temples,Clear Glasses,Lab Eyewear Goggles for men & Women(Blue 1 Pair)
  • 【ANTI FOG SAFETY GLASSES】The performance six-layer clear & anti-fog coating，scratch resistant coating with higher hardness Reduce deformation and effectively prevents fogging, avoiding the of fog in use，Affect vision，resulting in unnecessary trouble.
  • 【MULTIFUNCTIONAL ADJUSTMENT】Ergonomic design, the angle of the goggles can be adjusted according to different foreheads (up to 30 degrees), the nose pads can be easily adjusted and the goggles feet can be adjusted .The high-quality lenses have anti-fog and UV functions, It is to achieve the most comfortable state.
  • 【SAFETY GOGGLES OVER GLASSES】Oversized frame, you can wear a variety of larger size myopia glasses in the goggles, safety glasses. size: 5.5*1.85
  • 【PROTECTIVE GLASSES FUNCTION AND APPLICABLE SCENARIOS】Suitable for a variety of outdoor activities and work lives to protect the eyes.For example: laboratory, medical eye protection, shooting, woodworking, metal, construction, cycling, car factory and ironworks DIY work, etc., it effectively protects eyes, anti-saliva, anti-sand, anti-dust, anti-pollen， Anti-metal fragments, anti-impact, anti-spark, anti-splash, etc.
  • 【CERTIFICATE--MEET ANSI Z89 STANDARD】
Uvex S2880HS Avatar Adjustable Safety Glasses with HydroShield Anti-Fog Coating, Standard, Teal/Black
  • Standard: ansi Z87.1 2015 high impact
  • Frame style: half-frame
  • Lens color: clear
  • Anti-fog coating: yes
  • Hard coating: no
Uvex S2850HS Avatar Adjustable Safety Glasses with HydroShield Anti-Fog Coating, Standard, Black
  • Standard: ansi Z87.1 2015 high impact
  • Frame style: half-frame
  • Lens color: clear
  • Anti-fog coating: yes
  • Hard coating: no
Safety Goggles,5PCS Adjustable Wide-Vision Protective Glasses, Lightweight Fog-Proof Safety Goggles (Black)
  • 【FAST SHIPPING】The goods will arrive in 7-15 days
  • 【SUFFICIENT QUANTITY】You will get 5 PCS of fashion safety goggles which are water-proof, wind-proof dust-proof and shock-proof, provide protection for you and your family, preventing potential hazards and damages to eyes at work or at home.
  • 【ADJUSTABLE】 the temple can be adjusted to different lengths according to the face shape and light weight keeps them comfortable to wear for hours at a time.
  • 【SUITABLE FOR MULTIPLE OCCASIONS】Perfect for home, classroom, Construction，Laboratory Chemistry Personal ，public places and more.
  • 【100% SATISFACTION SERVICE】If you’re not completely thrilled simply contact our reliable customer support for personalized assistance.
ANZESER Laser Safety Glasses with Adjustable Temple, Laser Eye Protection Safety Glasses, Red Lens, Black Frame, Black case
  • Excellent Visibility: High Optical Densities and excellent visibility, More extensive application scenarios, ergonomic design, long-term wear without fatigue
  • Cost-Effective: The entire lens has high optical density not just the lens surface so scratched glasses will still provide protection
  • Easy To Carry: Portable, reliable and comfortable to wear, Fashionable and practical
  • Eye Protection: Safety Glasses for laser exposure in industrial, military and medical applications
  • Package Contents: 1 x Safety Glasses Color: Red glasses with black case
Protective Glasses, Anti Fog Safety Glasses With Adjustable Frame And Temples,Fit Well Over Eyeglasses,Scratch Resistant Lenses And Side Shields Protection
  • 【SAFETY GLASSES ANTI FOG】 The performance double-layer clear & anti-fog coating minimize distortion and effectively prevents fogging, avoiding the embarrassment of fogging in use.
  • 【GREAT FOR OVER THE GLASSES（OTG）】The wide enough frame can easily make the TOREGE safety glasses over eyeglasses.
  • 【ERGONOMIC DESIGN,MORE SAFTY AND COMFORTABLE 】The frame and temples can be easy adjusted according to different foreheads and nose bridges to get the most comfortable state.The glasses and face can fit well, perfectly protecting your eyes from dust, sparks, metal splinters or saliva.
  • 【IDEAL FOR USE IN VARIOUS ACTIVITIES】Quality lenses with anti-fog and UV protection, can provide you with a HD field of vision. It is suitable as eye protection tools for various work and life activities, such as laboratory goggles, medical goggles, shooting glasses and so on.
  • 【MEET ANSI Z87.1 SATANDARD】
Protective Safety Glasses with Clear Lenses Splash Windproof Dustproof Goggles UV Protected Light Weight Wrap Around Glasses
  • ♥ SAFETY GLASSES: Wear these protective glasses to prevent airborne particles, Liquid splash, Wind, and dust from entering and damaging the eyes. Suitable for daily travel, and to use in chemistry or science lab, dental work, also designed for mechanics, cycling, construction sites, painting, factories, woodworking, painting, outdoor work, assembly, weeding, decoration.
  • ♥ PROTECTIVE GOGGLES: Our safety goggles for men and women are scratch and impact resistant and meet ANSI Z87.1 standards, Clear lens wraparound glasses protect your eyes from front and side along with UV400 protection from UVA/UVB rays.
  • ♥ CLEAR WIDE VISION: The safety goggles for women and men have clear and large lenses to provide excellent visibility and. It provides perfect visibility and the highest security.
  • ♥ ADJUSTABLE TEMPLES: Adjustable arms to fit different head sizes extends from 4.5”-5.3” and light weight keeps them comfortable to wear for hours at a time,
SafetyPlus SPG801CL Safety Glasses (Clear Lens) - ANSI Z87.1 Standards, Scratch Resistant, Wrap Around Lens, Non-Slip Grip, Adjustable Temple & Hinges, UV Protection, Protective Case & Strap Included
  • Conforms to ANSI Z87.1 2015 standards for eye protection and CE Certified
  • Made with latex free polycarbonate for strong and durable eye protection, 99.9% UV Protection (UV380)
  • Your purchase includes: SafetyPlus Safety Glasses, Plastic Protective Case (Yellow), Lanyard (Black Polyester)
  • Adjustable hinges can be angled and temple will extend for custom fit
  • Clear Lens - Scratch Resistant Lenses
