Top 10 Best active aqua submersible water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This Active Aqua water pump comes in a 4 pack of pumps. The 550 GPH Active Aqua Submersible Pump was built to go below the waterline in your pond. Active Aqua’s entire collection of pumps complete any grow setup, but for hydroponic systems, you can’t beat the submersible line. All of Active Aqua’s submersible pumps include multiple hose fittings so you get an exact fit every time. Each pump’s powerful mag drive construction includes removable foam filters, impellers, rubber mounting feet to reduce vibration, and a 6-foot heavy-duty power cord. The Active Aqua Submersible Pump moves 550 gallons per hour and is recommended for 55 plus gallon reservoirs, but you can adjust the pump’s flow to move at your preferred rate. And as an added bonus, with its dependable design, feel free to use this pump inside or outside.PROFESSIONAL PUMP: The 4 pack water pumps are designed for ponds, water gardens, fountains, statuary hydroponics, and other water features. Features dual-functioning options of inline or submersible. UL-listedSTRONG AND DURABLE POWER: High-efficiency pump is oil-free and environmentally friendly with output pressures of 3.5 PSI and has a powerful mag drive construction. Built with a ceramic shaft and is suitable for saltwater operationsWATER FLOW CONTROL: Includes an adjustable knob to control the water flow rate, so you can get just the amount of water pressure you want. Maximum flow rate: 550 gallons per hour and is recommended for 55 plus gallon reservoirsWIDELY APPLIED: Multiple hose fittings for versatility and the Venturi intake aeration kit allows you to naturally oxygenate your water. Use this pump indoors or outdoors. The BPA Free pump is safe for aquaponic useINCLUDES: Removable foam filters, impellers, rubber mounting feet to reduce vibration and lengthen pump life, 6-foot heavy-duty power cord, and 4 pumps which are 3.1 pounds with 120VAC/33W. Dimensions (L x W x H): 7.9 x 5.5 x 4.5 inches each