Top 10 Best above ground pool heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Extend your swimming season this year with the FH series of FibroPool heat pumps. With an output of 20,000 btu’s, the FH120 is rated to heat above-ground pools up to an 18′ round or a 12′ X 24′ oval, and in-ground pools up to 7,500 gallons. Utilizing a high-pressure scroll compressor and a titanium heat exchanger, we’ve maximized energy efficiency to achieve a COP of 4.81; in other words, for every dollar of electricity, the FH120 will output an equivalent 4.81x of heat. Runs conveniently on a standard 3 prong, 120 volt plug. Quick installation takes less than 30 minutes with 1 1/2” compression fittings. All-metal, enamel coated case will last year after year and withstand the elements, assimilating perfectly with your existing pool equipment. Easy set digital display allows for quick adjustments from the unit, which can be extended with our optional extension cable for optimal convenience.

Sleek Design

Slim profile, weather-proof case is designed to accommodate a variety of placement options. Easy side access to standard fittings minimizes install time and hassle.

Clean, Efficient Electricity

The FibroPool FH120 is powered by clean electricity, reducing the harmful environmental effects of traditional, gas-powered heat pumps. Industry experts have meticulously designed the FH series heat pumps to be the most energy-efficient in their class, operating for an average of ~16 cents per hour.

Extend Your Swimming Season

The FH120 will ensure comfortable swimming conditions down to an outdoor temperature of 40°F, extending your swimming season by months.

Convenient Controls



Easy-set digital panel provides quick access to all FH series unit controls. Optional extension add-on enables a larger variety of placement configurations away from the unit, allowing adjustments from the comfort of your home.

Rugged Design



Enamel-coated steel chassis is designed to withstand the elements season after season. Slim profile measures just 16″x36″x24″, offering a wide range of mounting options.

120 Volt, 60Hz, 10A draw

Built in 8 foot long power cable with standard USA plug

Suitable for pools up to 7500 gallons in coastal climates

Plug into an GFCI protected outlet