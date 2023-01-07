Top 10 Best above ground pool heater Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best above ground pool heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- The 220V ECO 11kW unit is ideal for 1 simultaneous points of use in US Southern Regions where the incoming water temperature is above 70°F. In colder regions, it is suitable for a sink at 1. 3 GPM.
- German-designed with high quality stainless steel water channel and heating chamber.
- SMART Technology: Easy management and simple adjustments on a LCD Panel allows you to program the exact desired water temperature thereby optimizing electricity consumption.
- Requires (1) 60 Amp breaker and must be installed by a professional plumber or electrician to ensure safety and quality.
- Marey’s ECO line can maintain 98% efficiency level throughout their lifetime.
- Ease of installation - No T and P valve needed - Only bring one cold water line to lavatory
- Connections: 3/8-Inch compression fittings at top of unit
- Voltage: 120V, Power: 3. 5kW
- Temperature rise at . 5GPM = 48 Degree Fahrenheit, Turn on: 0. 5. Dimensions: 10. 75-Inch W x 5. 25-Inch H x 3-Inch D
- Amperage: 29
- Naturally vented outdoors: you don't need to buy a extra venting
- Serves to a variety of applications, since washing your car, windows cleaning, wash your horse or your dog and take a hot shower
- Perfect for campsites, cabins, remote areas or just around the house. BTU/h - 35000 BTU/h. Fuel Type - LPG(liquid propane gas). pipe fittings - 1/2 inch NPT, incoming/outgoing water and gas
- Provide endless hot water on demand only as needed
- No electrical connection is required
- Programmable in 15 minute intervals with 48 setting options in a 24 hours period. Total 48 ON/OFF setting per day. Repeats schedule daily with personal setting.
- Waterproof for outdoor use: Cover provides protecting timer from weather conditions. Heavy duty material and two grounded outlet makes it safe and durable.
- Two 3-prong grounded outlets for use with devices like Christmas lights, fountain timers, pool pumps, patio and yard lights, as well as holiday decorations.
- Easy mechanical timer setting: Always turn the timer dial to the current timer first, push those pins down to set the time to turn on, and pull other pins up to turn off. Switch to TIMER position to enjoy the convenience.
- Our outdoor dual 3-prong, grounded timer outlet is ETL listed, and conforms to UL Std. 917. Rate Voltage: 125V, 60Hz, 15A Max, 1875W Resistive or General Purpose, 8A Tungsten Lamp, 1/2HP, TV-5.
- SIMPLE TO USE: Pins UP means timer is OFF. Pins DOWN means timer is ON. Please note that your timer’s pins will come pressed DOWN new of the box. Pull the pins UP to begin setting your outdoor light timer.
- AUTOMATE WITH 6 OUTLETS: Turn on and off outdoor lights, Fountain Pool Pumps, Christmas trees, sprinkler and other electrical devices with 6 grounded outlets timer.
- SAFETY BUILT-IN: The outdoor stake timer will shut itself off if it senses an imbalance of of electrical current to prevent electrical shocks to anyone.
- FOR OUTDOOR USE: Use during rain days. Clear weatherproof cover provides protecting outside timer from weather conditions. Individual safety covers protect outlets from water, dust and damage. Also comes with a 72 inch green cord that blends in with your garden.
- HEAVY DUTY AND DURABLE: ETL listed, 125V, 60Hz, 15A/1875W Resistive or General purpose Load, 8A/1000W Tungsten & Electronic Ballast Load, 1/2Hp
Our Best Choice: FibroPool FH120 Above Ground Swimming Pool Heat Pump
Product Description
Extend your swimming season this year with the FH series of FibroPool heat pumps. With an output of 20,000 btu’s, the FH120 is rated to heat above-ground pools up to an 18′ round or a 12′ X 24′ oval, and in-ground pools up to 7,500 gallons. Utilizing a high-pressure scroll compressor and a titanium heat exchanger, we’ve maximized energy efficiency to achieve a COP of 4.81; in other words, for every dollar of electricity, the FH120 will output an equivalent 4.81x of heat. Runs conveniently on a standard 3 prong, 120 volt plug. Quick installation takes less than 30 minutes with 1 1/2” compression fittings. All-metal, enamel coated case will last year after year and withstand the elements, assimilating perfectly with your existing pool equipment. Easy set digital display allows for quick adjustments from the unit, which can be extended with our optional extension cable for optimal convenience.
Sleek Design
Slim profile, weather-proof case is designed to accommodate a variety of placement options. Easy side access to standard fittings minimizes install time and hassle.
Clean, Efficient Electricity
The FibroPool FH120 is powered by clean electricity, reducing the harmful environmental effects of traditional, gas-powered heat pumps. Industry experts have meticulously designed the FH series heat pumps to be the most energy-efficient in their class, operating for an average of ~16 cents per hour.
Extend Your Swimming Season
The FH120 will ensure comfortable swimming conditions down to an outdoor temperature of 40°F, extending your swimming season by months.
Convenient Controls
Easy-set digital panel provides quick access to all FH series unit controls. Optional extension add-on enables a larger variety of placement configurations away from the unit, allowing adjustments from the comfort of your home.
Rugged Design
Enamel-coated steel chassis is designed to withstand the elements season after season. Slim profile measures just 16″x36″x24″, offering a wide range of mounting options.
120 Volt, 60Hz, 10A draw
Built in 8 foot long power cable with standard USA plug
Suitable for pools up to 7500 gallons in coastal climates
Plug into an GFCI protected outlet