Top 10 Best above counter bathroom sink faucet Reviews

Who is YOURLITE?

YOURLITE is a terrific pro who specialised in Lavatory and kitchen area merchandise.

Our hope is to give you the greatest item and immediately after-sale assistance listed here on Amazon.

Why is YOURLITE?

1.Aggressive and beneficial value.

2.Environmentally materials.

Functions:

-Vessel sink is produced of ceramic construction Polished floor is effortless to clean

-It is quick to assemble with specific instruction.

-ORB faucet is stain resistant

Specification:

-Product: Ceramic

-Shape: Rectangle

-Sink dimensions: 20.1”L x 15.7’’ W x 5.3” H

-Sink thickness: .5 inch

-Faucet height: 12 in

-Pop up drain peak: 8 in

-Pop up drain width: 2-8/5 inch

【ELEGANT DESIGN】: Easy edges, white and black sink with black edges, basic and style creates a basic artistic aesthetic and blends completely with most modern day decor.

【HIGH Top quality HARDWARE】: Modern day Solitary Gap 12 inch Faucet with Oil rubbed bronze End, Ceramic Valve Moreover Brass Construction with 2.5MPA Strain Capacity 1.5GPM Areator M10 with Free Hot/Chilly drinking water supply strains and 1/2″-3/8″ Brass Reducer 8 inch Pop up drain without the need of overflow is also Brass Structured

【SUITABLE SIZE】: Built from substantial good quality thick tempered glass to reduce breakage, Scratch-resistant glass keeps a extended lasting splendor, Sink dimension: 20.1”L x 15.7’’ W x 5.3” H, Bowl thickness: .5″

【SUPREME PACKAGE】: Previously mentioned Standard Deal Required Entire Mode Foam: 1 Faucet & Hardware in Woven Bag Carton Contained in the Bowl 2 Edge Board Repairing 3 Anti-shattering Framework

【ATTENTION PLEASE】: Every single sink will be a slightly distinct from picture for hand portray, like a bit shade big difference or patten distinction, hope you can have an understanding of