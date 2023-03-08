Top 10 Best aaa solar rechargeable batteries Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

HAOHIYO NiMh 800mAh AAA Rechargeable Batteries are general purpose batteries, ideal for powering mid and low drain professional devices, such as smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, toys, remotes, flashlights.

Advantages of HAOHIYO Rechargeable NiMH AAA Batteries :



High Performance & Money Saving

High capacity with low self-discharge technology, NiMH AAA batteries can be recharged up to 1000 times, at up to 4X the power of a normal battery, Saving the cost of purchasing disposable batteries by using rechargeable batteries.

Recycled and Reliable Batteries for Your Family

HAOHIYO batteries are designed to be recycled after use, do not contain Hg / Cd / Pb, completely conform to environmental protection standards, So it’s safe for daily use and disposal. Love our Environment start with small things.

Safe and Non-Leakage

HAOHIYO NiMh batteries provide excellent non-leakage performance during storage and over-discharge use, provide superior protection for you and your devices. With high-density cell technology, can maintain the best power for up to 5 years in storage.

Practical Plastic Storage Case

There is a switch on the storage case, which helps you easy to distinguish which battery is fully charged and which battery needs to be charged. The case also have the function of fixing the battery, Avoid the danger of rolling collision of the battery. Is easy to take and more convenient.

HAOHIYO Alkaline Non-rechargeable Battery Series ：

Volt :

1.5 V

1.5 V

3 V

9 V

Reusability:

Single Use

Single Use

Single Use

Single Use

Compatible：

toys, remote controls, clocks, toothbrushes, shavers, flashlights, camping lights, stereos, mouse, security devices, medical devices

Note :

Batteries are one time use disposable batteries, Please DO NOT recharge these batteries !

Volt :

1.2 V

1.2 V

1.2 V

1.2 V

Reusability :

Rechargeable

Rechargeable

Rechargeable

Rechargeable

Battery Cell Type :

NiMH

NiMH

NiMH

NiMH

Compatible：

toys, remote controls, clocks, toothbrushes, shavers, flashlights, camping lights, stereos, mouse, security devices, medical devices

Note :

Charge only with compatible Ni-MH chargers ! Do not mix Ni-MH batteries with Ni-Cd or any other type of battery !

Money Saving – NiMH HR03 batteries can be recharged up to 1000 times. Improved low self discharge makes it still maintain 80% of capacity after 3 year of non-use. Exact replacements for standard alkaline AAA sized batteries. Save your money by reduce the cost on disposable batteries.

Eco Friendly – NiMH rechargeable batteries have both a higher energy density and a greater power capability. No memory effect, leakproof and free of mercury, cadmium and lead so they are completely safe for the environment and daily use.

Kindly Note – Please charge fully before use, as we only charge the batteries to 20% for shipping safety purpose. Batteries will keep high performance after 3-5 times charge and discharge cycle. They can be rapidly charged with smart chargers and universal chargers that support NiMH rechargeable batteries.

Package & Warranty -Package included 8 Pack AAA batteries, 1 portable carry case , 2 small plastic battery storage case. The storage case and carry case have the function of fixing the battery, is easy to take and more convenient. Batteries with 30 days money back and 12 months warranty, professional technical support, if any problem please feel free to contact us.

