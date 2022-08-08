Top 10 Best aa solar battery charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product or service Description

Battery Technological Specs

Dimension: AACell pounds: 1 oz

Charger Technological Specs

Appropriate rechargeable battery chemistries: NiMHCompatible battery measurements: AA, AAACharging Bays: 4Enter: DC 5V 1ACharging Output: 450mA for each channelStatus Screen: Backlight LCDBuilt-in Defense: Limited-circuit, Reverse Polarity, Bad Mobile Detection, Safety Timer.Detrimental Delta V: YesCertifications: FCC, CE, RoHS, CECWeight/Dimensions: 64g / 66.5x98x23mm

.

Packaging Content:

4x Tenergy Centura AA 2000mAh NiMH batteries1x TN474U Charger1x USB to micro USB cable1x Consumer Handbook

Observe: *Optional USB AC adapter IS NOT involved.

Low self-discharge – Tenergy’s Centura batteries are formulated to retain 85% of battery electrical power when remaining in storage, these rechargeable AA batteries can be saved for 12-24 months and keep a superior capability percentage when as opposed to standard NiMH batteries.

USB driven charger – Recharge on-the-go anywhere there is a USB slot with convenient USB electric power enter. Eradicates the have to have to bring further components like an AC outlet adapter. Very easily recharge your batteries through each day things like a desktop, in a automobile, or with a battery pack.

Unique quick charge – TN474U has a microprocessor getting rid of the need to have to demand batteries in pairs. Rapidly recharge with the 450mA charge velocity and in any combination of 1-4 batteries.

Superior protection protections – Charger is licensed safe by FCC, CE, RoHS, CEC and has created-in protections against quick circuits, reverse polarity, and overcharging. Charger incorporates 1 calendar year guarantee.

So you had known what is the best aa solar battery charger in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.