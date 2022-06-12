Top 10 Rated a place of greater safety in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: A Place of Greater Safety: A Novel
It is 1789, and three young provincials have come to Paris to make their way. Georges-Jacques Danton, an bold youthful law firm, is energetic, pragmatic, financial debt-ridden–and vastly but erotically unsightly. Maximilien Robespierre, also a law firm, is slight, diligent, and terrified of violence. His dearest buddy, Camille Desmoulins, is a conspirator and pamphleteer of genius. A charming gadfly, erratic and untrustworthy, bisexual and attractive, Camille is obsessed by one girl and engaged to marry another, her daughter. In the swells of revolution, they each individual taste the addictive delights of power, and the value that have to be compensated for it.
Publisher:Picador 1st version (November 14, 2006)
Language:English
Paperback:768 webpages
ISBN-10:0312426399
ISBN-13:978-0312426392
Merchandise Weight:1.28 kilos
Dimensions:5.65 x 1.34 x 8.27 inches