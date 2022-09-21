Top 10 Best 9000 btu air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated 9000 btu air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: DENBIG Portable Air Conditioner 9,000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Cooling Fan with 2 Fan Speeds, Digital Display & Remote Control, and 24 Hour Timer for Rooms Up to 250ft
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Clean-cut : The refrigerant pipe is ingeniously contained with in and protected by the cover kit. Keep piping organized, clear up external wall for a professional installation appearance.
- Easy Installation：All pieces split in the middle (except the free joint ). Can be added to any previous and existing installation easily.
- CE-certified：CE certified professional products. Ultra durable PVC plastic material. Product color - white (paintable).
- Compatible：The product is most suitable for mini-split systems with 9000 BTU and 12000 BTU and some 18000 BTU capacities.
- All parts list : duct×4, each is 39.37inch long. Wall cover×1, vertical bending×1, plane bending×1, coupling×3, end cover×1, free joint×1, Total length of coverage is about 15 feet. Installation accessories : nylon expand plug and stainless steel screw×21, plastic ties×8. Product Manual×1.
- Cool Down Your Summer - Being a powerful portable air conditioner, this unit delivers pleasant chillness to you with 8000 BTU capacity (ASHRAE). Rapid cooling the room temperature down to 65°F in just a few minutes. With a high airflow output of 290 cubic meters per hour, the chilled air delivers instantly to corners of a room up to 200Sq, Ft.
- 3 in 1 Effective Function- This room AC is designed with 3 working modes- cooling, fan ,and dehumidification. Robust fan-only mode is provided if you want to feel some fresh wind. Adjustable wind speed and outlet direction (range 70°) create a customized cool summer for you without catching a cold. The dehumidifying effect is definitely a space and financial saver.
- Easy to Use & Clean- Features a LED touch button control panel that includes the mode, timer, temperature, and fan speed settings. Four castors wheels make it easy to move to any place you need. The portability of this AC makes it perfect to use in such as apartments, offices, dorms, kitchens, and any other places to cool down your air. The filter can be removed and washed with water.
- Smart and Convenient Design - Comes with a remote that grants you full access to the AC while resting comfortably on the other end of the room. With auto cooling, the AC runs and stops automatically to keep the temperature as desired. 24H programmable timer allows you to decide how long the AC runs, saving more the electricity bills. Other functions such as the sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- What You Got - Easy installation pack is included to cool down your space. 1* Both expandable window panel are adjustable from 37.0” to 50.2” to fit in your window, 1* Ventilation house, 1* Connector, 1* User manual with detailed installation guide. Upstreman offers lifetime expert tech support and satisfaction assured on all products.
- START YOUR COMPRESSOR SMOOTHLY: When your compressor kicks in, it can overload your generator and trip the breaker. With SoftStartRV starter technology, you can reduce peak amp usage and run your A/C for a longer periods of time, resulting in fewer tripped breakers and more good times!
- TOO MANY APPLIANCES? With our new technology, SoftStartRV allows your rooftop air conditioner, refrigerator, heater, micro wave, hair dryer, fan, and TV to start, even with low power. Our advanced soft starter can kickstart anything using a small 2200 Watt generator it will fire up a 15000 BTU RV A/C system mounted on the roof! SoftStartRV has your back up to 36,000 BTU’s.
- YOU’RE A/C RUNS QUIETLY SO YOU SLEEP BETTER: No more thumps and trailer shaking during the night. SoftStartRV reduces A/C compressor noise and vibrations, resulting in a better overall RV experience, and better sleep.
- COMPLETE GUIDES AND TUTORIALS: Whether you know nothing about Softstarters, or you're an experienced RV enthusiast, we can provide the right support to cover any level of expertise. A full catalog of articles, web installation guides, live rooftop support via phone, and much more, to make things as easy as possible. You’ll be enjoying cool air on low power in no time.
Our Best Choice: DENBIG Portable Air Conditioner 9,000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Cooling Fan with 2 Fan Speeds, Digital Display & Remote Control, and 24 Hour Timer for Rooms Up to 250ft
Product Description
Strong Air Cooling & Circulation Efficiency
DENBIG 9000 BTUs air compressor suctions hot air then compresses and cools down it efficiently. Finally, the cold air of DENBIG AC can cover a room up to 250+ square feet Air flow is rated at 220 CFM, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 0.9 liters/hrs (45 Pints/Day), an operating noise level of only 52-65 dBa. Bring you coolness and comfortability
Product Features
9000 BTUs (6,100 BTU SACC) High Efficiency
3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Cooling Fan
High and Low 2 Fan Speeds
Continuous Drain & Sleep Mode
24 Hour Timing & Remote Control
LED Digital Display
Drill-Free Window Kit
Refrigerant R410a
ENERGY SAVING DESIGN
Power Compresseor, Efficiently Refrigeration, Self-evaporate System, improve cooling efficiency and energy saving, expelling dry & comfortable air into the room
R410a ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
R410a refrigerant is safe for the environment.
Unlike traditional air conditioners that emits Freon and harm the ozone layer, this room air conditioner adopts natural refrigerant R410a, and causes no harm to the ozone layer, letting you enjoy the comfortable and cool air environmental
24 HOURS TIMING & SLEEP MODE
The 24 hour ON/OFF timer prevents waste.
Sleep Mode auto-controls the air temperature at night.
Noise level (less than 65dB), it saves a lot of energy and costs you less than those disposable air conditioners
WASHABLE AIR FILTER & EASY TO MOVE
A reusable and washable filter preserves fresh and clean air quality, the “Filter Alert Light” will remind you to clean the filter.
Handle and four of 360° universal casters wheels make it easy to move from one place to another.
STEP1
Extend the window kit to make it fill the window gap. Connect the exhaust hose to the window kit adapter and then connect it to the installed window kit.
STEP 2 & STEP 3
Connect the other end of the window kit to the hose connector.
Attach the hose connector to the exhaust air outlet of the machine.
How to Choose The Right BTU Per Your Room Area?
BTU simply refers to the cooling power – the higher the BTU the more powerful the cooling. The main factors in choosing the right BTU of an air conditioner are the size and heat load of your space.
Figure out the room size in square feet of the room you would like to keep cool. A handy chart on the left will help you pinpoint the right model for your space.Roughly estimate the amount of heat the room receives. For example, if the room has a lot of windows or is next to a kitchen, that room would probably have a high heat load. In this case, you are supposed to choose a higher BTU.
Cooling Capacity
7,000 BTU (5,100 BTU SACC)
9,000 BTU (6,100 BTU SACC)
12,000 BTU (8,150 BTU SACC)
15,000 BTU (10,800 BTU SACC)
Dehumidify Capacity
45 Pints/Day
45 Pints/Day
75 Pints/Day
100 Pints/Day
Recommend Room Size
150 Sq.Ft
250 Sq.Ft
350 Sq.Ft
450 Sq.Ft
Rated Input Cooling
850 W/8A
1000 W/8.8A
1110 W/10A
1335 W/12A
Product Size(L*W*H)
13.7 x 14.6 x 33.7 inch
16.1 x 15.3 x 34.7 inch
18.8 x 15.6 x 34.4 inch
20.6 x 18.2 x 32.9 inch
Product Weight
52.47 lbs
58.20 lbs
70.77 lbs
79.81 lbs
Refrigerant
R410a
R410a
R410a
R410a
Noise level
≤ 65 dB(A)
≤ 65 dB(A)
≤ 65 dB(A)
≤ 65 dB(A)
Setting Temperature
61°F – 88°F
61°F – 88°F
61°F – 88°F
61°F – 88°F
Included in Box
Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual
Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual
Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual
Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual
FASTING COOLING: With ASHRAE rating 9, 000 BTU (6,100 BTU SACC standard) fast cooling capacity and upgraded compressor, cooling area is approximately 250sq.ft. It will keep your bedroom, basement, apartment, kitchen, dormitory, office, garage and steamship cold and comfortable in this summer
3-IN-1 DESIGN: Combines 3 energy efficient functions with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes in one machine
EASY TO INSTALL: Only 5-10 minutes for quick installation with the exhaust hose and window kit included. You can also easily move the PAC around via built-in stainless steel castor wheels and handles
WASHABLE AIR FILTER: We designed a washable air filter to provide your family cool & clean air. We hignly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the best performance
USER FRIENDLY: Features with 24 hours programmable timer and 61°F – 88°F adjustable thermostat. LED digital control panel and simple remote control make it easy to change and check settings from across the room