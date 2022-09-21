Top 10 Best 9000 btu air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Strong Air Cooling & Circulation Efficiency



DENBIG 9000 BTUs air compressor suctions hot air then compresses and cools down it efficiently. Finally, the cold air of DENBIG AC can cover a room up to 250+ square feet Air flow is rated at 220 CFM, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 0.9 liters/hrs (45 Pints/Day), an operating noise level of only 52-65 dBa. Bring you coolness and comfortability

Product Features

9000 BTUs (6,100 BTU SACC) High Efficiency

3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Cooling Fan

High and Low 2 Fan Speeds

Continuous Drain & Sleep Mode

24 Hour Timing & Remote Control

LED Digital Display

Drill-Free Window Kit

Refrigerant R410a

ENERGY SAVING DESIGN

Power Compresseor, Efficiently Refrigeration, Self-evaporate System, improve cooling efficiency and energy saving, expelling dry & comfortable air into the room

R410a ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

R410a refrigerant is safe for the environment.

Unlike traditional air conditioners that emits Freon and harm the ozone layer, this room air conditioner adopts natural refrigerant R410a, and causes no harm to the ozone layer, letting you enjoy the comfortable and cool air environmental

24 HOURS TIMING & SLEEP MODE

The 24 hour ON/OFF timer prevents waste.

Sleep Mode auto-controls the air temperature at night.

Noise level (less than 65dB), it saves a lot of energy and costs you less than those disposable air conditioners

WASHABLE AIR FILTER & EASY TO MOVE

A reusable and washable filter preserves fresh and clean air quality, the “Filter Alert Light” will remind you to clean the filter.

Handle and four of 360° universal casters wheels make it easy to move from one place to another.

STEP1

Extend the window kit to make it fill the window gap. Connect the exhaust hose to the window kit adapter and then connect it to the installed window kit.

STEP 2 & STEP 3

Connect the other end of the window kit to the hose connector.

Attach the hose connector to the exhaust air outlet of the machine.

How to Choose The Right BTU Per Your Room Area?



BTU simply refers to the cooling power – the higher the BTU the more powerful the cooling. The main factors in choosing the right BTU of an air conditioner are the size and heat load of your space.

Figure out the room size in square feet of the room you would like to keep cool. A handy chart on the left will help you pinpoint the right model for your space.Roughly estimate the amount of heat the room receives. For example, if the room has a lot of windows or is next to a kitchen, that room would probably have a high heat load. In this case, you are supposed to choose a higher BTU.

Cooling Capacity

7,000 BTU (5,100 BTU SACC)

9,000 BTU (6,100 BTU SACC)

12,000 BTU (8,150 BTU SACC)

15,000 BTU (10,800 BTU SACC)

Dehumidify Capacity

45 Pints/Day

45 Pints/Day

75 Pints/Day

100 Pints/Day

Recommend Room Size

150 Sq.Ft

250 Sq.Ft

350 Sq.Ft

450 Sq.Ft

Rated Input Cooling

850 W/8A

1000 W/8.8A

1110 W/10A

1335 W/12A

Product Size(L*W*H)

13.7 x 14.6 x 33.7 inch

16.1 x 15.3 x 34.7 inch

18.8 x 15.6 x 34.4 inch

20.6 x 18.2 x 32.9 inch

Product Weight

52.47 lbs

58.20 lbs

70.77 lbs

79.81 lbs

Refrigerant

R410a

R410a

R410a

R410a

Noise level

≤ 65 dB(A)

≤ 65 dB(A)

≤ 65 dB(A)

≤ 65 dB(A)

Setting Temperature

61°F – 88°F

61°F – 88°F

61°F – 88°F

61°F – 88°F

Included in Box

Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual

Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual

Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual

Unit, Remote-control (battery not included), Window kit, Exhaust hose, User manual

FASTING COOLING: With ASHRAE rating 9, 000 BTU (6,100 BTU SACC standard) fast cooling capacity and upgraded compressor, cooling area is approximately 250sq.ft. It will keep your bedroom, basement, apartment, kitchen, dormitory, office, garage and steamship cold and comfortable in this summer

3-IN-1 DESIGN: Combines 3 energy efficient functions with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes in one machine

EASY TO INSTALL: Only 5-10 minutes for quick installation with the exhaust hose and window kit included. You can also easily move the PAC around via built-in stainless steel castor wheels and handles

WASHABLE AIR FILTER: We designed a washable air filter to provide your family cool & clean air. We hignly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the best performance

USER FRIENDLY: Features with 24 hours programmable timer and 61°F – 88°F adjustable thermostat. LED digital control panel and simple remote control make it easy to change and check settings from across the room