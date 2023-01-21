Top 10 Best 9 ball rack for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The rack manufactured from 2-Tone good wooden design for sturdiness and longevity. The triangle rack dimensions are 13″ x 11.5″ x 1.25″. The diamond rack dimensions are 12″ x 8.25″ x 1.25″. The pool ball racks in shape regular 2-1/4″ sized billiard balls. Best for employing in house recreation area or pub billiard match.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Day Very first Available‏:‎June 22, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎GSE Games & Sports activities Skilled

ASIN‏:‎B08539131X

The rack is manufactured from 2-Tone solid wooden development for sturdiness and sturdiness.

The triangle rack dimensions are 13″ x 11.5″ x 1.25″. The diamond rack proportions are 12″ x 8.25″ x 1.25″.

The pool ball racks in shape regular 2-1/4″ sized billiard balls.

Great for utilizing in household activity space or pub billiard activity.