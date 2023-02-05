Top 10 Best 8mm safety eyes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product or service Description

Measurement:8mm/.31 inch Quantity: 150pcs/75 pairs basic safety eyesComes with 150pcs/75 pairs washers

Simple to Use: Just opt for the suitable washer and location it in which you want it. The washer is really powerful and prevents plastic eyes from falling out

Best for Stitching Crafting and building bears, dolls, puppets, plush animals and crochet critters

Excellent for quite a few craft, card earning and scrapbooking initiatives, can also be made use of in jewellery generating adaptable and uncomplicated to use