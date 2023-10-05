Top 10 Best 8000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best 8000 btu window air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Low Noise Performance - operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- Multiple Fan Speeds - 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up To 250 Sq. Ft- LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (15.3” x 14” x 24.8”) in rooms up to 350 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 4,100 BTU DOE (8000 BTU ASHRAE 128) air conditioner also functions as a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (45.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: Thanks to casters on the bottom and side handles on both sides of the small air conditioner, this air cooler can be moved from room to room without any hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility.Controller type:Remote Control
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Remote Control: Allows you to precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room
- GE 5100 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5100 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- 【Fasting Cooling & Energy-saving】- ZAFRO 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner is suitable for bedroom up to 350 Sq.Ft to provide you stable/fast/effective cooling. Our portable ac is designed with less electricity, which helps save energy and reduce your electric bill, it’s an ideal choice for many families and small businesses.
- 【3-in-1 Modes & Easy to Operate】- Our air conditioner combines 3-in-1 modes - Cool/Dry/Fan and features an easy-to-operate digital display/compact remote to provide you a comfortable environment.
- 【Sleep Mode & Low Noise】- Our portable ac unit is equipped with sleep mode and a 2023 generation of high-efficiency compressor, which achieves low noise(≤54dB) level to ensure no interference in this summer night.
- 【Washable Air Filter】- The room air conditioner has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect your family from dust danger and so on. (We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the better performance).
- 【Easy to Install & Move】- Just roll this portable air conditioners with wheels into any room with a hung window or sliding window, attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Easy to move the free-standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four caster wheels.
Our Best Choice: GE 8,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner, Cools up to 350 sq. Ft, Easy Install Kit Included, Energy Star Certified, 8000 115V, White
As the #1 Window Air Conditioner Model in the United States, GE Appliances is focused to offering the proper alternatives for rooms of any size. Our window air conditioners are intended to present outstanding comfort though remaining tranquil, and our hottest related technologies would make these products adaptable and quick to use. This 8,000 BTU sensible window air conditioner cools medium rooms up to 350 sq. toes. Vitality successful cooling with 3 cooling and 3 fan speeds provide flexible and optimum home convenience. Integration with the SmartHQ application allows you to observe, program, and management your related air conditioner from anyplace, or use the electronic controls with included remote to very easily to adjust and manage your settings. This AC installs conveniently in a double hung window with integrated EZ Mount window kit and set chassis. Supplemental functions like energy saver, electric power interruption restart, 24-hour on/off timer, and detachable filter give ease of use and routine maintenance.
COOLS MEDIUM ROOMS- Provides 8,000 BTU cooling potential for medium rooms up to 350 sq. toes
Connected PEACE OF Head- Integration with the SmartHQ app lets you to check, schedule and handle your good air conditioner from everywhere, while compatibility with your favourite equipment, which includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, make everyday jobs a lot easier than at any time right before
Utmost Comfort COOL– Decide on from 3 cooling and 3 enthusiast speeds for strength productive cooling
Quick Set up- This AC has a set chassis and installs quickly in a double hung window with bundled EZ Mount installation kit
Electrical power SAVER Manner- When the space is great adequate, Power Saver Manner automatically turns off the admirer and compressor, preserving you cash on utilities