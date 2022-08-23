Top 10 Best 8000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Portable AC for Cooling & Refreshing Anywhere



Our air conditioner tackles the heat with a powerful 10,000 BTU cooling capacity that quickly cools down your room, while the space-conscious design is seriously mobile to move between rooms with no trouble in order to cast comfy coolness anywhere.

10,000 BTU/h (ASHRAE)

60°F-86°F Temperature Setting

200-300 sq. ft. Room Size

Dehumidifier

The dehumidifying mode helps cut down the moisture in the air during hot and sultry days by removing up to 2.5 pints of moisture from the air per hour.

24H Programmable Timer

Schedule the unit at any time to turn on to pre-cool your room before you return home, or to turn off after you fall asleep with the 24-hour on & off timer.

Sleep Mode

In sleep mode, the fan noise will lower to 53 dB (lab data) with the lowest fan speed.

Note: Portable AC runs at a relatively higher noise than other types, so it’s not recommended for light sleepers.

Easy to Drain

For optimal performance, drain the condensate water once in a while – depending on your local humidity. Simply connect the drain hose to the drain outlet on the back of the AC and start draining.

Air Inlet Filter Cleaning

Dual air inlet filters capture coarse impurities from the air. Take the filter off and vacuum or rinse it regularly to ensure you have clean air delivered from the AC.

Compatible With Sash Windows

The included easy-to-install window venting kit is adjustable in length to fit most sash windows or hung sash windows.

Our portable air conditioner has 3 modes to choose from-cooling, dehumidifying, fan only. The portable air conditioner serves you all year round as an AC to beat the summer heat, as a dehumidifier to reduce humidity on muggy days, and as a fan to circulate indoor air anytime.

Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design,Equipped with 4 universal casters and portable handle. You can move it to where you want, such as living room, sleeping room, kitchen. It makes your living space cool, clean and dry.

