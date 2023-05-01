Top 10 Best 80 gallon hot water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated 80 gallon hot water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, [email protected], 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
Rinnai RL75iN Natural Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160iN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 7.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
Stiebel Eltron 230628 240V, 12 kW DHC-E12 Single/Multi-Point-of-Use Tankless Electric Water Heater
- Set the knob on the front cover and enjoy water temperatures between 86DegreeF (30DegreeC) and 125DegreeF (52DegreeC)
- The three years parts warranty is unique in the industry
- Due to its small dimensions and attractive housing the DHC-E can be left unconcealed in many applications
Our Best Choice: CRAFTSMAN 24kW 240-Volt 4.63 GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater, hot water heater for 1-2 Bathrooms
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
[ad_1] CRAFTSMAN continues to construct satisfaction and make improvements to your top quality of dwelling with the benefit, performance, and ease and comfort of our electronic tankless electric powered water heaters. Running out of hot h2o ought to under no circumstances be a be concerned again and now you can now love a continuous supply of very hot drinking water only when you require it – all while decreasing electricity utilization, preserving up to 50% on power charges and conserving area. The state-of-the-art “on-demand” h2o heating know-how will automatically change on when sensing water move into the device and convert off when the movement ceases. Since our tankless drinking water heaters heat water immediately with no the use of a storage tank and do not call for gasoline lines or ventilation, the smooth/compact design of this drinking water heater will allow the overall flexibility to install pretty much any where within your household or industrial atmosphere. CRAFTSMAN electric powered tankless drinking water heaters are also backed by the assurance of a worry-cost-free 7-calendar year leakage totally free and 2 many years sections only guarantee.
Warm to scorching climates – serves up to 2 bogs | Great to chilly climates – serves up to 1-1.5 bogs
Necessitates a 240-Volt services with a few 40 Amp double-pole breakers and 3 8/2 AWG wires
35° F Temperature Rise – 4.6 GPM, 45° F Temperature Increase – 3.6 GPM, 55° F Temperature Rise – 3 GPM
Digital control panel permits you to conveniently set the wished-for temperature up/down in increments of 1 diploma F from 90 – 122 degrees
Sturdy assembly with stainless metal, non-corrosive, direct cost-free internal canisters and piping with typical 3/4 in. NPT (straight thread) fittings